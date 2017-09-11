Laois Offaly next GE - predictions?

Bertie's Hat
The Laois and Offaly constituencies are merging back together to form a five seater.
Current TDs in Laois=
Sean Fleming FF
Brian Stanley SF
Charlie Flanagan FG
Current TDs in Offaly=
Barry Cowen FF
Marcella Corcoran Kennedy FG
Carol Nolan SF
Probably only one seat for SF here. FG may scrape in for the last seat but Flanagan could be in trouble.
John Leahy might have a decent shot at a seat here.
