Leo Varadkar is "autistic...definitely on the spectrum...and doesn't know what to do with himself..."

Quite insensitive really.



From the article above:







So first off, she lies about it, which means she knew quite well that what she said was wrong. What's worse though is her continuing to dig when in a hole.







Autistic people can be highly empathic, sometimes painfully so, hence they can appear to be awkward in social situations, but to call someone 'wooden' and to compare that to autism is a bit like saying someone in a wheelchair is a bit slow or those with cerebral palsy can sound a bit drunk.



I think Adam Harris (lovely guy, brother of Simon, have met him a few times) said the following:







I am actually very well versed in the study of autism and know quite a lot of people on the spectrum to some degree or another and I find them as varied and intricate as those who are not traditional viewed as being on the spectrum (which I believe we all are to some extent.)



Lastly, its not 'an illness' so she should f*cking educate herself if she wants to represent the public.



Rather nasty really and if Varadkar is on the spectrum, so what? Its his policies I take issue with not what he is, whether its his ethnic background or his sexuality - all irrelevant.