Libya Falling Apart

Almost nine months on from Gaddafi's death, Libya is falling apart.

Here's a rough outline of where the country stands:
The NTC (which remains a largely secretive organization), has passed laws which, amongst other things - grant immunity from prosecution for any and all crimes committed in the name of the revolution, outlaw criticism of the revolution and force judges to accept evidence obtained through torture.

The elections which were due to have taken place this month have been postponed until next month while candidates are "vetted" to ensure that they meet the required "standards" of the NTC.

The rebel factions have refused to disband and in the past few weeks have surrounded and attacked the Prime Minister's office, killing one guard and wounding others - and taken control of the airport. One group, the Zintan Brigade, has over the past few days been carrying out car-jackings in the capital - stopping people at checkpoints and just taking their cars. This happened to the governor of the Central Bank of Malta yesterday.

There are regular clashes (mostly relatively minor) in and around Tripoli. Two people were killed in fighting in the south west of the city today in fighting between the Zintan Brigade and some minor tribe.

Clashes are going on across the country - with the most serious fighting taking place in Kufra - where Arabs are busily wiping out some pesky tribe close to the border with Chad. Dozens of people have been killed in this fighting in the past few days.

Four representatives of the ICC have been taken hostage in Zintan, having gone to visit Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi. The NTC appears powerless to do anything about this, and the Zintanis have said the ICC representatives will be released if they provide information on the whereabouts of Saif's right-hand man. The Zintanis have so far refused to hand Saif over to the NTC in Tripoli - they're demanding a payment of one million Euro for the handover. Saif hasn't been seen in months.

Islamic militants appear to be tightening their grip on the East of the country. There was a rally of around 300 heavily armed men flying the flag of Al-Qaeda in Benghazi last week. They've also got a presence in Sirte. The US consulate in Benghazi has been attacked twice so far, and the British Consul's convoy was attacked with RPGs in Benghazi yesterday. The ICRC has had its offices in Benghazi and Misrata attacked and any NGOs which have managed to register to work in the country are being slowly but surely confined to the capital.

Non-Arabs are being rounded up and kept in prison camps - they're being picked up off the streets of Tripoli and other cities from where they disappear into a black hole.

Kidnappings and torture are on the rise, as is crime in general.

I know this seems like a pessimistic assessment, but this appears to be where we stand.

I hope things improve... soon...
 


I think it's unfair to make an assessment on how a country is doing after an armed revolution this soon afterwards.

It'll be a long while before Libya begins to prosper again, at the very least 2 years.
 
Almost nine months on from Gaddafi's death, Libya is falling apart.

Here's a rough outline of where the country stands:
The NTC (which remains a largely secretive organization), has passed laws which, amongst other things - grant immunity from prosecution for any and all crimes committed in the name of the revolution, outlaw criticism of the revolution and force judges to accept evidence obtained through torture.

The elections which were due to have taken place this month have been postponed until next month while candidates are "vetted" to ensure that they meet the required "standards" of the NTC.

The rebel factions have refused to disband and in the past few weeks have surrounded and attacked the Prime Minister's office, killing one guard and wounding others - and taken control of the airport. One group, the Zintan Brigade, has over the past few days been carrying out car-jackings in the capital - stopping people at checkpoints and just taking their cars. This happened to the governor of the Central Bank of Malta yesterday.

There are regular clashes (mostly relatively minor) in and around Tripoli. Two people were killed in fighting in the south west of the city today in fighting between the Zintan Brigade and some minor tribe.

Clashes are going on across the country - with the most serious fighting taking place in Kufra - where Arabs are busily wiping out some pesky tribe close to the border with Chad. Dozens of people have been killed in this fighting in the past few days.

Four representatives of the ICC have been taken hostage in Zintan, having gone to visit Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi. The NTC appears powerless to do anything about this, and the Zintanis have said the ICC representatives will be released if they provide information on the whereabouts of Saif's right-hand man. The Zintanis have so far refused to hand Saif over to the NTC in Tripoli - they're demanding a payment of one million Euro for the handover. Saif hasn't been seen in months.

Islamic militants appear to be tightening their grip on the East of the country. There was a rally of around 300 heavily armed men flying the flag of Al-Qaeda in Benghazi last week. They've also got a presence in Sirte. The US consulate in Benghazi has been attacked twice so far, and the British Consul's convoy was attacked with RPGs in Benghazi yesterday. The ICRC has had its offices in Benghazi and Misrata attacked and any NGOs which have managed to register to work in the country are being slowly but surely confined to the capital.

Non-Arabs are being rounded up and kept in prison camps - they're being picked up off the streets of Tripoli and other cities from where they disappear into a black hole.

Kidnappings and torture are on the rise, as is crime in general.

I know this seems like a pessimistic assessment, but this appears to be where we stand.

I hope things improve... soon...
But we were told the freedom fighters would make things better. Have we been misled?

Saving the world economy from Gaddafi — RT
 
Thanks for that Easy-Irish.

News seems to have dried up a bit since the fall of Gadaffi.
 
The Benghazi criminals will destroy that country. It was once the most prosperous nation in Africa and offered hope to the whole continent. Now it's just a western puppet controlled by an islamist mafia.
 
The Libyan ULA must have control, trying to pay everyone and nobody working:cool:

Haven't learned the lesson that you have to be able to sell something that someone wants to buy to exist.

Sitting on your hole looking up at the sky, brings in no bucks:lol:
What are you on about now you blueshirt fascist clown?
 
Thanks for that Easy-Irish.

News seems to have dried up a bit since the fall of Gadaffi.
The news agencies are too busy trying to wreak havoc, sorry I will correct that, they are trying to liberate Syria.
What brave guys and girls on the front line reporting, I say what guys and girls. Liberation here we come, look at the job nato done on the liberation in Libya. What a success.
 
I think it's unfair to make an assessment on how a country is doing after an armed revolution this soon afterwards.

It'll be a long while before Libya begins to prosper again, at the very least 2 years.
I don't think it's unfair to make an assessment of where the country stands right now.

The key problem, as I see it, is that the NTC seems to be unwilling or unable to take any steps to halt this slide into anarchy.

Libya is looking more and more like a Mad Max movie every day.

Things may be OK in Tripoli right now, but if the NTC doesn't start to get a grip on things soon, even Tripoli will be in trouble.
 
Thanks for that Easy-Irish.

News seems to have dried up a bit since the fall of Gadaffi.
No problem. It's difficult to get accurate information even inside the country. You can check the Libya Herald for local news in English. It seems foreign reporters are finding it more difficult to report here right now too. Lots of talk lately about all Westerners being spies and lots of secrecy in general. There were gun battles in Tripoli for several nights running a couple of weeks back. The NTC claimed they were raids on "drug dens".
 
And to balance things out - many Libyans are still fully behind the revolution - and are hopeful that things will improve. They're also excited about being able to vote in the upcoming elections - the first ever in the lifetimes of most Libyans. Of course, enthusiasm for the revolution varies across the country and across social classes and ethnic groups.
 
great,i have that bookmarked now.

Interested to see that the British ambassador escaped injury in a rocket attack on his convoy. A lot of attacks seem to be by mystery assailants.
 
This documentary is also worth a look for anyone interested in post-revolutionary Libya.

[video]http://www.liveleak.com/view?i=615_1338728875[/video]
 
Since this is a new thread, it would suite the posters on this to look back on the threads when the war started.
Some posters claimed, that when this war was over, the country would fall apart. The groups that made up the opposition were so far apart from each others ideas, it was doomed to end like this. Is that the reason the US pulled back. Who now will pick up the pieces for the people.
NATO has moved on to other green fields.
 
Who now will pick up the pieces for the people.
NATO has moved on to other green fields.
What's your point DD? Name a revolution that ended anywhere in the world with all the combatants agreeing on the future direction of their country? The fall of Gadaffi has unleashed decades of pent-up political frustrations, much the same as 1921 did in this country leading directly into the civil war.

NATO had to withdraw or we'd be listening to endless hordes of whinging lefties taking about "imperialism" and "they're after the oil". NATO couldn't win here, but I'm still pleased that they prevented a massacre in Benghazi and helped to overthrow a despot.
 
Since this is a new thread, it would suite the posters on this to look back on the threads when the war started.
Some posters claimed, that when this war was over, the country would fall apart. The groups that made up the opposition were so far apart from each others ideas, it was doomed to end like this. Is that the reason the US pulled back. Who now will pick up the pieces for the people.
NATO has moved on to other green fields.
Indeed, the eejits here who clamoured for war and who cheered over the torture and gruesome murder of a POW and Head of State thought it was all fluffy bunnies, sunshine and pink flowers once Muammer was gone.

Well guess what, us sceptics were right. We now have our very own Somalia on the Med. Bet ye are all gushing with pride.
 
Interestingly, quite a lot of ethnic cleansing has taken place here since the revolution - carried out by the rebels.

I was shocked the first time I traveled from Misrata to Sirte, to pass through Tawargha, a city which had been home to 30,000 black Libyans. Every single house in the city has been burned, shelled and looted. All the buildings are empty. The people who survived the assault have been forced from their homes. They now live in squalor in what was a naval academy in Tripoli. Anyone who tries to go back is shot on sight.

Here's a recent story about the place: After Libya's War - Acts of Vengeance

Also - there are over half a million Libyan refugees in Tunisia - afraid to return lest they be persecuted.
 
What's your point DD? Name a revolution that ended anywhere in the world with all the combatants agreeing on the future direction of their country? The fall of Gadaffi has unleashed decades of pent-up political frustrations, much the same as 1921 did in this country leading directly into the civil war.

NATO had to withdraw or we'd be listening to endless hordes of whinging lefties taking about "imperialism" and "they're after the oil". NATO couldn't win here, but I'm still pleased that they prevented a massacre in Benghazi and helped to overthrow a despot.
That is a Kosovo response. There is none so blind that those who will not see.
 
Indeed, the eejits here who clamoured for war and who cheered over the torture and gruesome murder of a POW and Head of State thought it was all fluffy bunnies, sunshine and pink flowers once Muammer was gone.

Well guess what, us sceptics were right. We now have our very own Somalia on the Med. Bet ye are all gushing with pride.
It's very far from being a Somalia on the Med...
 
