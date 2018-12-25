League Of Ireland 2019

The Rahenyite
Fixtures are out for next season with the premier division to start on 15th February and the first division to start on 22nd February.
My predictions are Dundalk for the league title but with a closer title race with Cork, Waterford and Shamrock Rovers likely to feature. UCD for relegation, an all-amateur student set up won't get them far. Things are shaping up nicely at Shelbourne and I can see them winning the first division.
Premier Division Friday 15th February
Bohemians v Finn Harps (if Bohs advance in Scottish Challenge Cup match will be postponed)
Derry City v UCD
Dundalk FC v Sligo Rovers
St Patrick's Athletic v Cork City
Waterford v Shamrock Rovers
First Division Friday 22nd February
Athlone Town v Wexford FC
Cabinteely v Bray Wanderers
Drogheda United v Cobh Ramblers
Galway United v Shelbourne
Limerick FC v Longford Town
