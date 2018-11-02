Limerick County: call the next GE results

Peter Casey came on as a sub for Limerick in three or four championship games this year and might have made the starting lineup had All-Ireland club commitments not kept him out of the panel during the league. But his brother Mike came in for Séamus Hickey after the Tipp match and held his place at full-back for the rest of the season.



Only problem for Peter is he plays for Na Piarsaigh, which is in the City constituency. Still, he got a nice vote in the County although I thought he looked a bit underage to be a Presidential candidate.