Library Staff

I agree entirely with the OP. Just last Saturday, I rejoined a public library for the first time in c 20 years. I was able to apply online giving address and contact details and then simply visit my local library to pick up my card. The latter part took less than 5 minutes while the card was being prepared. It's a small branch with just a few staff and I ended up in a 15 minute conversation with the Head Librarian who was keen to tell me about recent improvements to the service and future plans. This guy is due to retire next year but he is still so enthusiastic about his job.My main purpose in joining was to borrow ebooks and read newspapers and magazines online but I was impressed with the range of reference books they had on the premises - maybe less fiction than there used to be. It's not even necessary to check in a book when you return it - you can simply leave it in a bin at the door even when the library is closed. Apparently they lend musical instruments now which might be particularly good for children who wanted to try out something.It's a great service and I'd urge people who haven't visited a library since their schooldays to revisit, if only for a look around. Plus, it's free. More info here Library Services in Ireland | Libraries Ireland