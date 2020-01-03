Library Staff

In the last week I have had to go to public libraries. I know "have to" suggests reluctance. It was nothing about reluctance but all about what I could access on line.

I cannot express enough my appreciation for the competence, intelligence, and enthusiasism that I have met.

Every person that I have met in the Library system has been helpful, knowlegable , and willing to help.
 


They are brilliant. Quite a frustrating profession because far too many people see them as bookshelf-tidiers and they are a hell of a lot more than that. As an analyst myself I know how brilliant they can be at zeroing in on something quite arcane or suggesting research resources.

Also, in my experience it is absolutely true what they say about convent girls and librarians. I'll say no more.
 
An experienced librarian with a big old library behind him or her is a bit like Virgil standing beside the Gate to the Underworld holding up a lamp and indicating the black maw...

I wouldn't go in there on my own.
 
My last two years in Ireland was teaching Digital Skills in libraries around the County, the library staff were the most organised I have ever worked with.
 
People forget as well that since the advent of t'internets librarians are now very knowledgeable about databases that are available for free that you'd otherwise pay thousands for in a year.

And they can show you how to use them. For free. That's a good deal if you see info as currency, as the world's movers and shakers have always done.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
People forget as well that since the advent of t'internets librarians are now very knowledgeable about databases that are available for free that you'd otherwise pay thousands for in a year.
You can download books for free, download music (Fregal Music), read magazines (including National Geographic) and newspapers online and get into old archives online. All you need is a Library Card and an Internet connection.
 
They are very good in the city library in Cork. Like that library as it is more than just a home for books. Good social notes on the board by the doors as well. Decent IT set-up, helpful with it.

Tis nearly like being in Wexford, Ms Rural, it is that pleasant there. (cough)
 
I agree entirely with the OP. Just last Saturday, I rejoined a public library for the first time in c 20 years. I was able to apply online giving address and contact details and then simply visit my local library to pick up my card. The latter part took less than 5 minutes while the card was being prepared. It's a small branch with just a few staff and I ended up in a 15 minute conversation with the Head Librarian who was keen to tell me about recent improvements to the service and future plans. This guy is due to retire next year but he is still so enthusiastic about his job.

My main purpose in joining was to borrow ebooks and read newspapers and magazines online but I was impressed with the range of reference books they had on the premises - maybe less fiction than there used to be. It's not even necessary to check in a book when you return it - you can simply leave it in a bin at the door even when the library is closed. Apparently they lend musical instruments now which might be particularly good for children who wanted to try out something.

It's a great service and I'd urge people who haven't visited a library since their schooldays to revisit, if only for a look around. Plus, it's free. More info here Library Services in Ireland | Libraries Ireland
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
They are brilliant. Quite a frustrating profession because far too many people see them as bookshelf-tidiers and they are a hell of a lot more than that. As an analyst myself I know how brilliant they can be at zeroing in on something quite arcane or suggesting research resources.

Also, in my experience it is absolutely true what they say about convent girls and librarians. I'll say no more.
Shame, I was just about to give your post a bit fat "like" until I read your last sentence.

I'm embarrassed on behalf of any librarian reading your post.

You and your stupid stereotypes.
 
I would just point out that in the vast majority of cases in relation to the library profession and sundry export-convents I can confirm quite humbly that I haven't slept with them all, nor would I be so foolish as to even try.

It is a nice thought though. Which is about as far as it goes these days ahead of a cheese sandwich and a cup of tea. I can only comment from subjective experience and it would be wise to remember that I am after all only here to help the Plain People of Ireland, of whom I am one, come to better insights and sharper understandings.

All rise for a thunderous cavalry charge through Amhrann na Bhfian.
 
However. In 3rd level institutions the Library can be a horrendous place to work. Bullying 9 - 5.
 
Oh yes. There is that hierarchical thing in libraries which can make for an unpleasant experience if less than thirty years in the building. Fortunately most 3rd level institutions do have decent policies in this area and there is better protection for them from bullies and other visitors.
 
I cannot comment on working in 3rd Level libraries. I have no experience from the service side of the desk and it is over 30 years since I was asking for help from the other side.

From the "I need help " side : My daughter says that they are still brilliant.

If librarians are suffering workplace bullying , that is unacceptable.
 
I do sincerely wish we had inter-library loan of hardcopy books. The one I want is always in a library on the opposite side of Ireland from me, and has not yet been put on-line.
 
They’re generally great. Just wish they’d be open on Sundays and Saturday lunch hour, always seem to be the times I need/want to go.
 
bactrian said:
In the last week I have had to go to public libraries. I know "have to" suggests reluctance. It was nothing about reluctance but all about what I could access on line.

I cannot express enough my appreciation for the competence, intelligence, and enthusiasism that I have met.

Every person that I have met in the Library system has been helpful, knowlegable , and willing to help.
went to pearse street reference library today waited 30 minutes while they couldn't find a book :/ they didnt find it!
 
