Leo "not properly Irish"?

McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
7,478
Twitter
No
gript.ie

Sinn Fein Councillor: That Varadkar’s not properly Irish, you know | Gript

Hate Speech?
gript.ie gript.ie


I heard this earlier.... ffs, how many of us row a curragh to work every day, wear an aran gansy, speak fluent irish to perfection, swill back 12 pints of an evening and still manage to book a box at an all-ireland final (at a discount)?

You could say the same of the pearse brothers... irish mother. But this is SF and they are always right 2% of the time:


“Speaking on an earlier episode of his No Shame podcast Cllr Holohan said: “It bugs me to death to understand that he leads this country.

“He’s so separated, not even from society now, but he’s so separated from the history of this country.

“Now listen, I’m for immigration, I’m for bringing people into the country. I love meeting new nations.

“Mostly what you’ll get is people turning up in this country motivated.

“Motivated for a new start, motivated for a new go at it. I love meeting these people.

Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India. His great-grandfather is not part of the history of this country. Now Leo obviously is.

“He’s an Irish citizen but his passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to.”

Councillor Holohan didn’t stop there, either:

He said: “We need people running the country — and not against Leo — but to me, I want a family man running the country.

Someone that knows what it’s like to have kids, maybe hopefully boys and girls, so when you’re creating the policies and stuff that’s going to go on, that you’re like right, it makes sense.

“I know what it’s like to collect my young fella from school so I know what school time traffic is like, so when I’m making a decision I have experience and bring it to the equation.

“Leo as a person, we talked last week that he had the potential to be one of the greatest leaders ever, but if you pick out people in the country: the man that is a family man that goes to work, looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience, maybe is a solicitor as well so has that experience, that’s who should be running the country.

“Someone who knows what the masses of people are going through.”

🤮
 


M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,230
SF Obsessiveness on here has now reached epidemic proportions from our usual suspects, thankfully an election is in the offing and folk can decide for themselves if I am correct, which, of course, will be determined when the votes are counted.

I would also urge voters NOT to believe a word of SF involvement in climate change and the fires raging in Australia. 😂
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,197
McTell said:
gript.ie

Sinn Fein Councillor: That Varadkar’s not properly Irish, you know | Gript

Hate Speech?
gript.ie gript.ie


I heard this earlier.... ffs, how many of us row a curragh to work every day, wear an aran gansy, speak fluent irish to perfection, swill back 12 pints of an evening and still manage to book a box at an all-ireland final (at a discount)?

You could say the same of the pearse brothers... irish mother. But this is SF and they are always right 2% of the time:


“Speaking on an earlier episode of his No Shame podcast Cllr Holohan said: “It bugs me to death to understand that he leads this country.

“He’s so separated, not even from society now, but he’s so separated from the history of this country.

“Now listen, I’m for immigration, I’m for bringing people into the country. I love meeting new nations.

“Mostly what you’ll get is people turning up in this country motivated.

“Motivated for a new start, motivated for a new go at it. I love meeting these people.

Leo Varadkar’s blood obviously runs to India. His great-grandfather is not part of the history of this country. Now Leo obviously is.

“He’s an Irish citizen but his passion doesn’t go back to the times when our passion goes back to.”

Councillor Holohan didn’t stop there, either:

He said: “We need people running the country — and not against Leo — but to me, I want a family man running the country.

Someone that knows what it’s like to have kids, maybe hopefully boys and girls, so when you’re creating the policies and stuff that’s going to go on, that you’re like right, it makes sense.

“I know what it’s like to collect my young fella from school so I know what school time traffic is like, so when I’m making a decision I have experience and bring it to the equation.

“Leo as a person, we talked last week that he had the potential to be one of the greatest leaders ever, but if you pick out people in the country: the man that is a family man that goes to work, looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience, maybe is a solicitor as well so has that experience, that’s who should be running the country.

“Someone who knows what the masses of people are going through.”

🤮
Click to expand...
If the only bit of Leo that was Irish was his elbow - he'd still be more of an Irish person than you.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,104
Mercurial said:
Of all the reasons one could criticize Varadkar, and he opts for the racist one...
Click to expand...
A kernel of a point was there about the aloofness of this government, remember its a few of their first jobs, and this clearly translates into the arrogance we see. But what a special way to deliver it.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
30,415
Twitter
No
Bit of a comedian, is Councillor Holohan.

the man that is a family man that goes to work, looks after his kids, has come up through the system, has experience, maybe is a solicitor as well so has that experience

I admire in one way his faith in the legal profession but if he is going to continue in politics he's going to have to stop assuming best intent.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,715
Varadkar's focus is on himself.
His party is focussed on Dublin.
The homeless and the sick are focussed on survival.
The young people are focussed on affording a home.
Businesses are focussed on getting insurance cover.

When you vote remember to focus on what matters.
 
M

Mickeymac

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2010
Messages
41,230
Half Nelson said:
Varadkar's focus is on himself.
His party is focussed on Dublin.
The homeless and the sick are focussed on survival.
The young people are focussed on affording a home.
Businesses are focussed on getting insurance cover.

When you vote remember to focus on what matters.
Click to expand...


Maybe, just maybe, one day folks will stop to think, take what you have said above.....BEFORE.....they enter the polling booths.
 
T

Talk Back

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 14, 2017
Messages
8,197
Half Nelson said:
Varadkar's focus is on himself.
His party is focussed on Dublin.
The homeless and the sick are focussed on survival.
The young people are focussed on affording a home.
Businesses are focussed on getting insurance cover.

When you vote remember to focus on what matters.
Click to expand...
He did a good job following Sinn Fein's lead as far as Ireland north and south is concerned during Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

We are lucky we didn't have Fianna Fail in power - that's for sure.
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2009
Messages
21,715
Talk Back said:
He did a good job looking out for Ireland north and south during Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

We are lucky we didn't have Fianna Fail in power - that's for sure.
Click to expand...
He did as he was told.
There's no evidence that Varadkar is independent minded. If anything, he shows himself to be self-centred and eager to avoid responsibility.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top