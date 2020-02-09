Leadership heave in FF?

TDs putting pressure on Jim O'Callaghan to challenge for Fianna Fáil leadership Fianna Fáil's Jim O'Callaghan is reported to be under pressure from party colleagues to challenge Micheál Martin's leadership.

This is getting a lot of coverage this morning.Seems that Jim is being lined up to yield the knife in MM.Personally speaking I think FF need a new leader. I'm not sure Jim O'Callaghan is the man for the job as there is a huge uphill battle for the new leader to undertake, not least a possible govt formation.Would a new leader talk to SF? Probably. Could be the precursor to a SF/FF govt.The new leader will also have to find a home for FF in Irish politics. The left is a crowded space and it's not "the republican party" any more. This clothes have been stolen.Will this week bring the issue to a head?