Leaving Cert calcuated grades criteria

Foley: We’re going to “balance” LC grades for gender and economic status | Gript
Disaster waiting to happen.
Why are socio-economic factors being used as criteria for calculating Leaving Cert grades? At the end of the day, I don't see any justification for upgrading results for students whose performance in academic subjects is abysmal.What fresh nonsense is this?
Ms Foley said all individual grades will have to be checked and reviewed using different demographic characteristics – including gender and socio-economic status – to ensure they are as fair and equitable as possible.