Lucid Talk/Belfast Telegraph Poll

Interesting Lucid Talk poll posted today in The BelTel (unfortunately, the analysis is behind a pay wall.)

Here are the figures for party support:

SF: 24% (-3.9) DUP: 23% (-5.1) AP: 16% (+6.9) SDLP: 13% (+1.1) UUP: 12% (-0.9) TUV: 6% (-3.4) GP: 3% (-0.7) PBP: 2% (+0.2) OTH: 1% (-2.7)

For me, the most striking figure is that SF are ahead of the DUP, albeit only marginally. Jon Tonge has this to say:

'LucidTalk's intriguing poll will prompt much concern within the DUP.

Forget officialdom that the First and Deputy First Minister are co-equals. For Arlene Foster to lose the First Ministership of Northern Ireland to Sinn Fein would be a grievous blow.

It would not take much. The DUP's poor performance at the 2017 Assembly election means margins are very slim: a one seat and 1,168 vote lead. The Lucid Talk survey suggests that slender advantage has been reversed.

Jon Tonge: The gap is clearly tightening on the Big Two

LucidTalk's intriguing poll will prompt much concern within the DUP.
A party in favour of ending the state being the biggest party in the state would be quite some thing, but, perhaps inevitably, the BelTel has chosen to emphasize some pretty bad ratings for Michelle O'Neill (61%of those polled rate her as bad or awful).

Should SF stick with her, then, or replace her before the 2022 Assembly Election?
 
Michele got to No1 on her own watch, only fair to keep her as FM until the expected YES vote in the unity poll.
 
