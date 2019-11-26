Male-bodied transgender inmate in Limerick women's prison.

parentheses
So a judge recently ordered a male-bodied prisoner to be detained in a women's prison. Apparently the prisoner had been certified as female gender so the judge had to faacilitate their desire to be in a women's prison.
The decision has caused huge problems for the prison service because the prisoner has multiple sexual assault convictions. Prison officers have to accompany the prisoner at all times when they are out of the cell.
This is a novel situation and if more such cases arise there will be a real strain on management and staff within the prison service. There may also be increased risks to the safety of female prisoners in women's jails. Male-bodied transgender inmate housed with women prisoners
