Listen to the voice of the Irish far-right in real life.

I clicked on your link earlier and witnessed a tiny group of unhinged gobdaws yabbering incoherently on social media. Most of those people are intellectually sub-normal chavs who'd struggle to wipe their own asses properly.

They could conceivably pose a threat to individuals, but the idea that they could take down democracy is ridiculous. Click to expand...

I would say that they are awaiting a leader. - A charismatic who will promise them a great leap into a heroic future. These are people who lap up slogans, stereotypes, and ideology that revolves around blame and demonisation of the "other".And you know there are a lot of people who feel betrayed by the existing status quo. A lot of people who want answers, simple answers, they do not want to deal with anything too complex. These people are susceptible to charismatic men who will give them what they want.Above all they want simple answersthat make it easy to point outwards to outside groupings to apportion blame on them, not on themselves.They are waiting for a leader who will promise them a "return" to a "golden age" - whether to some rose-tinted ideal of 1950's catholic Ireland, or to the standard of life they got used to during the years 2001-2007 (which probably based on probably very mediocre abilities, and which lifestyle was suddenly pulled out from under them to their chagrin).Yes, they want to hear about "financial elites", "Zionists", and so on, who conspired to land them in their negative equity and reduced earnings and so on. They want to hear about little understood minority groups "invading" their country, taking their jobs and eroding their monthly pay check, and so on.No doubt a lot of people struggle to to wipe their own asses properly. Butfor the leaders and strategists of the kind of base political movements we are talking about. And there are a lot of them about.