League Of Ireland 2019

Only a couple more sleeps.



Week 1.



Waterford v Rovers. Last years 4th v 3rd, but both clubs have gone in opposite directions. Rovers need to perform this year and have signed big. They need to hit the ground running and I think they will here. Just.



Pats v Cork. Pats have notions this year, Kenny is a great manager and on paper they have signed well. Cork have cut the budget but will still be strong. Score draw.



Derry v UCD. Derry are a bit all over the place, butshoild be hard to beat. UCD are likely to be whipping boys, so home win.



Dundalk v Sligo. There is no way Peak6 wanted to end up with Perth as manager, it seems a bit aimless now. No marquee signings, no infrastructure improvements. Still the team to beat, but unmistakable that they are in decline, but shoukd have more than enough for Sligo.



Bohs v Finn Harps. An interesting start for both teams who on paper are fighting to avoid the playoff spot. Bohs have hemmoraged players and a bad start could see a big wobble. Home advantage should see them win, but this is an important game for the bottom of the table.