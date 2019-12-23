Majority of public servants avoid controversial change in State pension age

Pabilito

Pabilito

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
5,744
Majority of public servants avoid controversial change in State pension age - Independent.ie


“THE majority of public servants are not impacted by the increase in the State pension age, it has emerged.

As the backlash grows over the pension age rise, it has been confirmed that public service employees can retire at the age of 63 and get a supplemental pension until the State pension kicks in at 66.

In contrast, private sector workers who are legally obliged to retire at 65 are unable to claim the State pension until a later date as the State contributory pension is now only paid from the age of 66.”


Surely state pension changes should affect ALL citizens or NONE regardless of who the employer is.
 


E

enuffisenuff

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 27, 2011
Messages
3,521
looks some employees are more equal than others......disgusting!!!!
 
B

brughahaha

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 1, 2009
Messages
15,448
In the same way that USC doesn't apply to Public Servants on over 100k ...it only applies to the Private Sector.

I the same way that parking isnt a taxable perk because its enjoyed by the same people , where as every other perk that can be construed as a financial benefit in any way is taxed to the hilt.

The upper echelons of the Irish PS are the true elite in this society
 
B

Baron von Biffo

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
14,566
Pabilito said:
Majority of public servants avoid controversial change in State pension age - Independent.ie


“THE majority of public servants are not impacted by the increase in the State pension age, it has emerged.

As the backlash grows over the pension age rise, it has been confirmed that public service employees can retire at the age of 63 and get a supplemental pension until the State pension kicks in at 66.

In contrast, private sector workers who are legally obliged to retire at 65 are unable to claim the State pension until a later date as the State contributory pension is now only paid from the age of 66.”


Surely state pension changes should affect ALL citizens or NONE regardless of who the employer is.
Click to expand...
I hope you'll forgive me for introducing a fact into your thread. I know it won't dent your prejudices but I'm odd about such things.

Civil servants retiring today will almost all have been recruited before 1995. They have no entitlement to the state OAP or to Unemployment Benefit.
 
B

Baron von Biffo

Well-known member
Joined
May 16, 2007
Messages
14,566
brughahaha said:
In the same way that USC doesn't apply to Public Servants on over 100k ...it only applies to the Private Sector.

I the same way that parking isnt a taxable perk because its enjoyed by the same people , where as every other perk that can be construed as a financial benefit in any way is taxed to the hilt.

The upper echelons of the Irish PS are the true elite in this society
Click to expand...
Link?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top