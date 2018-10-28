Limerick City: Call the next GE results

statsman
With boundary changes and Noonan's retirement, the next GE in the city constituency strikes me as being wide open.
The only certainty is that O'Dea will be returned, hog the first prefs for FF and ensure that his partner is not elected.
You'd expect one of the two FG senators to win the 2nd seat, O'Donnell or Byrne? My money is on the latter.
That leaves 2 seats between O'Donnell, O'Sullivan, Quinlivan, Prendiville and Hennelly. The move of the Shannon Banks ward to Clare is bound to reduce vote share for Quinlivan and Prendiville, while the inclusion of Alan Kelly's stronghold around Birdhill may encourage both O'Sullivan and Hennelly. These changes may help explain Prendiville's recent attempts to move his support a bit towards the centre, but it's unlikely to be enough.
My own feeling is that FG will take a second seat, and the last seat will depend on the order of elimination, with the SF seat in danger, the Labour seat in danger, and the outcome being too close to call. Thoughts?
