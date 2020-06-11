Kate Hoey: Sinn Fein wants Northern Ireland to fail, which means forced power sharing at Stormont is dysfunctional and cannot work During my 30 years as a MP in London I thought I knew everything about Northern Ireland politics. I was wrong.

I don’t want to live in a sham democracy where the threat of a return to violence means we all have to put up and shut up. It really is time for all who genuinely love Northern Ireland to speak out and say enough is enough.The executive is dysfunctional and prolonging its life will serve no one.Direct rule is needed with a beefed up ministerial team giving priority to getting the economy boosted and our health and education services supported. That cannot mean an increased role for an Irish government that does not want Sinn Fein anywhere near power in Dublin.Until we reshape the institutions and radically reform how we run our government local politicians will not be trusted to govern over us.