Leo Varadkar is "autistic...definitely on the spectrum...and doesn't know what to do with himself..."

So says FG candidate, Catherine Noone.
She has apologised but is that enough? In 2020 can a serious political party really let comments like this go?
I can't see how she can survive today, but it's election time and numbers count...but this has the ability to dominate the news cycle.
Apart from political considerations, surely to stand by and not have meaningful reprimand for such comments is just wrong?
FG senator apologises and 'withdraws remarks' about Taoiseach being 'autistic'
Catherine Noone said the Taoiseach is a “very good politician”, but said she had no doubt he is “on the spectrum”.
www.thejournal.ie