Longford-Westmeath: Call Next GE

Four-seater and one of a number of cross-county constituencies with the current incumbents, except Penrose, running again.



Robert Troy FF

Kevin Moran IA

Peter Burke FG

Willie Penrose Lab





Troy was top of the poll and should return. Joe Flaherty has been selected for the Longford end and seems keen to "get" the FF seat back. FG will also run Gabrielle McFadden, who polled on the lower side and Cllr Michael Carrigy. Penrose and Alan Mangan will run for Labour. SF have gone with Mullingar based Sorcha Clarke. Former FG Cllr Frank Kilbride will run as an independent. One would expect two of the four seats to go to FF and FG. Moran should be returned I reckon. After that, with Penrose's departure it could turn out to be quite a scrap between SF, FF and possibly FG for that last seat, although there do seem to be reports of SF squabbles in the constituency.



1 FF 1 FG 1 IA and one of FF/FG/SF and one of those counts that could go on for days!