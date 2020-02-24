Lackadaisical attitude to housing in vacant Dublin council housing flats

An acquaintance who lives in a council flat in a high rise off Pearse Street, Dublin says two flats have remained vacant since last Autumn, a studio rented to a man who is deceased and a two bedroom flat rented to a family that moved out. The failure to rent these flats in the housing crisis and amid publicity about homelessness suggests dysfunctional.management. This may be influenced by an attitude of most councillors that protecting NIMBYS is more important than providing public housing. No doubt the housing management would say that the prolonged vacancies are an unfortunate oversight. How many such oversights are out there in Dublin councils?