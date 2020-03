Lloyd George's sympathy towards Hitler.

davidcameron said: Considering that the Nazis hated liberal politicians, why did Lloyd George, who was a former leader of the British Liberal Party, have so much time for Hitler? It doesn't make sense. Click to expand...

During the 1930s, David Lloyd George, who was British PM from December 1916 to October 1922, was openly sympathetic towards Hitler.

Maybe the clue to the answer of that question, is in the opening declaration:Perhaps for Hitler it meant that British Parliamentary Liberalism was a key tenet of the British Colonial Enterprise in Ireland, a part of what Pearse defined as the Broad Arrow. Maybe he viewed it as another of Britains many political instruments and colonial tools which it used to subjugate and oppress the Irish people. Perhaps Hitler understood that he needed to incorporate Liberalism into the Nazi Colonial Project, and that way, the friendship does in fact 'make sense.' British Liberalism and Nazism were birds of a feather, and Hitler just upped the ante. There's a cigarette-paper between Hitlers treatment of the Jews and the Roma Gypsies, and the treatment meted out to their predecessors in the England of Henry VIII - The Tudors Bring Back Slavery