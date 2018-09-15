  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Luke Ming Flanagan - from rebel to globalist poodle

flavirostris

flavirostris

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 21, 2007
Messages
24,588
I have to admit I liked Ming when he appeared on the Irish political scene initially. He would take all kinds of irreverent swipes against various sacred cows but was dismayed to see his cowardly support for the EU's shameful censure of a democratically-elected Hungarian PM.

By cheerleading for migration, Ming is acting as a lackey for the neoliberals who steer EU policy. This isn't being a rebel. It's sucking up to powerful globalists and pro-migration interests.

Ming isn't fit to clean Orban's shoes.


 

twokidsmanybruises

twokidsmanybruises

Well-known member
Joined
May 9, 2013
Messages
6,576
Strawberry said:
Ming's a numpty, but for once he is right.
Click to expand...
Agreed. In this situation he IS right. It's easy to get behind Orban as he's annoying the EU, but the enemy of your enemy is not your friend. Orban's not working in the interests of the Hungarian electorate, rather he iOS engaged in systematically removing objectivity in Hungary's justice, education and media. This is never a good thing.

As for Ming, fundamentally I've always seen him as a single-issue politicians: to decriminalise \ legalise cannabis. And I"ll always support that, as quite simply prohibition does not work. Proper removal of prohibition really will have to be EU-wode to work, as currently some EU states and decriminalised, some have not, and with free movement of EU citizens, it's a ridiculous situation.

As long as he continues to push tis one issue, I'm happy enough with seeing him mouth off from time to time.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,822
Yep, Canada, Sth Africa joining the club this year... You don't hear of anyone being charged any more for growing for their own use.

"Cannabinol" drops for sale in any main street, sold for pain relief, makes you sleepy :roll:

Legality of cannabis - Wikipedia
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
B

Baron von Biffo

Moderator
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
18,175
PBP voter said:
m.independent.ie

'A brother-in-law and a husband of a sister-in-law' - 'Ming' Flanagan admits hiring relatives in previous EP term

When politicians choose to put people on the public payroll, their choices generate curiosity. The Sunday Independent contacted all 11 active Irish MEPs in recent days about their hiring decisions for the current term of the European Parliament.
m.independent.ie m.independent.ie
Click to expand...
Interesting that the only MEPs who refused to answer the questions about who they hired are those fearless campaigners for openness and transparency in politics, Wallace and Gromit.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,558
Baron von Biffo said:
Interesting that the only MEPs who refused to answer the questions about who they hired are those fearless campaigners for openness and transparency in politics, Wallace and Gromit.
Click to expand...
Well of course we already know the answer there. Apart from the 3 'progressives' Ming Mick and La Daly, the only other MEP who appears to have hired an in-law is that other media darling Mairead McGuinness. I would give her a pass on the grounds that she has actually done the State some service attempting to educate the UK public on Brexit, in numerous media appearances.

As for the the 3 Amigos, the real laugh is on the voters who fell for their fake 'radicalism' in the first place. Sadly Irish politics will always be a safe port for these type of chancers and their phoney populist shtick, who will routinely get away with the sort of strokes that would dog the career of a mainstream party politician.
 
McTell

McTell

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 16, 2012
Messages
8,822
midlander12 said:
// Sadly Irish politics will always be a safe port for these type of chancers and their phoney populist shtick, who will routinely get away with the sort of strokes that would dog the career of a mainstream party politician.
Click to expand...
Some is a bit phoney, but most of their support comes from the "anyone but" voters. People who had given up voting and saw their living standards drop from 2008.

And when it comes to strokes, grants and jobs, the entire public service is beholden to the Great Providers in FF/FG/Lab.
 
M

midlander12

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 29, 2008
Messages
6,558
McTell said:
Some is a bit phoney, but most of their support comes from the "anyone but" voters. People who had given up voting and saw their living standards drop from 2008.

And when it comes to strokes, grants and jobs, the entire public service is beholden to the Great Providers in FF/FG/Lab.
Click to expand...
That's not in doubt, but the point is that these people set themselves up as being above all that and indeed crusaders against it. But their snouts fit as neatly into the trough as everyone else's.
 
S

Sweet Darling

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 2, 2017
Messages
5,654
Baron von Biffo said:
Interesting that the only MEPs who refused to answer the questions about who they hired are those fearless campaigners for openness and transparency in politics, Wallace and Gromit.
Click to expand...
Both are greedy money grabbing professional middleclass lefties.
 
borntorum

borntorum

Well-known member
Joined
May 26, 2008
Messages
12,720
Terrible news emerging this evening that some absolute rotter hacked Ming’s twitter account at 3 in the morning and posted some garbled nonsense about naked photos of Saoirse McHugh. Poor Ming became aware of the hacking the following morning and has now assured everyone that he has reset his password.

A salutary lesson for us all - not least about learning the difference between how to tweet and how to search in Twitter.

MEP Ming Flanagan says his Twitter was hacked after comment posted about Saoirse McHugh skinny dipping
 
