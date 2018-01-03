London Calling or Calling London - 80 dead in stabbings 2017 - what's going on in the Big Smoke?

Black and Asians mostly, bit not entirely. Some disadvantaged whites as well. Usual suspects, poverty, lack of positive male stereotypes. Gang culture, some youngsters seeing crime as the only way for them to progress. Very small percentage though, my experience is that most young black kids are taking opportunities and increasing their chances.



London must have almost 8 million residents now, with a significant non white population. Added to that, a few hundred thousand illegal immigrants. Looking at it clinically, the level of crime is low compared to the numbers.



Blair and Brown financed social programmes, Tories and 8 years of the Tories have reduced those but then we get into the arguments of people needing to stand on their own two feet rather than being spoon fed.



Have had to spend 2 periods over the last 10 years there on a work project. Almost a year each time. Great place to visit but I wouldn't live there full time if I had the choice.