Lucid Talk/Belfast Telegraph Poll

Jon Tonge: The gap is clearly tightening on the Big Two LucidTalk's intriguing poll will prompt much concern within the DUP.

Interesting Lucid Talk poll posted today in The BelTel (unfortunately, the analysis is behind a pay wall.)Here are the figures for party support:SF: 24% (-3.9) DUP: 23% (-5.1) AP: 16% (+6.9) SDLP: 13% (+1.1) UUP: 12% (-0.9) TUV: 6% (-3.4) GP: 3% (-0.7) PBP: 2% (+0.2) OTH: 1% (-2.7)For me, the most striking figure is that SF are ahead of the DUP, albeit only marginally. Jon Tonge has this to say:A party in favour of ending the state being the biggest party in the state would be quite some thing, but, perhaps inevitably, the BelTel has chosen to emphasize some pretty bad ratings for Michelle O'Neill (61%of those polled rate her as bad or awful).Should SF stick with her, then, or replace her before the 2022 Assembly Election?