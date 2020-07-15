Longest Odds Racehorse Winner Ever

300-1 winner at Leopardstown becomes biggest-price scorer in history | Horse Racing News | Racing Post j This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

TBH I don't consider horse racing a sport and the wisest betting advice WRT to it I ever heard was when you back a horse in a race, the lovely book has all the others backed against you!However, I thought this was an interesting titbit -He Knows No Fear became the biggest-price winner in Britain or Ireland since records began when scoring at 300-1 for trainer-owner Luke Comer and jockey Chris Hayes in the mile maiden at Leopardstown on Thursday afternoon.Well done to all concerned!