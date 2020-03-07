Lower energy prices

M

Monksfield

Nov 12, 2011
6
Have heard ads from ESB and Energia in recent days informing us that bringing down prices.
Both ads couched as if helping us out.
As Niall Brady pointed out in Sun Times a while back they have been very slow to pass on previous decreases in oil price.Which has absolutely collapsed in recent weeks.Ride as the Regulator allows you to but don't take us for fools.
 
