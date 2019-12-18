Leo "not properly Irish"?

McTell
I heard this earlier.... ffs, how many of us row a curragh to work every day, wear an aran gansy, speak fluent irish to perfection, swill back 12 pints of an evening and still manage to book a box at an all-ireland final (at a discount)?
You could say the same of the pearse brothers... irish mother. But this is SF and they are always right 2% of the time:
“Speaking on an earlier episode of his No Shame podcast Cllr Holohan said: “It bugs me to death to understand that he leads this country.
“He’s so separated, not even from society now, but he’s so separated from the history of this country.
“Now listen, I’m for immigration, I’m for bringing people into the country. I love meeting new nations.
“Mostly what you’ll get is people turning up in this country motivated.
“Motivated for a new start, motivated for a new go at it. I love meeting these people.
“Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India. His great-grandfather is not part of the history of this country. Now Leo obviously is.
“He’s an Irish citizen but his passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to.”
Councillor Holohan didn’t stop there, either:
He said: “We need people running the country — and not against Leo — but to me, I want a family man running the country.
“Someone that knows what it’s like to have kids, maybe hopefully boys and girls, so when you’re creating the policies and stuff that’s going to go on, that you’re like right, it makes sense.
“I know what it’s like to collect my young fella from school so I know what school time traffic is like, so when I’m making a decision I have experience and bring it to the equation.
“Leo as a person, we talked last week that he had the potential to be one of the greatest leaders ever, but if you pick out people in the country: the man that is a family man that goes to work, looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience, maybe is a solicitor as well so has that experience, that’s who should be running the country.
“Someone who knows what the masses of people are going through.”