London Calling or Calling London - 80 dead in stabbings 2017 - what's going on in the Big Smoke?

Catalpast
Just reading up on the terrible spate of fatal stabbings in London over the New Year - 4 young men murdered in hours of each other.
Delving further into this it seems it brings to 80 fatal stabbings in the year 2017!
Does anyone know the cause of all this?
While there are no doubt areas of social deprivation in London it must be said by Global standards it would be considered a pretty safe and reasonably wealthy area to raise kids
It seems the vast majority of victims are young males and its not related to organised Crime
Perhaps some of our London residents could fill us in on what exactly is going on over there?
Links:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/jan/02/pull-together-to-tackle-knife-top-met-officer-urges-londoners
London stabbings: 80 people stabbed to death in capital in 2017 after four killed in 'senseless' New Year knife attacks | The Independent
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/4967743/london-knife-crime-stabbings-deaths-killings-2017-police/
