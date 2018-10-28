Louth: call the next GE

The constituency is actually Louth and East Meath. You can divide it politically into 4 regions, Dundalk and Cooley to the north, mid County Louth around Ardee, Drogheda and finally the bit that most people forget, the Dubs that live in Meath because they cannot afford to live in Dublin and were screwed over royally on prices in the royal county.There's a fair number of votes south of the Boyne with no actual Co Meath based candidate. In 2011 many of these voted for Labour's Dominic Hanigan who lived in the area. The 2015 redraw sent those into Louth. These voters are hugely fluid and turned elsewhere in 2016, many to Sinn Fein.

SF have peaked nationally, Adams had national recognition. Thomas Sharkey was "encouraged" to offer up his own aspirations in 2011 for the good of the movement. almost 8 years later he's still left on the shelf. Louth is going to be a real dogfight.

At the last election the PBP candidate transferred heavily to FG to elect Peter Fitzpatrick. I can only put that down to PBP candidate being from Dundalk and voting locally. Fitzpatricks views on things moral are a polar opposite to PBP or we're supposed tom believe that anyway.

Fitzpatrick won't get that level of transfer, indeed PBP won't have the number of votes they got the last time either. Also in 2016 while SF wanted to ensure Munster benefited from a strong vote in the south end of the constituency Adams did take a fair number of votes south of the Dee.

On that basis of less unusual transfer patterns in the northern end of Louth and a lower likelihood of SF votes in the area south of Drogheda going anywhere other than to Munster will hold her vote but SF's replacement for Adams will poll poorly here meaning that there is a lower likelihood of SF getting 2.



So Fitzpatrick is gone, Adams is retired, Breatnach will hold, Fergal O'Dowd now a backbencher will poll lower than in 2016. The man to watch is Ged Nash of Labour unless Brendan Ogle puts up or shuts up and stirs the pot in the Dundalk end again.



SF 1 FF 1 FG 1 then 2 seats between Labour, SF, FG and FF. Take your pick. No chance of an independent