Life After Ron Paul

CptSternn said: So in about six months time when Ron Paul drops out of the GOP candidacy and he doesn't run for re-election and officially pisses off into the abyss, what will all the pro-Paul crowd here do?



You seem to assume this started and ends with Ron Paul.....?Ron Paul is the messenger - liberty is the message. There have been Libertarians before Paul and there will be even more Libertarians after him. The Libertarian Party is the third largest political party in the United States after the Republicrats and Demoplicans and it's growing. As he is doing well in the Republican race, people see this as a great opportunity to spread the minimum government/maximum freedom message. Nobody is bigger than the philosophy, not even Ron Paul. As this generations messenger though, he has awoken many people, particularly young people - and they'll continue to fight for these principles long after he's gone.It will all come to an end eventually anyway. Either the hard way which is the way the government is going, or accept the fact and turn things around. Either way, one day you'll have to listen to them anyway.