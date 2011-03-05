Lough Foyle-time to settle long dispute?

ruserious
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2011
- Messages
- 29,806
This lough has been used by fishermen for generations but since independence in 1922, has found itself claimed by two states. Both Ireland and the UK claim the lough and both country's Navys have patrolled it in recent times. Is it about time with the visit of QEII in the summer that this old dispute is put to bed?
Location: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/54/LoughFoyleLocation.png
As recently as 2005, when asked to list those areas of EU member states where border definition is in dispute, a British Government minister responding for the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs stated:
Lough Foyle " is politically disputed between Ireland and the UK".
One example of an article: Foyle 'loughed' in dispute - Local - Londonderry Sentinel
Finally an example of the Dáil claiming ownership for Ireland: Dil ireann - Volume 328 - 31 March, 1981 - Written Answers. - Lough Foyle Vessel Explosion.
What do you all think? Worth fighting for? or just another costly exercise in trying to claim ownership?
Location: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/54/LoughFoyleLocation.png
As recently as 2005, when asked to list those areas of EU member states where border definition is in dispute, a British Government minister responding for the Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs stated:
Lough Foyle " is politically disputed between Ireland and the UK".
One example of an article: Foyle 'loughed' in dispute - Local - Londonderry Sentinel
Finally an example of the Dáil claiming ownership for Ireland: Dil ireann - Volume 328 - 31 March, 1981 - Written Answers. - Lough Foyle Vessel Explosion.
What do you all think? Worth fighting for? or just another costly exercise in trying to claim ownership?