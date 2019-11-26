Male-bodied transgender inmate in Limerick women's prison.

So a judge recently ordered a male-bodied prisoner to be detained in a women's prison. Apparently the prisoner had been certified as female gender so the judge had to faacilitate their desire to be in a women's prison.

The decision has caused huge problems for the prison service because the prisoner has multiple sexual assault convictions. Prison officers have to accompany the prisoner at all times when they are out of the cell.

This is a novel situation and if more such cases arise there will be a real strain on management and staff within the prison service. There may also be increased risks to the safety of female prisoners in women's jails. Male-bodied transgender inmate housed with women prisoners
 


Heh-heh-heh - if it walks like a duck, quacks like a duck, it is a duck.
In human form - if it walks like a man, talks like a man, even with or without the male genitalia - it is indeed a man.
A 'trans-woman' can never be a woman.
This whole thing is gone completely sick and is against God's natural order.
So there you have it - cheers.
 
Do you mean he? - a he can never be a she.
 
There is no "Limerick Female Prison". Are yuse channelling Brendan Behan?

There is one prison building with about 300 male prisoners and 20 female, on separate wings.
 
Wasn’t there a case recently in England where a transgender female prisoner raped two fellow female inmates having raped another 2 women while on the outside, one which was pregnant at the time.
 
There is no Limerick Female Prison. The govt says the first sod will be turned on a purpose built prison for women prisoners in March 2021.

There IS a Limerick General Prison where the inmates are sleeping on the floors it is so over-crowded and that is with only 290 male prisoners and 22 females.

But that is not as exciting as transgenders raping women in showers. They don't have showers, eejits. :)
 
Seriously - the world has gone mad.
 
What do they have? Baths ? Better or worse pretending on one's pov.
 
I dunno. I leave Prison Porn to the effers on here.

You could read the govt inspectorates own report on Limerick prison , I suppose. It is online.
 
The stupid Limerick prison authorities are solely to blame for that - putting a man in with women prisoners. - I have no responsibility for that situation.
To be honest if he was in Saudi or UAE, you can be sure his full transition/re-assignment to thinking he is a female would be drastically hastened.
 
Yes, but what do you actually know about Limerick Prison or what the governors of it did? You thought there was a Limerick Female Prison. :)

Prats like you say you will never believe a govt report or the MSM but you quote merrily from any MSM report that suits you.

What you mean is - if I want to believe this I will. Otherwise I won't. But I will not lift one finger from my greasy hole to verify anything. :)
 
