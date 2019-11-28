Loyalist poster campaign in NB

More hypocrisy:

The UDA leader who planned the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane is behind the sinister banner placed on Belfast’s Shankill Road attacking his politician son.

Loyalist sources confirmed that Jim Spence ordered the sign, which also targets John Finucane’s slain father and three uncles Seamus, Dermot and John Snr, to be erected on the corner of Mayo Street.

Loyalists have also questioned why the UDA featured Seamus Finucane on the banners, when members of the terror gang have been heavily involved in behind doors government-funded projects with the ex-IRA prisoner.

…. but backfiring Royally (pardon the pun):

But the banner, designed to encourage support for the DUP’s Nigel Dodds (below) in his North Belfast Westminster election battle next month, appears to have backfired.

He is understood to be furious at some of its content, believing that it will lead to nationalists voting for Sinn Fein’s John Finucane in greater numbers.

Pat Finucane's 'killer' Jim Spence behind loyalist poster campaign against his son John

The UDA leader who planned the murder of solicitor Pat Finucane is behind the sinister banner placed on Belfast’s Shankill Road attacking his politician son.
This has been a dirty campaign. It won't be remembered fondly.
 
The DUP have been bringing the Loyalists out from under their rocks of late.

Will only backfire and bring a UI even closer. :)
 
Eire1976 said:
The DUP have been bringing the Loyalists out from under their rocks of late.

Will only backfire and bring a UI even closer. :)
Can someone explain why we in the south should want to unite with people like spence?

What's in it for us?
 
McTell said:
Can someone explain why we in the south should want to unite with people like spence?

What's in it for us?
I don't think there is any payoff for us (ordinary Irish citizen, outside 6 counties) in terms of our relationship with people who identify as Unionist / Loyalist.

The payoff for us, is that we wont have to explain to anyone ever again about "the north" and we have the bonus of the UK not owning any part of Ireland.

Maybe then, the Government will push for the removal of the Harp from the British Royal standard etc.
 
McTell said:
Can someone explain why we in the south should want to unite with people like spence?

What's in it for us?
Extra bank holiday and a big parade passed the GPO...
 
Eire1976 said:
I don't think there is any payoff for us (ordinary Irish citizen, outside 6 counties) in terms of our relationship with people who identify as Unionist / Loyalist.

The payoff for us, is that we wont have to explain to anyone ever again about "the north" and we have the bonus of the UK not owning any part of Ireland.

Maybe then, the Government will push for the removal of the Harp from the British Royal standard etc.
Surely we will all be loyal to the same republic after unity? Nowhere to hide, no excuses, no explaining.
 
McTell said:
Can someone explain why we in the south should want to unite with people like spence? What's in it for us?
Two excellent questions. And I have two more questions of similar nature.

Why should the Catholic people of Northern Ireland share power with people like Spence? Why should we want reconciliation with such people?
 
Glenshane4 said:
Two excellent questions. And I have two more questions of similar nature.

Why should the Catholic people of Northern Ireland share power with people like Spence? Why should we want reconciliation with such people?
Anyone with a big **** is welcome . Male or Female .
 
between the bridges said:
Extra bank holiday and a big parade passed the GPO...
:)
Parade all you want. And you can have the bank holiday. God knows, another summer bank holiday would probably be very welcome in the Republic anyway. You already have your share of the national flag, so don't go looking for a Union Jack in the left hand corner.
 
raetsel said:
:)
Parade all you want. And you can have the bank holiday. God knows, another summer bank holiday would probably be very welcome in the Republic anyway. You already have your share of the national flag, so don't go looking for a Union Jack in the left hand corner.
Just pee everywan off and rearrange the existing colours...

gb_owv.gif
 
Levellers said:
Actors, film directors, novelists come out in support of John Finucane. Drug dealers come out in support of the DUP.

ELBjM0KX0AAHmKM.jpg
Absolutely sir, only thing I can add to that is in this election, there is more support from such celebrities across the globe, than there were in the past.
 
McTell said:
Surely we will all be loyal to the same republic after unity? Nowhere to hide, no excuses, no explaining.
Here's the thing, you can't make anyone loyal, they have to want to be, otherwise its all theatre.

I really don't care about gaining the loyalty of former Unionists. I think any such move will be negative to the State and the Irish mindset.

We need to move on and concentrate on those who are loyal, and who want to contribute to Irish society.
 
PSNI says its treating a case involving KAT ("Kill all Taigs") graffiti as a hate crime. The Irish News says DUP Cllr Dale Pankhurst told a housing association of concerns he claimed to have about a Catholic woman moving into the estate in Ballysilan, in North Belfast. Then this graffiti happened and a Union Jack flag was placed over a drainpipe.

www.irishnews.com

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst facing questions after sectarian targeting of Catholic mum

A DUP councillor facing questions about his contact with a housing association after sectarian intimidation prevented a young Catholic mother from moving into a new home has defended his actions.
www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com
 
Dame_Enda said:
PSNI says its treating a case involving KAT ("Kill all Taigs") graffiti as a hate crime. The Irish News says DUP Cllr Dale Pankhurst told a housing association of concerns he claimed to have about a Catholic woman moving into the estate in Ballysilan, in North Belfast. Then this graffiti happened and a Union Jack flag was placed over a drainpipe.

www.irishnews.com

DUP councillor Dale Pankhurst facing questions after sectarian targeting of Catholic mum

A DUP councillor facing questions about his contact with a housing association after sectarian intimidation prevented a young Catholic mother from moving into a new home has defended his actions.
www.irishnews.com www.irishnews.com
Time that this anti Irish hate was hammered down and out.
 
These Loyalists / Unionists take some house training .Too insecure to learn from their Irish Betters .
 
