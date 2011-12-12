Life After Ron Paul

So in about six months time when Ron Paul drops out of the GOP candidacy and he doesn't run for re-election and officially pisses off into the abyss, what will all the pro-Paul crowd here do?

Seriously. Every thread in the US Politics forum ends up having two things discussed -

1. Ron Paul

2. Israel

For some reason a small gang here like to make every single thread about one of those two topics, and will intentionally go off on extreme tangents to tie in one, or sometimes both, of the above aforementioned topics.

What will the Paulites do once he fades away into the annals of history?
 


his son is a senator

The nightmare continues

the Paul is dead - long live the Paul
 
Dylan2010

countinue to say "I told you so" has the US economy drops even further as the Keynesian clowns continue to argue for more money printing and gubberment spending, its timeless
 
Actually, we have had far less Ron Paul threads than formerly. He is the Kilroy of US politics - you can't go anywhere but he is there before you.
 
Since US politics is controlled by Israel, and Ron Paul is the only Presidential candidate to oppose this,the two are intertwined.
 
Well not me -I even started a thread about Mitt Romney potential president. It seems I was wrong there and Newt is going to be the Reps. nominee .Obama to win.
 
"On October 3, 2001, I.A.P. News reported that according to Israel Radio (in Hebrew) Kol Yisrael an acrimonious argument erupted during the Israeli cabinet weekly session last week between Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon and his foreign Minister Shimon Peres. Peres warned Sharon that refusing to heed incessant American requests for a cease-fire with the Palestinians would endanger Israeli interests and "turn the US against us. "Sharon reportedly yelled at Peres, saying "don't worry about American pressure, we the Jewish people control America.""

When the oil question is resolved in the next fifty years (whether a lá George Clooney in the Ides of March) or otherwise the Zionists will find out how many friends they have!
 
I don't know. What will cantankerous, hypocritical, freeloading champagne socialists do when governments go bankrupt and their conspicuous tax consumption behaviour ceases? I doubt it will be educating themselves about economics and history and thinking of terms of voluntary trade to provide a positive sum game for society. But at least we will no longer be forced into sponsoring them by coercion of violence when that reality transpires.
 
thereader said:
Looks more and more like Obama will win it
With Paddy Power its 50:50. Plus no President in 60 years was re-elected from such low approval ratings. And this is all before the economy tanks further with employment dropping further and poverty continually increasing.
 
Cassandra Syndrome said:
With Paddy Power its 50:50. Plus no President in 60 years was re-elected from such low approval ratings. And this is all before the economy tanks further with employment dropping further and poverty continually increasing.
But fking Gingrich, of all people, looks like he'll be the challenger.
 
Looks like they finally created a punch to land on Romney- his 'betcha £10,000' quip.

'Cos let's get this straight, Americans resent success, right? Especially Republicans, and no one knew Romney was rich until this 'gaff', right?
 
You seem to assume this started and ends with Ron Paul.....?

Ron Paul is the messenger - liberty is the message. There have been Libertarians before Paul and there will be even more Libertarians after him. The Libertarian Party is the third largest political party in the United States after the Republicrats and Demoplicans and it's growing. As he is doing well in the Republican race, people see this as a great opportunity to spread the minimum government/maximum freedom message. Nobody is bigger than the philosophy, not even Ron Paul. As this generations messenger though, he has awoken many people, particularly young people - and they'll continue to fight for these principles long after he's gone.

It will all come to an end eventually anyway. Either the hard way which is the way the government is going, or accept the fact and turn things around. Either way, one day you'll have to listen to them anyway.
 
FDR was re-elected in 1936 with a 16% unemployment rate. Somehow the American people thought his opponents were a bunch of incompetent a-holes because of what they had done, or failed to do, with the economy.

Reagan was re-elected in 1984 with a 7%+ unemployment rate, because he managed to project a sense of optimism and improvement from 9.7% in 1982.

Unemployment rose to a maximum of 9%+ at the end of George W. Bush's reign. It is now somewhere around 8.5%.

Obama's election depends on a reasonable improvement on that going into late 2012. That, and how smart (or stupid) his opponent will turn out to be.

It's too close to call - a lot depends on the economic outlook in the run-up to Election Day.
 
Pathetic!
 
Unemployment rose to a maximum of 9%+ at the end of George W. Bush's reign.
Ahbetodagoodjayzus will ya get outta dat garden . :p

U.S. unemployment yearly average. It was 7.2% in December 2008

2001 4.7
2002 5.8
2003 6.0
2004 5.5
2005 5.1
2006 4.6
2007 4.6
2008 5.8
2009 9.3
2010 9.6
 
Pathetic!
Pretty sad innit. A desperate personal swipe at other posters. This what the Captain and Tennille (Owedtojoy) have resorted to in their ever desperate desperation. Ah well. :D
 
