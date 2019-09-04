Lloyd George's sympathy towards Hitler.

davidcameron said: During the 1930s, David Lloyd George, who was British PM from December 1916 to October 1922, was openly sympathetic towards Hitler.



Considering that the Nazis hated liberal politicians, why did Lloyd George, who was a former leader of the British Liberal Party, have so much time for Hitler? It doesn't make sense. Click to expand...

Lloyd George was the British Petain ... being out of power for two decades, he turned defeatist and frustrated.As is said "Power corrupts, Absolutely Power corrupts Absolutely, .... but Absence of Power, and the Hunger to regain it, can corrupt also".Churchill wanted him to join his Cabinet. For one reason, he owed Lloyd George for bringing him back from exile in WWI, but more likely to keep a better eye on him. The Welsh Wizard refused, and told acquaintances that Churchill would not last long in office. No doubt he expected to be a contender.