Laois Offaly next GE - predictions?

PO'Neill said: Did ok in in Offaly coming 5th on 6,588 with Indos Joe Hannigan 5,816 and John Foley 4,536 behind him. An outside chance of an Indo or second SFer (Carol Nolan) making it.





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Offaly_(Dáil_Éireann_constituency)



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Laois_(Dáil_Éireann_constituency) Anyone know if Renua's John Leahy will be runningDid ok in in Offaly coming 5th on 6,588 with Indos Joe Hannigan 5,816 and John Foley 4,536 behind him. An outside chance of an Indo or second SFer (Carol Nolan) making it. Click to expand...

You'd have to assume Leahy will run. He's the leader of Renua now so if he doesn't then they certainly have shut up shop. I'd say his ship has sailed though. Probably would have made it as an independent last time out. The Renua brand was a weight around his neck and now with the recombined constituency his chances look further diminished still.