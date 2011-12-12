Life After Ron Paul

CptSternn
Well-known member
- Joined
- May 4, 2010
- Messages
- 3,920
So in about six months time when Ron Paul drops out of the GOP candidacy and he doesn't run for re-election and officially pisses off into the abyss, what will all the pro-Paul crowd here do?
Seriously. Every thread in the US Politics forum ends up having two things discussed -
1. Ron Paul
2. Israel
For some reason a small gang here like to make every single thread about one of those two topics, and will intentionally go off on extreme tangents to tie in one, or sometimes both, of the above aforementioned topics.
What will the Paulites do once he fades away into the annals of history?
