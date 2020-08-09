Left Out: the inside story of labour under Corbyn

It’s very good. I’m about half way through now. It recaps the public docs along with interviews and document reviews by the author.Some thoughts:: buries her. From the start there’s mails, reports, interviews cited of her direct effort to interfere in disciplinary processes, unwillingness to appeal to non labour voters and initiating efforts to get rid of any sort of oversight. She was a bully, but in her defence: she HAD to be a bully. There was no leadership or decision making unless she made it. She definitely bullied Chamberlain, but Chamberlain was an idiot and Corbyn wouldn’t cut the cord. So Murphy bullied her out.It’s easy to say she should have been fired very early on, As should Milne: but replaced by what?Crucially though: her bullying corrupt behaviour is a perfect defence to the claims that the Labour Party is inherently antisemitic. I’ve pointed out in other threads: she didn’t interfere and squash claims of antisemitic behaviour because she’s antisemitic, she did it because it was against people on her side of the trade union philosophical divide. She didn’t squash sexual harassment actions against Prescott and Willsman because she hates women. She did it because they were aligned with her politics.: It’s not necessarily sympathetic to him, but it does highlight numerous occasions both public and, up to now, private where his political take on something would have been better than what they’d done. This includes things like Hodge, Russia, classification of antisemitism, Europe. The list goes on.Far more pragmatic than the LOTO office. He gets it that you can do things like set the classification of antisemitism, win power and then change it. Or not follow it. But that winning power is the point. Not winning an argument.Great passage that sums up the internal workings with McDonnell and Murphy:“Here’s the thing Karie: I’m an elected politician representing the MPs and you’re an officer here to implement our decisions.”“No John, we’re comrades, and I don’t ****ing work for any of you”.: nothing really new. Not a bad man. A very nice man. Incapable of leading, incapable of making a decision, allowed philosophy to drive what decisions he did make, regardless of how they lined up with facts or impact on election chances.He comes off worst in the Skripal poisonings. Incapable of criticising Russia and Putin for too long, refusing to commit to the core NATO approach of “an attack on one is an attack on all”, refusing to condemn the invasion of Crimea. Hearing all of the public statements chronologically is horrible for him. He genuinely was utterly unable to do a key aspect of the job he was applying for.It delves in more to Corbyn’s thinking on racism and the interviews (again mixed with public statements) show he’s incapable of viewing that a group of people can be subject to racial or religious oppression unless it comes with financial oppression as well.: The MPs who left the party in 2018 come off terribly. Incompetently scrabbling around to write 6 tests that would justify their decision to jump out of a plane and spending no time thinking about what to do once they were in the air plummeting towards the ground. Berger moved on principle which everyone knew at the time (sick of the antisemitic hate mail and Murphy’s interpretation that anyone unhappy with it was against the Project). She didn’t care if she won her seat, didn’t care if she lost it, just couldn’t stick it any more. Her move then forced the others to jump like lemmings.cuts a fascinating figure. A biography would be really interesting. An unrepentant bully for most of his years who betrayed Blair, Corbyn, even elements of Brown’s team. Used his parliamentary privilege to destroy to reputations and lives of innocent men. But then backs down utterly when Corbyn stands up to him and says “no” when told to leave. His conversion to nice guy brought about by health scares and weight loss softens his personality, but again: ran from the 2019 election.