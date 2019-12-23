Pabilito
Well-known member
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2008
- Messages
- 5,744
Majority of public servants avoid controversial change in State pension age - Independent.ie
“THE majority of public servants are not impacted by the increase in the State pension age, it has emerged.
As the backlash grows over the pension age rise, it has been confirmed that public service employees can retire at the age of 63 and get a supplemental pension until the State pension kicks in at 66.
In contrast, private sector workers who are legally obliged to retire at 65 are unable to claim the State pension until a later date as the State contributory pension is now only paid from the age of 66.”
Surely state pension changes should affect ALL citizens or NONE regardless of who the employer is.
“THE majority of public servants are not impacted by the increase in the State pension age, it has emerged.
As the backlash grows over the pension age rise, it has been confirmed that public service employees can retire at the age of 63 and get a supplemental pension until the State pension kicks in at 66.
In contrast, private sector workers who are legally obliged to retire at 65 are unable to claim the State pension until a later date as the State contributory pension is now only paid from the age of 66.”
Surely state pension changes should affect ALL citizens or NONE regardless of who the employer is.