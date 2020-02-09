Leadership heave in FF?

Marcos the black

Marcos the black

This is getting a lot of coverage this morning.

TDs putting pressure on Jim O'Callaghan to challenge for Fianna Fáil leadership

Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan is reported to be under pressure from party colleagues to challenge Micheál Martin's leadership.
Seems that Jim is being lined up to yield the knife in MM.

Personally speaking I think FF need a new leader. I'm not sure Jim O'Callaghan is the man for the job as there is a huge uphill battle for the new leader to undertake, not least a possible govt formation.
Would a new leader talk to SF? Probably. Could be the precursor to a SF/FF govt.
The new leader will also have to find a home for FF in Irish politics. The left is a crowded space and it's not "the republican party" any more. This clothes have been stolen.
Will this week bring the issue to a head?
 


Sync

Sync

They do know he's not the long dead Labour leader right? That's he's Jim O'***ingCallaghan?

Martin's got them to the cusp of power. Show some patience.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Sync said:
They do know he's not the long dead Labour leader right? That's he's Jim O'***ingCallaghan?

Martin's got them to the cusp of power. Show some patience.
At least Miriam would be impartial in a leaders debate...
 
Dame_Enda

Dame_Enda

Jim O'Callaghan has been resolutely opposed to govt with SF so I dont get the logic that someone him as leader would be a prelude to govt with SF.
 
Marcos the black

Marcos the black

Dame_Enda said:
Jim O'Callaghan has been resolutely opposed to govt with SF so I dont get the logic that someone him as leader would be a prelude to govt with SF.
That's true. But I wonder, giving the numbers would any new leader have, at least to be seen to enter a discussion with SF.
 
