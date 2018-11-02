Limerick County: call the next GE results

statsman
One of the more conservative constituencies, last time out it returned 1 FF and 2 FGH TDs. Hard to see much change this time around.
Here's the 2016 first prefs voe:
Collins, Niall elected 27.64% - FF
O'Donovan, Patrick elected 19.09% - FG
Neville, Tom elected 18.04% - FG
O'Brien, Emmet not-elected 12.23% - INDO
Browne, Seamus eliminated 7.54% - SF
Heffernan, James eliminated 7.36% - SD
O'Donoghue, Richard eliminated 6.43% - INOD
Storey-Cosgrave, Alexander eliminated 0.70% - Green
Keogh, Mark eliminated 0.50% - DDI
O'Gorman, John eliminated 0.47% - INDO
Heffernan won't be running this time out. As far as I know, the SDs haven't named a candidate yet.
Linking this to the main thread where I plan to amalgamate all the constituency predictions to come up with our own overall GE seat count prediction.
Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
