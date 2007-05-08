Madeleine McCann

Leopold Bloom
Member
- Joined
- Apr 21, 2007
- Messages
- 97
Dreadful situation. My thoughts and prayers (if the prayers of an atheist are worth anything) are with her parents (although I have been finding myself increasingly angry with them for leaving her and her two younger siblings alone in a hotel room.
At times like this I find my humanitarian and civil libertarian instincts going out the window: convicted child abductors and predatory paedophiles should be imprisoned for the rest of their natural lives.
At times like this I find my humanitarian and civil libertarian instincts going out the window: convicted child abductors and predatory paedophiles should be imprisoned for the rest of their natural lives.