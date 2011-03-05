Lough Foyle-time to settle long dispute?

I like the bit in Wiki that goes :"Unlike other borders in the EU, the Irish border is not officially marked by either government."It reminded me of the occasion back in the late 1980s when I was retracing a trek that I used to make most Sundays as a kid out from Creggan in Derry and over Sherrif's Mountain down to a wee shop known as The Black Hut just inside County Donegal where I would buy my grandfather's favourite tobacco, Walnut Plug (he being from Clonakilty in Cork and having eventually settled in Derry).I encountered a British Army foot-patrol on a back road about 400 yards inside Donegal arguing over their maps. I politely put them right - seeing as there were no road signs or other distinguishing features to enlighten them - and they turned about and trudged back uphill to a point where I distinctly heard one squaddie say as they examined the roadway "I'm telling you, the road definitely changes here. That side's tarmac, the other's concrete."