Loyalist poster campaign in NB

More hypocrisy:
The UDA leader who planned the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane is behind the sinister banner placed on Belfast’s Shankill Road attacking his politician son.
Loyalist sources confirmed that Jim Spence ordered the sign, which also targets John Finucane’s slain father and three uncles Seamus, Dermot and John Snr, to be erected on the corner of Mayo Street.
Loyalists have also questioned why the UDA featured Seamus Finucane on the banners, when members of the terror gang have been heavily involved in behind doors government-funded projects with the ex-IRA prisoner.
…. but backfiring Royally (pardon the pun):
But the banner, designed to encourage support for the DUP’s Nigel Dodds (below) in his North Belfast Westminster election battle next month, appears to have backfired.
He is understood to be furious at some of its content, believing that it will lead to nationalists voting for Sinn Fein’s John Finucane in greater numbers.
