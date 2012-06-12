Libya Falling Apart

Almost nine months on from Gaddafi's death, Libya is falling apart.



Here's a rough outline of where the country stands:

The NTC (which remains a largely secretive organization), has passed laws which, amongst other things - grant immunity from prosecution for any and all crimes committed in the name of the revolution, outlaw criticism of the revolution and force judges to accept evidence obtained through torture.



The elections which were due to have taken place this month have been postponed until next month while candidates are "vetted" to ensure that they meet the required "standards" of the NTC.



The rebel factions have refused to disband and in the past few weeks have surrounded and attacked the Prime Minister's office, killing one guard and wounding others - and taken control of the airport. One group, the Zintan Brigade, has over the past few days been carrying out car-jackings in the capital - stopping people at checkpoints and just taking their cars. This happened to the governor of the Central Bank of Malta yesterday.



There are regular clashes (mostly relatively minor) in and around Tripoli. Two people were killed in fighting in the south west of the city today in fighting between the Zintan Brigade and some minor tribe.



Clashes are going on across the country - with the most serious fighting taking place in Kufra - where Arabs are busily wiping out some pesky tribe close to the border with Chad. Dozens of people have been killed in this fighting in the past few days.



Four representatives of the ICC have been taken hostage in Zintan, having gone to visit Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi. The NTC appears powerless to do anything about this, and the Zintanis have said the ICC representatives will be released if they provide information on the whereabouts of Saif's right-hand man. The Zintanis have so far refused to hand Saif over to the NTC in Tripoli - they're demanding a payment of one million Euro for the handover. Saif hasn't been seen in months.



Islamic militants appear to be tightening their grip on the East of the country. There was a rally of around 300 heavily armed men flying the flag of Al-Qaeda in Benghazi last week. They've also got a presence in Sirte. The US consulate in Benghazi has been attacked twice so far, and the British Consul's convoy was attacked with RPGs in Benghazi yesterday. The ICRC has had its offices in Benghazi and Misrata attacked and any NGOs which have managed to register to work in the country are being slowly but surely confined to the capital.



Non-Arabs are being rounded up and kept in prison camps - they're being picked up off the streets of Tripoli and other cities from where they disappear into a black hole.



Kidnappings and torture are on the rise, as is crime in general.



I know this seems like a pessimistic assessment, but this appears to be where we stand.



I hope things improve... soon...