Loyalist poster campaign in NB

I don't think there is any payoff for us (ordinary Irish citizen, outside 6 counties) in terms of our relationship with people who identify as Unionist / Loyalist.



The payoff for us, is that we wont have to explain to anyone ever again about "the north" and we have the bonus of the UK not owning any part of Ireland.



Maybe then, the Government will push for the removal of the Harp from the British Royal standard etc.