Making cycling safer (Second Thread)

For the record, I am both a car owner and cyclist.



There are morons driving cars and morons cycling bikes. The difference is that one has the protection of a large metal shell around the occupant; the other is completely exposed. Personal safety aside, there is a duty of care on cyclists to be "good citizens" of the roadway but there is actually a far higher duty on the motorist due to the imbalance in the respective probabilities of surviving a collision.



A key point is that, by and large, the roads and road laws are designed with motorists in mind and little else. Much of the time the effect is actually to make cycling more difficult and more unsafe.



Roadway examples:

- roadways being made narrower (good example of Patrick St above)

- cycle lanes that disappear without warning, forcing cyclists to either stop abruptly or go straight into moving traffic

- cycle lanes that have more craters than the moon, forcing cyclists to move onto the road for their own safety



With regard to laws, one illustration could be the frustration that drivers feel when they see a cyclist breaking the law by rolling through a red light, say on a left hand turn. A key to the success of cycling in an urban environment is the ability to maintain physical momentum. Getting up to travelling speed (however fast or slow that might be) requires far more effort than simply maintaining speed, with those first pedal strokes requiring the most effort by some distance. There are laws in place in other countries that allow for this fact, such as the concept of permitting "roll through", but not so in Ireland.



There will be less accidents involving cyclists when we have more cyclists (this is backed up by considerable research). We will have more cyclists when we overhaul the way we design our roads and laws to allow for all moving traffic, not just the automobile.