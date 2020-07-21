Leo V Micheal on Covid 19

Irish social media users slam 'mixed messages' from today's COVID-19 briefing The Irish government announced further coronavirus restrictions

People want to understand logic behind new restrictions A number of factors have brought us to this point, where further measures are being introduced by Government to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Varadkar and Martin clash at tense Cabinet meeting as ‘incoherent’ new restrictions criticised Covid-19 restrictions tightened as Varadkar expresses concern at the way Taoiseach is ‘doing business’

On a work call this morning with a colleague who would not know the first thing about my political opinions, she tore strips off Micheal and Stephen Donnelly about their handling of Covid, and compared them to Leo and Simon Harris, who she thought were doing a much better job.Being neutralI didn't offer an opinion.But I see that yesterdays Press Conference is being criticised by many online:with some questioning the rationale behind the new restrictions:So was Leo and Simon performing better than Micheal and Stephen?Will it become a source of tension between FG and FF?My own thoughts are that Martin and Donnelly are very weak, and performing very poorly, from communication to style and performance personally I feel that Leo and Simon were streets ahead of the current offering.We could all live to regret it.