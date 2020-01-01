Leo Varadkar is "autistic...definitely on the spectrum...and doesn't know what to do with himself..."

ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
50,279
So says FG candidate, Catherine Noone.

She has apologised but is that enough? In 2020 can a serious political party really let comments like this go?

I can't see how she can survive today, but it's election time and numbers count...but this has the ability to dominate the news cycle.

Apart from political considerations, surely to stand by and not have meaningful reprimand for such comments is just wrong?

www.thejournal.ie

FG senator apologises and 'withdraws remarks' about Taoiseach being 'autistic'

Catherine Noone said the Taoiseach is a “very good politician”, but said she had no doubt he is “on the spectrum”.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie
 


StarryPlough01

StarryPlough01

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 13, 2010
Messages
14,994
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
www.thetimes.co.uk

Election 2020: Varadkar ‘autistic’, said his senator Catherine Noone

Leo Varadkar has been described as “autistic” by a Fine Gael senator running in the general election.Catherine Noone made the comments while canvassing in Dublin, after being asked about the
www.thetimes.co.uk www.thetimes.co.uk
Click to expand...

Catherine Noone apologises for calling Leo Varadkar ‘autistic’

Fine Gael Dublin Bay North candidate says her remarks were ‘completely unacceptable’

about an hour ago

www.irishtimes.com

Catherine Noone apologises for calling Leo Varadkar ‘autistic’

Fine Gael Dublin Bay North candidate says her remarks were ‘completely unacceptable’
www.irishtimes.com www.irishtimes.com

By Jack Horgan-Jones

The Times Ireland edition reported online this morning that she had initially denied having made the comments, before being told there was a tape of her saying them.
Click to expand...


^ Shameful lies FG Senator Noone.
 
RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,215
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
So says FG candidate, Catherine Noone.

She has apologised but is that enough? In 2020 can a serious political party really let comments like this go?

I can't see how she can survive today, but it's election time and numbers count...but this has the ability to dominate the news cycle.

Apart from political considerations, surely to stand by and not have meaningful reprimand for such comments is just wrong?

www.thejournal.ie

FG senator apologises and 'withdraws remarks' about Taoiseach being 'autistic'

Catherine Noone said the Taoiseach is a “very good politician”, but said she had no doubt he is “on the spectrum”.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie
Click to expand...
Whatever about Leo's nuttiness, Noone is a screwball, definitely a loose cannon who is on the make.

Fg should drop her like a stone, then again, maybe she encapsulates all that is at the heart of fg.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,557
Does anyone think , in any walk of life , calling your boss autistic , sorry telling the media , your boss is autistic is a good idea ?

And who in public life doesnt get that using disability/gender/sexual identity terms is fraught with danger and guaranteed to create atb the very least a twitter backlash

Where do they get some of these people ?
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,618
Quite insensitive really.

From the article above:

When contacted by The Times about her remarks, she initially denied using the word “autistic” but she was informed there was a recording. She then said she did not mean the word literally.
Click to expand...
So first off, she lies about it, which means she knew quite well that what she said was wrong. What's worse though is her continuing to dig when in a hole.

“I didn’t mean it in the sense of the actual illness or anything. I just mean he can be a bit wooden and lacking in empathy,” she said. “I shouldn’t have even said it in that way.”
Click to expand...
Autistic people can be highly empathic, sometimes painfully so, hence they can appear to be awkward in social situations, but to call someone 'wooden' and to compare that to autism is a bit like saying someone in a wheelchair is a bit slow or those with cerebral palsy can sound a bit drunk.

I think Adam Harris (lovely guy, brother of Simon, have met him a few times) said the following:

“Misconceptions around autism create enormous stigma which in turn cause mental health problems among community members. One of the most hurtful stereotypes is that people with autism are somehow less empathetic than others.

“Autistic people may display empathy in a variety of ways but we feel it every bit as much as other people. Many autistic people do not share their diagnosis with others and many other autistic people have never even diagnosed. In all circumstances it is deeply unhelpful to speculate.

“If the comment was meant purely as a kind of throwaway remark, reducing a complex condition which can present really challenges in day to day life to reserved personality traits, as opposed to a serious diagnosis it is even more offensive as it adds to the growing trend of the word ‘autistic’ being used as a negative connotation in day to day conversation.”
Click to expand...
I am actually very well versed in the study of autism and know quite a lot of people on the spectrum to some degree or another and I find them as varied and intricate as those who are not traditional viewed as being on the spectrum (which I believe we all are to some extent.)

Lastly, its not 'an illness' so she should f*cking educate herself if she wants to represent the public.

Rather nasty really and if Varadkar is on the spectrum, so what? Its his policies I take issue with not what he is, whether its his ethnic background or his sexuality - all irrelevant.
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,557
The OD said:
Lastly, its not 'an illness' so she should f*cking educate herself if she wants to represent the public.
Click to expand...

This

and between the above and her attempts to lie her way out of it , she is clearly unfit for Public office (as either a TD or Senator)
 
artfoley56

artfoley56

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,950
the only spectrum leo is on is the sociopathy/psycopathy one. his lack of empathy is astounding
 
ShoutingIsLeadership

ShoutingIsLeadership

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 17, 2011
Messages
50,279
The OD said:
Quite insensitive really.

From the article above:



So first off, she lies about it, which means she knew quite well that what she said was wrong. What's worse though is her continuing to dig when in a hole.



Autistic people can be highly empathic, sometimes painfully so, hence they can appear to be awkward in social situations, but to call someone 'wooden' and to compare that to autism is a bit like saying someone in a wheelchair is a bit slow or those with cerebral palsy can sound a bit drunk.

I think Adam Harris (lovely guy, brother of Simon, have met him a few times) said the following:



I am actually very well versed in the study of autism and know quite a lot of people on the spectrum to some degree or another and I find them as varied and intricate as those who are not traditional viewed as being on the spectrum (which I believe we all are to some extent.)

Lastly, its not 'an illness' so she should f*cking educate herself if she wants to represent the public.

Rather nasty really and if Varadkar is on the spectrum, so what? Its his policies I take issue with not what he is, whether its his ethnic background or his sexuality - all irrelevant.
Click to expand...
The best post around these parts for many a year.
 
H

Hitchcock

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
8,908
ShoutingIsLeadership said:
So says FG candidate, Catherine Noone.

She has apologised but is that enough? In 2020 can a serious political party really let comments like this go?

I can't see how she can survive today, but it's election time and numbers count...but this has the ability to dominate the news cycle.

Apart from political considerations, surely to stand by and not have meaningful reprimand for such comments is just wrong?

www.thejournal.ie

FG senator apologises and 'withdraws remarks' about Taoiseach being 'autistic'

Catherine Noone said the Taoiseach is a “very good politician”, but said she had no doubt he is “on the spectrum”.
www.thejournal.ie www.thejournal.ie
Click to expand...
I think she'll survive, unless she walks herself, but she's put paid to her slim electoral chances.
 
O

Orbit v2

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 8, 2010
Messages
12,240
Why is it considered an insult? She didn't mean it as such. I think she was crazy to apologise

Though I didn't hear this bit
“I didn’t mean it in the sense of the actual illness or anything. I just mean he can be a bit wooden and lacking in empathy,” she said. “I shouldn’t have even said it in that way.”
Click to expand...
Autistic people can be highly empathic, sometimes painfully so, hence they can appear to be awkward in social situations, but to call someone 'wooden' and to compare that to autism is a bit like saying someone in a wheelchair is a bit slow or those with cerebral palsy can sound a bit drunk.
Click to expand...
which is a fair point
 
P

peader odonnell

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
3,738
To me Autism" is a badge of honour, yes we view the world in a different way but yes we have plenty of empathy though we may not always show it in an obvious way, also we are highly intelligent, there is nothing fake about us, we don't plamas, some don't like us because of that, They can sod off.
 
C

culmore

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 14, 2010
Messages
3,195
whats wrong with the ladies going for election, first Chambers tells lies about her voting and now Noone tells lies about what she said.
 
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,618
Orbit v2 said:
Why is it considered an insult? She didn't mean it as such. I think she was crazy to apologise.
Click to expand...
She clearly tried to equate autism with being 'wooden'.

Being wooden is seen as being a negative thing.

As I said above, imagine saying like ''that Orbit v2 person is like someone with multiple sclerosis, they're so lazy, always sitting around.''
 
Last edited:
The OD

The OD

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 10, 2005
Messages
11,618
peader odonnell said:
To me Autism" is a badge of honour, yes we view the world in a different way but yes we have plenty of empathy though we may not always show it in an obvious way, also we are highly intelligent, there is nothing fake about us, we don't plamas, some don't like us because of that, They can sod off.
Click to expand...
Well said Peader.




 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top