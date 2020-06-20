Leaving Cert calcuated grades criteria

D

davidcameron

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 4, 2010
Messages
8,883
gript.ie

Foley: We’re going to “balance” LC grades for gender and economic status | Gript

Disaster waiting to happen.
gript.ie gript.ie


What fresh nonsense is this?

Ms Foley said all individual grades will have to be checked and reviewed using different demographic characteristics – including gender and socio-economic status – to ensure they are as fair and equitable as possible.
Click to expand...
Why are socio-economic factors being used as criteria for calculating Leaving Cert grades? At the end of the day, I don't see any justification for upgrading results for students whose performance in academic subjects is abysmal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom