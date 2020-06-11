Lockdowns Over, Party Like It's The 12th Of July

between the bridges
Given that our DFM and a senior party in the power sharing government have stated that groups of 30 people walking down the street with thousands watching is acceptable under covid regulations, the ahem green light has been given for a large number of small scale cultural events to mark the 330th Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
there is still the recognition that Sinn Fein's disdain for the lives of people in Northern Ireland should not be mimicked.
"Bands of 30 members, properly socially distancing and with clear, unambiguous promotion advising crowds not to gather or follow them, clearly pose a minuscule health risk.
"As such, many bands will now be out on the Twelfth to entertain thousands as they watch from their own houses and gardens."
100 bands apply to hold Twelfth marches amid fallout of Storey funeral
I'm sure we are all grateful for SF for forcing through an accelerated return to normality...
