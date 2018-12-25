League Of Ireland 2019

The Rahenyite

The Rahenyite

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 17, 2017
Messages
905
Fixtures are out for next season with the premier division to start on 15th February and the first division to start on 22nd February.

My predictions are Dundalk for the league title but with a closer title race with Cork, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers likely to feature. UCD for relegation, an all-amateur student set up won't get them far. Things are shaping up nicely at Shelbourne and I can see them winning the first division.


Premier Division Friday 15th February

Bohemians v Finn Harps (if Bohs advance in Scottish Challenge Cup match will be postponed)

Derry City v UCD

Dundalk FC v Sligo Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic v Cork City

Waterford v Shamrock Rovers

First Division Friday 22nd February

Athlone Town v Wexford FC

Cabinteely v Bray Wanderers

Drogheda United v Cobh Ramblers

Galway United v Shelbourne

Limerick FC v Longford Town
 


Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,877
Can't wait for SR aka Buchaill Dana to chip in telling us Bohs are doomed but won't tell us who owns Rovers.
 
C

crossman

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 16, 2011
Messages
1,640
It could be an interesting season. Dundalk will feel the loss of Kenny and Cork will apparently be operating on a smaller budget. Pats could be interesting under Harry Kenny.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
Its going to be an interesting year.

Dundalk and Cork will be weaker. Rovers are stronger, Pats have gone full time with a great new manager. But is the gap closable?

Derry and Waterford faded badly last year, it will be interesting to see. Bray are spending money, thats either a sign of stability or madness. UCD are back to being a college team, thats good, but I can see them getting whupped.

Dundalk
Rovers
Cork
Waterford
Pats
Derry
Sligo
Bohs
Harps
UCD

Shels look unbeatable in the graveyard
 
Last edited:
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,877
The_SR said:
Its going to be an interesting year.

Dundalk and Cork will be weaker. Rovers are stronger, Pats have gone full time with a great new manager. But is the gap closable?

Derry and Waterford faded badly last year, it will be interesting to see. Bray are spending money, thats either a sign of stability or madness. UCD are back to being a college team, thats good, but I can see them getting whupped.

Dundalk
Rovers
Cork
Waterford
Pats
Derry
Sligo
Bohs
Bray
UCD

Shels look unbeatable in the graveyard
Click to expand...
And who owns Rovers?
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,877
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,023
Serie B looks fascinating. Shels, Galway, Limerick, Bray, Drogs and Longford down there. Big names.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,877
So the club SR aka Buchaill Dana told us was supporter owned are now in Talks with the owners of Celtic about a takeover, a northsider owning Rovers, gas!

So please answer the question, who actually owns Rovers and who is conducting these discusiions on behalf of Rovers?
 
S

SamsonS

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 22, 2009
Messages
4,794
Looking forward to new season, div 1 will be competitive, and I think we will be fun to watch. Come on de Town!
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
Aaron Bolger from Rovers to Cardiff on loan.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
Only a couple more sleeps.

Week 1.

Waterford v Rovers. Last years 4th v 3rd, but both clubs have gone in opposite directions. Rovers need to perform this year and have signed big. They need to hit the ground running and I think they will here. Just.

Pats v Cork. Pats have notions this year, Kenny is a great manager and on paper they have signed well. Cork have cut the budget but will still be strong. Score draw.

Derry v UCD. Derry are a bit all over the place, butshoild be hard to beat. UCD are likely to be whipping boys, so home win.

Dundalk v Sligo. There is no way Peak6 wanted to end up with Perth as manager, it seems a bit aimless now. No marquee signings, no infrastructure improvements. Still the team to beat, but unmistakable that they are in decline, but shoukd have more than enough for Sligo.

Bohs v Finn Harps. An interesting start for both teams who on paper are fighting to avoid the playoff spot. Bohs have hemmoraged players and a bad start could see a big wobble. Home advantage should see them win, but this is an important game for the bottom of the table.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,877
Bohs still going very well, still unbeaten, only conceded one goal and that a peno, just off the top with a game in hand is a great place to be. There is an atmosphere in the home of football like I've never seen before, huge amount of young optimist fans and a real buzz about the place. Sellout games, happy times.

Meanwhile across in Tallaght Rovers are also going well albeit still downbeat by Bohs. That will likely fatten up the price they will get from the privatisation of the 50% of the club the fans still own, it'll be gas that a Northsider will then control Rovers. Also I am told by a well informed contact that South Dublin Council will soon seek to sell off Tallaght Stadium (Tenants Unaffected) which will also be an interesting move.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
So who are the non fans who have a percentage of Rovers?

You peddled the line SDCC wanted out of Tallaght years ago. In the real world, they are building a fourth stand which will be open before your groundshare state bailout is ready.
 
Northsideman

Northsideman

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 7, 2010
Messages
9,877
The_SR said:
So who are the non fans who have a percentage of Rovers?

You peddled the line SDCC wanted out of Tallaght years ago. In the real world, they are building a fourth stand which will be open before your groundshare state bailout is ready.
Click to expand...
As I have stated many times Shamrock Rovers FC limited are listed as having only 2 share holders, once again I ask you as the fountain of knowledge on all things Rovers related, who are they? That's a simple query, any chance of you answering it? I never peddled any line, so please link that? Sounds like another of your stories like when you played inter county for the Dubs.

You rubbished the story about a bid for Rovers but it ain't rubbish now, you're just a Tallaght pretender.

And ye still can't beat Bohs, that must really hurt.
 
T

The_SR

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 11, 2009
Messages
18,036
Rovers have about 500 shareholders. Where did you dream this two up?

Search function is wonky, but you claimed this before. Bollox then, bollox now.

He is looking to invest in the acadamy structure, a seperate company, and may or may not get a seat on the board as a result. Nobody is suggesting he is looking to buy into the club proper. To do so would require an entirely new club structure. Thats what I said from day 1.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top