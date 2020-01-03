Library Staff

bactrian
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 11, 2004
- Messages
- 1,288
In the last week I have had to go to public libraries. I know "have to" suggests reluctance. It was nothing about reluctance but all about what I could access on line.
I cannot express enough my appreciation for the competence, intelligence, and enthusiasism that I have met.
Every person that I have met in the Library system has been helpful, knowlegable , and willing to help.
I cannot express enough my appreciation for the competence, intelligence, and enthusiasism that I have met.
Every person that I have met in the Library system has been helpful, knowlegable , and willing to help.