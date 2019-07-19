Listen to the voice of the Irish far-right in real life.

roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
Now I've often dealt with these people on forums like political irish, and even on here.

Still though - to hear a real-life voice expressing person-to-person the same messages, the same sentiment, as I have so often read online, was still extremely disquieting.

I picked this video up from a recent blog post of hers here - Exposing Gemmas Closed Facebook Group. Meet The Irish ‘Patriots’

I have to say that I think this is a very courageous woman, who is giving this country high service in speaking out of her convictions.

Have a listen and let us know what you think, and perhaps what you think should be done about the emergence of these kind of people in this country.


 


RasherHash

RasherHash

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
26,450
raetsel said:
I think you are giving these head-bangers far too much attention.
Threads like this are their oxygen.
Wise up.
Click to expand...
The recent election failures by Gemma here and TR in the UK have certainly underlined their limits thus far.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
raetsel said:
I think you are giving these head-bangers far too much attention.
Threads like this are their oxygen.
Wise up.
Click to expand...
I appreciate your point, but I think you underestimate the threat.

I noted Fintan O'Toole's article recently talking about fascism needing around 40% of the vote to emerge and manifest fully in a country.

He's wrong in that. History shows when it emerges it's typically because the economic (and perhaps the political system) is threatened by complete paralysis, and the people are fearful as a consequence. That's when they turn to people offering simplistic "answers" and an easy way out.

- That's the point when minute, insignificant fascist type forces brush aside what were hitherto the overwhelming strength of democratic governments and democratic parties.

So, that's why I think any manifestation of these type of invidious fascist forces no matter how insignificant should be given attention - their character, sentiment, and irrationality needs to be widely understood, which widespread understanding takes time and critical attention.

There's also the fact that their beliefs are being insidiously disseminated as we speak. Their irrationalistic philosophies, racialist and antisemitic analyses, anticapitalistic demagogy, conspiracist world-views, criticism and disparagements of liberal democracy, and so on. The foregoing have also historically been indicators and signs of a country approaching the fascist phase.
 
Last edited:
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
roc_ said:
... irrationalistic philosophies, racialist and antisemitic analyses, anticapitalistic demagogy, conspiracist world-views, criticism and disparagements of liberal democracy, and so on. The foregoing have also historically been indicators and signs of a country approaching the fascist phase.
Click to expand...
I might add too, that the far-left more and more sides with the far right on certain issues and view-points, as can regularly be noted on forums like political irish and on here. (A couple of posters above just served to bring that to mind.)
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,825
I was hoping for something mildly interesting but opened the thread only to find out that it was just more Gemma and Fiona dramatics.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
raetsel said:
I think you are giving these head-bangers far too much attention.
Click to expand...
Also I think to turn your head away and not express your outrage at what that man said to that woman is completely immoral and reminiscent of previous Irish failings related to "keeping the head down, saying nothing..." etc..
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
And the "troops" appear, with the usual vindications and deflections. :rolleyes:
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,825
roc_ said:
And the "troops" appear, with the usual vindications and deflections. :rolleyes:
Click to expand...
You do leave yourself open to people pointing out your blatant hypocrisy which by the way confirms an extremely negative stereotype that people have of Jews. However I think what is actually interesting is the fact that like a lot of Gemma supporters your politics are based almost entirely around fear with very little positive content.
 
raetsel

raetsel

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 5, 2017
Messages
9,867
roc_ said:
I appreciate your point, but I think you underestimate the threat.
Click to expand...
I really don't.
I clicked on your link earlier and witnessed a tiny group of unhinged gobdaws yabbering incoherently on social media. Most of those people are intellectually sub-normal chavs who'd struggle to wipe their own asses properly.
They could conceivably pose a threat to individuals, but the idea that they could take down democracy is ridiculous.
 
Golah veNekhar

Golah veNekhar

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
2,825
raetsel said:
I really don't.
I clicked on your link earlier and witnessed a tiny group of unhinged gobdaws yabbering incoherently on social media. Most of those people are intellectually sub-normal chavs who'd struggle to wipe their own asses properly.
They could conceivably pose a threat to individuals, but the idea that they could take down democracy is ridiculous.
Click to expand...
roc_'s fears of a "Far Right" arising in the Republic of Ireland, similar to his even worse terrors of "Catholic Stalinists" taking over- and no I am not joking even though I know of no more than three Catholics in the whole of the ROI who admire Stalin, the vast majority believing all sorts of wild eyed Cold War fantasies about the man- you must understand comes down to his guilty conscience towards the historically Christian indigenous populations of these, this is what feeds his paranoia.
 
amsterdemmetje

amsterdemmetje

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 14, 2011
Messages
17,341
Listened to a minute or two of a call that's all I could without thinking of a few of the sad fups on here defending her daily. What a bunch of cowards not worthy to be called men threatening a woman like that what has O Doherty to say about thier actions absolutely nothing i bet.
 
roc_

roc_

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 5, 2009
Messages
6,571
raetsel said:
I really don't.
I clicked on your link earlier and witnessed a tiny group of unhinged gobdaws yabbering incoherently on social media. Most of those people are intellectually sub-normal chavs who'd struggle to wipe their own asses properly.
They could conceivably pose a threat to individuals, but the idea that they could take down democracy is ridiculous.
Click to expand...
I would say that they are awaiting a leader. - A charismatic who will promise them a great leap into a heroic future. These are people who lap up slogans, stereotypes, and ideology that revolves around blame and demonisation of the "other".

And you know there are a lot of people who feel betrayed by the existing status quo. A lot of people who want answers, simple answers, they do not want to deal with anything too complex. These people are susceptible to charismatic men who will give them what they want.

Above all they want simple answers that make themselves look good, that absolve them of personal responsibility - that make it easy to point outwards to outside groupings to apportion blame on them, not on themselves.

They are waiting for a leader who will promise them a "return" to a "golden age" - whether to some rose-tinted ideal of 1950's catholic Ireland, or to the standard of life they got used to during the years 2001-2007 (which probably based on probably very mediocre abilities, and which lifestyle was suddenly pulled out from under them to their chagrin).

Yes, they want to hear about "financial elites", "Zionists", and so on, who conspired to land them in their negative equity and reduced earnings and so on. They want to hear about little understood minority groups "invading" their country, taking their jobs and eroding their monthly pay check, and so on.

No doubt a lot of people struggle to to wipe their own asses properly. But they are easy pickings for the leaders and strategists of the kind of base political movements we are talking about. And there are a lot of them about.
 
P

Politics matters

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 16, 2012
Messages
7,188
roc_ said:
Now I've often dealt with these people on forums like political irish, and even on here.

Still though - to hear a real-life voice expressing person-to-person the same messages, the same sentiment, as I have so often read online, was still extremely disquieting.

I picked this video up from a recent blog post of hers here - Exposing Gemmas Closed Facebook Group. Meet The Irish ‘Patriots’

I have to say that I think this is a very courageous woman, who is giving this country high service in speaking out of her convictions.

Have a listen and let us know what you think, and perhaps what you think should be done about the emergence of these kind of people in this country.


Click to expand...
A mentally deranged person, but then again so too are many of the Antifa lefties.
 
SeanieFitz

SeanieFitz

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 13, 2010
Messages
12,033
amsterdemmetje said:
Listened to a minute or two of a call that's all I could without thinking of a few of the sad fups on here defending her daily. What a bunch of cowards not worthy to be called men threatening a woman like that what has O Doherty to say about thier actions absolutely nothing i bet.
Click to expand...
fairly sick sh1te alright. Question, would the recipient of this vitriol have been better off to have simply hung up? or simply drop the phone and make a cup a tea for herself while he shoots his load?
 
amsterdemmetje

amsterdemmetje

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 14, 2011
Messages
17,341
SeanieFitz said:
fairly sick sh1te alright. Question, would the recipient of this vitriol have been better off to have simply hung up? or simply drop the phone and make a cup a tea for herself while he shoots his load?
Click to expand...
Probably but in fairness she was calm and collective and drew him out no doubt cops now have also listened to it, these muppets aren't the brightest.
 
Buchaill Dana

Buchaill Dana

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 19, 2018
Messages
10,738
Roc, this would be a great deal more credible if you werent so viciously pro Isreal. Thats a country flirting hard with illiberalism and militarism. Is it even a liberal democracy?
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
32,070
Twitter
No
Did I hear someone say that the Plain People of Ireland are desirous of a 'Great Leader'?

Where does one apply. Great Leader Lumpy Talbot has a certain ring to it. What are the policies on working from home and flexitime?

Salary and perks would be bound to be fairly decent, I'm sure.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
32,070
Twitter
No
Must talk to the Committee. And appoint Brearty SJ down the country as political advisor.

He'll hate that. I'll do it anyway just to annoy him. First Great Diktat: 'All bicycles, accessories including lights and rider are henceforth to be regarded as sacred objects, to be venerated bicycularly and velocipedally at all state ceremonial occasions. Dissent will, literally, be crushed.'
 
A

Apple in Eden

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 15, 2016
Messages
1,718
roc_ said:
I appreciate your point, but I think you underestimate the threat.

I noted Fintan O'Toole's article recently talking about fascism needing around 40% of the vote to emerge and manifest fully in a country.

He's wrong in that. History shows when it emerges it's typically because the economic (and perhaps the political system) is threatened by complete paralysis, and the people are fearful as a consequence. That's when they turn to people offering simplistic "answers" and an easy way out.

- That's the point when minute, insignificant fascist type forces brush aside what were hitherto the overwhelming strength of democratic governments and democratic parties.

So, that's why I think any manifestation of these type of invidious fascist forces no matter how insignificant should be given attention - their character, sentiment, and irrationality needs to be widely understood, which widespread understanding takes time and critical attention.

There's also the fact that their beliefs are being insidiously disseminated as we speak. Their irrationalistic philosophies, racialist and antisemitic analyses, anticapitalistic demagogy, conspiracist world-views, criticism and disparagements of liberal democracy, and so on. The foregoing have also historically been indicators and signs of a country approaching the fascist phase.
Click to expand...
Do you include your pals in ANTIFA in the fascist category?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top