Man I despise makes another man that I despise, honorary Life President of the FAI

ShoutingIsLeadership
Well-known member
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2011
- Messages
- 50,020
This cements my decision never to set foot at an Ireland game while John Delaney remains head of the FAI.
Denis O'Brien, the foreign resident and prominent character in the Moriarity Tribunal has been awarded the honour.
What a right pair.
I fully expect this news to anger people as much as other important things such as a woman getting social housing for her 7 children.
Denis O'Brien has been named as the Honorary Life President of the FAI
Denis O'Brien, the foreign resident and prominent character in the Moriarity Tribunal has been awarded the honour.
What a right pair.
I fully expect this news to anger people as much as other important things such as a woman getting social housing for her 7 children.
Denis O'Brien has been named as the Honorary Life President of the FAI