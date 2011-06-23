Making cycling safer (Second Thread)

Much more needs to be done to make cycling safer, especially in urban areas. A notoriously dangerous part of Dublin city centre is in the news again today for all the wrong reasons:
Government policy at national and at local level is to ramp up bike use. That is commendable but success depends on people being confident that the road space they occupy is as safe as it can be.
Recently in Cork, a multi million redesign of Patrick Street has arguably made the street more hazardous for cyclists by narrowing the carriageway. The idea was to make the overall street more pedestrian friendly with lovely wide walking areas but the effect was not thought through fully and the cyclists were perhaps forgotten. Meanwhile at Sheares Street near the Courthouse one of the few stretches of cycle lane in the city centre is routinely parked full along its length by motorists.
Let's try harder.
A cyclist died today as a result of injuries sustained in a crash involving a taxi in Dublin city centre.
The incident occurred at the junction of Westmoreland Street and O’Connell Street shortly before midnight yesterday.
The cyclist (21) was taken to St James’s Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries this morning.
He was one of three males riding bicycles along Westmoreland Street at the time and gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen these cyclists beforehand to come forward.
Gardaí at Pearse Street are investigating the incident and can be contacted on (01) 6669000. Alternatively anyone with information can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or contact any Garda station.
