Little Britain removed from streaming platforms

My take on the removal of Little Britain from Netflix etc.: it's wrong and it represents the end of a positive and once-dominant vision of race relations.I watched and enjoyed Little Britain when it originally aired. Its ethos seemed to be that no character recognisable to audiences as representing some aspect of British life was off limits, whatever that character's race, age or orientation. At that time "political correctness" was already over a decade old in mainstream discourse, to the extent that LB's depictions were occasionally wince-inducing but never, ever racist. The mantra behind the cancellation decision, that "times have changed", makes the 00s sound like the 50s when in fact they and their audience were fully aware of what they were doing. On balance, with plenty of sketches skewering "respectable" village racists and other bigots (e.g. the university secretary) the net result was wholly in favour of the open, multi-racial society Britain had become.The saddest aspect is that LB represented what most anti-racists wanted in the late 20th century - a situation where an identity such as "British" could be all-inclusive and equal in terms of race and orientation, exemplified by the confidence of artists to satiriseaspect of that identity. Another example was Goodness Gracious Me - centred on the Indian experience in Britain but able to satirise the broader British identity.What is happening now renders that benign scenario of race-relations representation in the arts extinct.