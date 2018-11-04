Laois-Offaly: Call the next GE

hollandia
An interesting constituency, with 6 incumbents from the two old three-seaters vying for 5 seats in the new merged constituency. Those declared so far are:
Deputy Marcella Corcoran-Kennedy (Fine Gael)
Deputy Charlie Flanagan (Fine Gael)
Cllr. John Clendennen (Fine Gael)
Deputy Barry Cowen (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Sean Fleming (Fianna Fáil)
Deputy Brian Stanley (Sinn Féin)
Pippa Hackett (Green Party)
Cllr. John Leahy (Renua)
Ken Smollen (Irish Democratic Party)
Deputy Carol Nolan (Independent)
Fine Gael seem to be going all out here with three candidates, though possibly this is to shore up the two incumbents who should be returned without too much bother. Fianna Fáil will get Barry Cowen home in quick order as he virtually owns the FF vote in Offaly. SF are only running one candidate - Brian Stanley, having lost Carol Nolan during the repeal referendum. Two seats would have been a stretch for SF in this 5 seater, so the dynamic here will be interesting. I can't see Nolan topping Stanley, as repeal is over and done with, so an anti-repeal candidate will be unlikely to garner much support on that issue alone.
I can't see Nolan challenging so i see this as
2FG, 2FF and 1 SF.
