Madeleine McCann

My wife is away for the weekend, last night after I put my 4 and 6 year old to bed I went out and cut the grass.

This morning my eldest's pal came to the door and all three went down to the green, about 100 feet away.

Am I a monster?

Some of moral clap trap being spouted on this topic is odious.

What are parents supposed to do, stay awake for 24 nours a day, watch them while they sleep, keep watch in their school room.

This is a horrible but thankfully rare occurrence. What happened falls into the realms of the chance of being hit by a piece of metal from a plane exploding in mid air.

Yet people here imply they all but handed over their kid to be abducted.

As for the baby sitting service, please.

A child is 100 times more likely to be harmed (accidently or by design) by handing he/she over to a strange, unvetted, untrained baby sitter in a foreign country than by putting them to bed and checking on them every 30 mins.

Of course it sounds better to say the parents were too cheap to fork out a lousy 5 an hour.



In a general sense, I find it a rotten Irish trait the way many seem to revel in making a bad situation worse.

We've all met the asshole at a funeral who whispers that the victim was in terrrible agony and it was a "release" only to find out from the family that he had been sedated for weeks and died peacefully.

A friend of mine died in a car crash some years ago, his neck snaping in a relatively low speed collision. He had barely a mark on him but I lost count of the number of people i heard subsequently say "there was bits of him all over the road".



Would be wonderful if Maddy is found safe but time is the great enemy in such cases.

I am not a supporter of the death penalty but if placed in these people's shoes, I would spend the rest of my life pursuing this monster and if ever found put him through an ordeal that would make Guantanamo look like Butlins.