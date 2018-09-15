Luke Ming Flanagan - from rebel to globalist poodle

flavirostris
Well-known member
- Joined
- Dec 21, 2007
- Messages
- 24,588
I have to admit I liked Ming when he appeared on the Irish political scene initially. He would take all kinds of irreverent swipes against various sacred cows but was dismayed to see his cowardly support for the EU's shameful censure of a democratically-elected Hungarian PM.
By cheerleading for migration, Ming is acting as a lackey for the neoliberals who steer EU policy. This isn't being a rebel. It's sucking up to powerful globalists and pro-migration interests.
Ming isn't fit to clean Orban's shoes.
By cheerleading for migration, Ming is acting as a lackey for the neoliberals who steer EU policy. This isn't being a rebel. It's sucking up to powerful globalists and pro-migration interests.
Ming isn't fit to clean Orban's shoes.