Madeleine McCann

Leopold Bloom

Apr 21, 2007
97
Dreadful situation. My thoughts and prayers (if the prayers of an atheist are worth anything) are with her parents (although I have been finding myself increasingly angry with them for leaving her and her two younger siblings alone in a hotel room.

At times like this I find my humanitarian and civil libertarian instincts going out the window: convicted child abductors and predatory paedophiles should be imprisoned for the rest of their natural lives.
 


EvotingMachine0197

EvotingMachine0197

Feb 17, 2006
8,552
Apparently something is developing on this now, CCTV footage and 3 suspects. The parents are being brought to Portimao.

Hopefully they get a result soon.
 
The Hallion

Mar 24, 2007
52
The parents are a pair of irresponsible fools and their kid glove treatment in the media is purely based on their socio/professional status. How would the brit tabloid press have covered it had a brickie and his wife left their young children unsupervised to go out to a restaurant/pub? Now they expect a flood of resources, in an impoverished country, to be directed at the resolution of their neglect.
 
coastman

Apr 19, 2007
5
This would be a good time a reflect on what the likes of Brian Curtin, Chef Allen et al who support - namely, downloading of child pornography involving children who are abducted, raped and killed.

Disgusting and reduces humanity to it lowest levels.

I could learn to love those who hate me, but I would gladly support the death penalty for anyone who supports child abuser, child abductors for the use in these sick videos and would consider it for those who support it by paying to view these videos.

Certainly not delay investigations and give pensions for life.

Anyone know why the warrant wasn't served on time on Curtin?
 
The Hallion

Mar 24, 2007
52
Coastman
Is there a link to info on these scum,? All paedo scum need to be exposed, villified and thwarted at every opportunity. If they are vocal in attempting to defend this depravity then they need to be opposed by all legal means, from the grassroots up.

EvotingMachine0197
Granted, the issue at stake is the return of the child. However, the brit media spends it time criticising the portugese response as opposed to condemning the behaviour that caused the issue. The same behaviour would be enough to have children taken into protective custody in many nations. If the parents had payed more attention to their children's safety prior to ditching them for the pub then there wouldn't be an issue would there?
 
brian99

May 2, 2007
4
In case you have not heard
the three corkmen on a murder charge in Portugal have been released.
Brad Curtis Alan O Sullivan and Kevin Mc Mullen if these had been ound guilty on thumped up charges this would haveen a miscarriage of justice.

Everybody knows that the Bermingham Six were not guilty I would not be surproised iof the explosion was caused by gas
 
fionaone

May 10, 2007
1
I hope she is found alive and well.

I am a mother and have left my children alone. Not for long and I would have been in the same building - house - shop. Let us not critisise them for now. They are suffering enough.

I have had my 3 yr old go missing whilst out shopping in USA> You cannot imagine the panic that caused me. She wasnt found for an hour and the shop was closed and a man hunt ensued. This because I saw a dress for her and as I picked it up and turned around she was gone!!!!!

The little divil was hiding in the clothes rail and thought all the commotion ws very funny. However for an hour I was in a mad panic. I could not even contemplate having that feeling for a week or a lifetime.

I do believe that Maddy would have been taken anyway wether the parents left her or not. The abductor would have taken her when the parents were sleeping.

I think she was stolen to order otherwise the 3 of them would have been taken really.

fingers crossed for her safe return
 
coastman

Apr 19, 2007
5
brian99 said:
In case you have not heard
the three corkmen on a murder charge in Portugal have been released.
Brad Curtis Alan O Sullivan and Kevin Mc Mullen if these had been ound guilty on thumped up charges this would haveen a miscarriage of justice.

Everybody knows that the Bermingham Six were not guilty I would not be surproised iof the explosion was caused by gas
Allen was convicted in a court of law and he admitted downloading child pornography-all he got was a fine.

The sentences handed down for these convictions are a pure and utter joke.

Missing children imposes a life sentence on their parents with no remand until the body is found - which in many cases never happen.

I agree there are issues with the miscarrage of justice, but there are clear cut cases where the defendant admits the charge
 
Rebel CNC

Apr 2, 2007
286
Kids have gone missing since the year dot. Difference nowadays is that with 24 hour global news channels always looking to break the next big story and cover it from every angle; each missing child story becomes a huge and terrible tragedy. This in turns causes parents everywhere to imagine the worst and overestimate the statistical chance of the same happening to their child.

This leads to today's children being cocooned from the outside world and all its dangers and risks which unfortunately means their childhood is not as happy and carefree as it should be. Therefore they grow up less able to cope with social interaction and the world around them when they approach adulthood.
 
EvotingMachine0197

EvotingMachine0197

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 17, 2006
Messages
8,552
Rebel CNC said:
Kids have gone missing since the year dot. Difference nowadays is that with 24 hour global news channels always looking to break the next big story and cover it from every angle; each missing child story becomes a huge and terrible tragedy...
Yes, also the web has provided a globally accessible platform for these people to covertly communicate and make money. This kind of thing wasn't feasible on this scale pre-internet. There was little or no marketplace. Unfortunately the web is the ideal marketplace for these maggots.

Sky are now reporting a town/village has been sealed off near Seville.
 
mkel66

May 10, 2007
1
I have been so upset by the abduction of baby Madeleine and my heart sinks each time i watch the news and she has not been found.

I believe the only punishment for paedophiles is death!!

I just hope the £100,000 reward is advertised more in Portugal and Spain as these are relatively poor countries and it may prompt some more activity to find this one of many poor missing babies - God help her !![/img]
 
Liam_Armenia

May 4, 2007
4
One can only imagine the sheer terror of the 4 year old to be separated from her family, which for a tot, is her whole world.

I believe there is probably more to this case than we have been told. Though the time for questions may come later, there are big questions to be answered. I cannot understand why the parents would have left three kids alone, in a resort where babysitting was available. Though Sky News initially reported that the dinner table was a few metres from the apartment, subsequent TV footage shows it was much much farther away. Whether it is because the parents are doctors, and therefore are presumed to know best, I am surprised that this issue has not been raised by Sky News, who allocated more time and importance to this story at the time the new NI Assemby was being sworn in.

On the plus side, the local community of UK and Irish residents have done a lot in helping police in the search. The police seem to be focusing on the search more than keeping the salacious UK media hordes happy with tittle tattle.

For the time being, we can only hope this young child is alive and well.

Whether or not a paedophile is responsible in this case, we should as a society stand up for what we believe in. A death sentence following a lenghty period of prison with hard labour should be the minimum punishment for persons who harm or abuse kids.
 
HP

Jul 12, 2006
250
I haven't really been following this, but do we know for sure that she was snatched rather than she wandered off herself?

I hope it is not the case, but she could easily have fallen into some pool in an unoccupied holiday home etc.

And even if she was taken, quite often the abductor turns out to be some poor woman who's own baby has just died etc...

How do the british press know that it was a paedophile?

I agree with one point above... if the parents have been uneducated and/or unemployed etc the tabloids would be crucifying them. I am glad they're not.

Its very hard to keep an eye on little kids 24/7. I hope she's found soon, safe and well.
 
dinky

May 11, 2007
1
The Hallion said:
The parents are a pair of irresponsible fools and their kid glove treatment in the media is purely based on their socio/professional status. How would the brit tabloid press have covered it had a brickie and his wife left their young children unsupervised to go out to a restaurant/pub?
the mccann's are in a living nightmare - please God madeleine will be found safely and unharmed in any other way than being separated from her family.

however - i have to admit that i agree with the hallion - what were they thinking of? and if it was parents from a different socio economic background, the general public attitude would undoubtedly be very different.
 
saratoga

May 4, 2007
111
Liam_Armenia said:
One can only imagine the sheer terror of the 4 year old to be separated from her family, which for a tot, is her whole world.

I believe there is probably more to this case than we have been told. Though the time for questions may come later, there are big questions to be answered. I cannot understand why the parents would have left three kids alone, in a resort where babysitting was available. Though Sky News initially reported that the dinner table was a few metres from the apartment, subsequent TV footage shows it was much much farther away. Whether it is because the parents are doctors, and therefore are presumed to know best, I am surprised that this issue has not been raised by Sky News, who allocated more time and importance to this story at the time the new NI Assemby was being sworn in.

On the plus side, the local community of UK and Irish residents have done a lot in helping police in the search. The police seem to be focusing on the search more than keeping the salacious UK media hordes happy with tittle tattle.

For the time being, we can only hope this young child is alive and well.

Whether or not a paedophile is responsible in this case, we should as a society stand up for what we believe in. A death sentence following a lenghty period of prison with hard labour should be the minimum punishment for persons who harm or abuse kids.
Could not agree more. Sadly though, I doubt they will be caught and I doubt she's coming back. Even worse than that, they won't kill her for years to come. I don't know what those parents are going to do with themselves when the time inevitably comes to go back home and try to get on with their lives.
 
Anorakphobia

Apr 13, 2007
911
My wife is away for the weekend, last night after I put my 4 and 6 year old to bed I went out and cut the grass.
This morning my eldest's pal came to the door and all three went down to the green, about 100 feet away.
Am I a monster?
Some of moral clap trap being spouted on this topic is odious.
What are parents supposed to do, stay awake for 24 nours a day, watch them while they sleep, keep watch in their school room.
This is a horrible but thankfully rare occurrence. What happened falls into the realms of the chance of being hit by a piece of metal from a plane exploding in mid air.
Yet people here imply they all but handed over their kid to be abducted.
As for the baby sitting service, please.
A child is 100 times more likely to be harmed (accidently or by design) by handing he/she over to a strange, unvetted, untrained baby sitter in a foreign country than by putting them to bed and checking on them every 30 mins.
Of course it sounds better to say the parents were too cheap to fork out a lousy 5 an hour.

In a general sense, I find it a rotten Irish trait the way many seem to revel in making a bad situation worse.
We've all met the asshole at a funeral who whispers that the victim was in terrrible agony and it was a "release" only to find out from the family that he had been sedated for weeks and died peacefully.
A friend of mine died in a car crash some years ago, his neck snaping in a relatively low speed collision. He had barely a mark on him but I lost count of the number of people i heard subsequently say "there was bits of him all over the road".

Would be wonderful if Maddy is found safe but time is the great enemy in such cases.
I am not a supporter of the death penalty but if placed in these people's shoes, I would spend the rest of my life pursuing this monster and if ever found put him through an ordeal that would make Guantanamo look like Butlins.
 
Rural

Rural

Well-known member
Joined
Apr 28, 2007
Messages
29,687
You're right, parents do take their eyes off the children & I do think that it is wrong to wrap your child up in cotton wool as it doesn't make for independent human beings.

When my eldest was 3 I lost him in a very large supermarket, I was frantic & ran around screaming his name (I looked like a mad woman), then I heard my name over the PA to go to reception & there he was, as happy as Larry & he said to me "Mammy you were lost".

He's 18 years old now. But I must say that I never left them alone & asleep in the house, not even to go next door.

I really do hope she is found, I cannot even attempt to go to the place that the McCanns are at the moment.
 
The Earl of Desmond

Apr 13, 2007
232
It's one thing to let your children go off and play at home as you have to let them grow and develop but that means also making sure you know where they are etc - ok kids wander and lie but if they are going to 'the green' which is across the road and you can see then then you look at the window and if they are going further as they get older you give guidelines like be back for lunch and if you are a proper parent your kids will be back for lunch. When I was younger I was able to go play in St Annes park in Raheny and never had a problem but if I wasn't back when I told to be my mother would come looking for me as she was the adult and it was her responsibility to make sure I was ok and to teach me respect.

Whereas now parents are unable to say no to their children about anything and I'm sorry but you do not go for a meal and leave your children alone under any circumstances. What if one of them got up and saw no on there and wanted a drink and had an accident and no one was there to help them - if they fell or cut themselves etc.

No the parents have to take some responsibility especially when there was a story in Portugal (I don't know if it was rumour or fact) that the window shutters actually were not broken. So who knows but please God it will end well.
 
Catalpa

Catalpa

Jun 10, 2004
10,257
It happened to me and my then girlfriend (now wife) in town with her 3 year old niece some 30 years ago. We were looking at something in a window and turned around and she was gone.

After a frantic search in the immediate vicinity we went to the old Store st Station and they had by then located her. TBG it ended well but it was a horrible feeling at the time.

That little girl is now a mother of 3 herself!

I sincerely hope and pray and hope that little Madeline is found alive and well.

Its just a s possible that a women took her to be her child as much as anything else.

I don't think there is much point in blaming the parents now- they will never forgive themselves as it is.
 
