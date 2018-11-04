Laois-Offaly: Call the next GE

An interesting constituency, with 6 incumbents from the two old three-seaters vying for 5 seats in the new merged constituency. Those declared so far are:

Deputy Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael)
Deputy Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael)
Cllr. John Clendennen (Fine Gael)
Deputy Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Sean Fleming (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Brian Stanley (Sinn Féin)
Pippa Hackett (Green Party)
Cllr. John Leahy (Renua)
Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party)
Deputy Carol Nolan (Independent)

Fine Gael seem to be going all out here with three candidates, though possibly this is to shore up the two incumbents who should be returned without too much bother. Fianna Fáil will get Barry Cowen home in quick order as he virtually owns the FF vote in Offaly. SF are only running one candidate - Brian Stanley, having lost Carol Nolan during the repeal referendum. Two seats would have been a stretch for SF in this 5 seater, so the dynamic here will be interesting. I can't see Nolan topping Stanley, as repeal is over and done with, so an anti-repeal candidate will be unlikely to garner much support on that issue alone.

I can't see Nolan challenging so i see this as

2FG, 2FF and 1 SF.
 


I think you're on the money.

Stanley has a solid reputation as a constituency worker, he has nothing to fear from Nolan.

Unless FG close Portlaoise hospital before the GE Flanagan is safe. Clendennen is probably just there to collect transfers for Corcoran-Kennedy who's the more vulnerable of the FG two.

If FF can't get Cowen and Fleming elected then they really can pull down the blinds.

The only thing that might upset that would be if FF could get a good running mate for Cowen in Offaly. In 2011 around 7,500 No.1s went to Fitzpatrick of FF and Foley FF/Ind And that vote could still be there for the right candidate to take out Corcoran-Kennedy. I wouldn't bet the house on it though.
 
I will make a confident call that the result will be
ff 3, fg 1, sf 1.

fianna fail are very strong in offaly and fg relatively weak. with about 1/4 to 1/5 of Laois now shaved off, into Kildare South, the 3/2 intercounty split should favour offaly, but it will not work out that way, because the sf vote will hover over both constituencies and get Stanley home on the last count.
by my reckoning, ff have between 2 & 1/2 and 2 & 3/4 quotas, fg about 1 & 1/2. Flanagan will win the fg seat, but he has never really been a vote magnet. Corcoran-Kennedy is in trouble in a very crowded end of the 2 county constituency, she will lose her seat and ff will take 2 offaly seats along with Fleming in Laois who has the Carlow side of the constituency all to himself.
The only way ff does not take 3 seats will be if Cowen gets too greedy and absorbs too many first preferences. As of now, Offaly is quite possibly the most loyal ff county in the state.
 
ZZZZ!
Cowen, Fleming, Stanley and Flanagan all home and hosed. MCK most likely to get the last seat. Nolan will be back in the staff room soon.
 
2 FG, 2 FF 1 SF. FF held 2 here during the meltdown of 2011, despite running 3 candidates. Now I recognise this constituency was abolished in 2016 and has been recreated by the 2017 Act so doesnt include certain electoral areas now in Kildare South, namely: In County Laois, these are the electoral divisions of Ballybrittas, Jamestown, Kilmullen, Portarlington South, in the former Rural District of Mountmellick; and in County Offaly, the electoral division of Portarlington North, in the former Rural District of Tullamore. The electoral area of Mountmellick and Borris on Offaly is about equally FF, FG, Ind in number of cllrs. The current Grauigecullen-Portarlington Municipal district on Laois Co.Council has 2 FG, 2 FF, 1 Ind and 1 SF councillor. FF is stronger than FG in Tullamore (2 FF, 1 FG and 1 non party candidate). Remains to be seen how losing their electoral areas will impact the result but it seems to me FF and FG are losing about the same number of votes so cancels out.
 
I think this is one of the more predictable constituencies.
It will be 2 FF, 2 FG and 1 Shinner
Or 3 FF, 1 FG and 1 Shinner.
Thats about as exciting as it will get.
 
My original one from general discussion:

Well everyones favorite 5 seater is back together. They have reformed Laois Offaly after they were seperated in the 2016 GE. Both two seaters with the same results.
Laois:
Sean Fleming (FF)
Brian Stanley (SF)
Charlie Flanagan (FG)

Offaly:
Barry Cowen (FF)
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy (FG)
Carol Nolan (Elected SF/ Now Ind)

With one of them going to lose their seats as its only a 5 seater, I cant see an independent Carol Nolan keeping her seat.

Based on the 2016 GE results I would say FF:2 FG:2 SF:1
 
So, it's either 2 or 3 FF?
 
Uíbh Fhailí said:
They’ll take 3. FG in Offaly have made a considerable ****-up.
Click to expand...
FF took about 36% of the FPV last time out in both the old 3-seaters. Three from five on that % would be a miracle.
 
statsman said:
FF took about 36% of the FPV last time out in both the old 3-seaters. Three from five on that % would be a miracle.
Click to expand...
From the bit of local knowledge that I’d have.
FG’s two Offaly candidates are running in the one end of the county, one in Kinnitty, one based in Clareen but originally from Ferbane. Nolan is based in Cadamstown, which is in the same parish as Kinnitty.

Throw in the fact that North Offaly are adamant about having their own TD, they’ll vote local. If Fitzpatrick runs, he’ll get a seat. He has a considerable profile in Leix also. Foley is the only other candidate likely to run in North Offaly. He’d come from the FF “gene pool”, and will transfer heavily to Fitzpatrick as votes in that part of the county will be kept local.
 
Uíbh Fhailí said:
From the bit of local knowledge that Id have.
FGs two Offaly candidates are running in the one end of the county, one in Kinnitty, one based in Clareen but originally from Ferbane. Nolan is based in Cadamstown, which is in the same parish as Kinnitty.

Throw in the fact that North Offaly are adamant about having their own TD, theyll vote local. If Fitzpatrick runs, hell get a seat. He has a considerable profile in Leix also. Foley is the only other candidate likely to run in North Offaly. Hed come from the FF gene pool, and will transfer heavily to Fitzpatrick as votes in that part of the county will be kept local.
Click to expand...
Fitzpatrick didn't get past the selection convention. He didn't come third either if I remember rightly. Do you think he'll be added by FF HQ?
 
Bill E Bunter said:
Fitzpatrick didn't get past the selection convention. He didn't come third either if I remember rightly. Do you think he'll be added by FF HQ?
Click to expand...
I personally think so, yes. Ran the last time missing out by 170 votes. He’s popular enough in Leix as well which should aid his cause. I think that it would be lunacy if they don’t run him.

Furey, I believe runs or owns or perhaps both many EuroSpars around the midlands. I honestly don’t know much about him, but seemingly he has a lot of support around Edenderry. Then again, Edenderry would be a FF stronghold, particularly if you include gene pool councillors as well.

Ormond shouldn’t and probably won’t get it due to Nolan, C-K and Clendennen all being around south Offaly in close proximity to him.
 
2 FF, 2FG and 1 SF. But it will be interesting to see if Carol Nolan can split the SF vote and perhaps let Labour in. John Whelan came 6th in 2011 in the previous Laois-Offaly constituency. I personally think even so it will be 2 FF, 2FG and 1 SF.
 
