Listen to the voice of the Irish far-right in real life.

roc_
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2009
- Messages
- 6,571
Now I've often dealt with these people on forums like political irish, and even on here.
Still though - to hear a real-life voice expressing person-to-person the same messages, the same sentiment, as I have so often read online, was still extremely disquieting.
I picked this video up from a recent blog post of hers here - Exposing Gemmas Closed Facebook Group. Meet The Irish ‘Patriots’
I have to say that I think this is a very courageous woman, who is giving this country high service in speaking out of her convictions.
Have a listen and let us know what you think, and perhaps what you think should be done about the emergence of these kind of people in this country.
Still though - to hear a real-life voice expressing person-to-person the same messages, the same sentiment, as I have so often read online, was still extremely disquieting.
I picked this video up from a recent blog post of hers here - Exposing Gemmas Closed Facebook Group. Meet The Irish ‘Patriots’
I have to say that I think this is a very courageous woman, who is giving this country high service in speaking out of her convictions.
Have a listen and let us know what you think, and perhaps what you think should be done about the emergence of these kind of people in this country.