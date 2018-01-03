London Calling or Calling London - 80 dead in stabbings 2017 - what's going on in the Big Smoke?

Just reading up on the terrible spate of fatal stabbings in London over the New Year - 4 young men murdered in hours of each other.

Delving further into this it seems it brings to 80 fatal stabbings in the year 2017!

Does anyone know the cause of all this?

While there are no doubt areas of social deprivation in London it must be said by Global standards it would be considered a pretty safe and reasonably wealthy area to raise kids

It seems the vast majority of victims are young males and its not related to organised Crime

Perhaps some of our London residents could fill us in on what exactly is going on over there?

Links:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jan/02/pull-together-to-tackle-knife-top-met-officer-urges-londoners

London stabbings: 80 people stabbed to death in capital in 2017 after four killed in 'senseless' New Year knife attacks | The Independent

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4967743/london-knife-crime-stabbings-deaths-killings-2017-police/
 


The issue in London is a shortage of guns. If, like America, the public were armed, there would be fewer stabbings.
 
I noticed from the article in the Sun that most of the 24 victims were either Black or of Asian origin.
 
London was a nightmare in the 70s and 80s. Blair cleaned it up allowing gentrification. Now it is returning back to normal.
 
A. Muslims
B. Immigrants
C. Leftie libtard feminazis
D. All of the above.



I'll go with D as my pick for most likely answer from contributions to the thread.
 
Black and Asians mostly, bit not entirely. Some disadvantaged whites as well. Usual suspects, poverty, lack of positive male stereotypes. Gang culture, some youngsters seeing crime as the only way for them to progress. Very small percentage though, my experience is that most young black kids are taking opportunities and increasing their chances.

London must have almost 8 million residents now, with a significant non white population. Added to that, a few hundred thousand illegal immigrants. Looking at it clinically, the level of crime is low compared to the numbers.

Blair and Brown financed social programmes, Tories and 8 years of the Tories have reduced those but then we get into the arguments of people needing to stand on their own two feet rather than being spoon fed.

Have had to spend 2 periods over the last 10 years there on a work project. Almost a year each time. Great place to visit but I wouldn't live there full time if I had the choice.
 
The_SR said:
Despite crime overall never being lower?
A lot of crime goes unreported

OK maybe serious crimes are

- but low level stuff?

Anyway in the subject of the OP it is most certainly on the rise....

Lets hope it doesn't take hold here.....
 
Catalpast said:
A lot of crime goes unreported

OK maybe serious crimes are

- but low level stuff?

Anyway in the subject of the OP it is most certainly on the rise....

Lets hope it doesn't take hold here.....
Yes, low level stuff. Crime has never been lower. We could do a thread on crime levels v perspective.

Take hold here? There is no knife crime in Ireland? Even you aren't mental enough to pin that on immigrants.
 
The police in London are no longer permitted to "stop and search" people. For decades all the lefty liberals whinged that "stop and search" was racist because young black men were more likely to be stopped by police. But this policy led to large amounts of weapons being seized and was a deterant to black men to carry knives. Now the lefties have got their way and young black men can now carry knives without fear of being stopped. And who is being stabbed to death? Other black people! Well done the "anti-racist" lefties.
 
What is occurring in Blanch and surrounding areas would be the start of what you see in London so we need to nip it in the bud quickly and efficiently. Our challenge will be in the years to come as more immigrants enter the country which is what is envisaged.

Compared to everywhere else I've been we have very small immigrant communities though whenever it comes up in conversation, work/pub, you would think we are being over run with newbies but then again we started from a low base. Hardly any black people here 20 years ago.
 
Polybius said:
The police in London are no longer permitted to "stop and search" people. For decades all the lefty liberals whinged that "stop and search" was racist because young black men were more likely to be stopped by police. But this policy led to large amounts of weapons being seized and was a deterant to black men to carry knives. Now the lefties have got their way and young black men can now carry knives without fear of being stopped. And who is being stabbed to death? Other black people! Well done the "anti-racist" lefties.
Bollox.

https://www.met.police.uk/advice-and-information/stop-and-search/

Why we use stop and search

Without the power of being able to stop and search individuals whom we suspect of having participated in or are about to commit a crime, the Met would be faced with a much tougher challenge on the streets of London.
What are we looking for?

Stop and search is never used lightly and police officers will only exercise their legal right to stop members of the public and search them when they genuinely suspect that doing so will further their investigations into criminal activity  whether that means looking for weapons, drugs or stolen property.

Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 is different to normal stop and search as it gives police the right to search people without reasonable grounds. This can only happen in a defined area at a specific time when a senior officer believes there is a possibility of serious violence or weapons are involved.
Click to expand...
 
Not The End Of The World said:
What is occurring in Blanch and surrounding areas would be the start of what you see in London so we need to nip it in the bud quickly and efficiently. Our challenge will be in the years to come as more immigrants enter the country which is what is envisaged.

Compared to everywhere else I've been we have very small immigrant communities though whenever it comes up in conversation, work/pub, you would think we are being over run with newbies but then again we started from a low base. Hardly any black people here 20 years ago.
And crime has fallen in those 20 years. Using catty logic, we need more blacks.
 
