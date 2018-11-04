Laois-Offaly: Call the next GE

I will make a confident call that the result will be

ff 3, fg 1, sf 1.



fianna fail are very strong in offaly and fg relatively weak. with about 1/4 to 1/5 of Laois now shaved off, into Kildare South, the 3/2 intercounty split should favour offaly, but it will not work out that way, because the sf vote will hover over both constituencies and get Stanley home on the last count.

by my reckoning, ff have between 2 & 1/2 and 2 & 3/4 quotas, fg about 1 & 1/2. Flanagan will win the fg seat, but he has never really been a vote magnet. Corcoran-Kennedy is in trouble in a very crowded end of the 2 county constituency, she will lose her seat and ff will take 2 offaly seats along with Fleming in Laois who has the Carlow side of the constituency all to himself.

The only way ff does not take 3 seats will be if Cowen gets too greedy and absorbs too many first preferences. As of now, Offaly is quite possibly the most loyal ff county in the state.