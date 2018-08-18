Man I despise makes another man that I despise, honorary Life President of the FAI

This cements my decision never to set foot at an Ireland game while John Delaney remains head of the FAI.

Denis O'Brien, the foreign resident and prominent character in the Moriarity Tribunal has been awarded the honour.

What a right pair.

I fully expect this news to anger people as much as other important things such as a woman getting social housing for her 7 children.

Denis O'Brien has been named as the Honorary Life President of the FAI
 


Obviously that's not the stadium or season tickets that you're referring to
 
May mean something to the toady tax dodger but means Sweet F*** All to anybody else.

I will still attend Ireland games home and away.

He has contributed quite a lot to pay managers, that is up to him as it is his money.

I don't have to like or respect him nor do i give a F*** as to his opinions.
 
Your choice, its only a game.:lol:
It should only be a game. Unfortunately it attracts parasites and crooks.

Obviously that is not a reference to either of the persons I mentioned in the OP; it is merely a general statement of my experience of lower level football.
 
May mean something to the toady tax dodger but means Sweet F*** All to anybody else.

I will still attend Ireland games home and away.

He has contributed quite a lot to pay managers, that is up to him as it is his money.

I don't have to like or respect him nor do i give a F*** as to his opinions.
He’s a corrupt piece of dirt.
 
May mean something to the toady tax dodger but means Sweet F*** All to anybody else.

I will still attend Ireland games home and away.

He has contributed quite a lot to pay managers, that is up to him as it is his money.

I don't have to like or respect him nor do i give a F*** as to his opinions.
It means something to me. I resent the normalisation of characters that should be remembered for what they are.

Indeed, but not should it preclude you from determing that somebody is a complete c*nt.
 
It should only be a game. Unfortunately it attracts parasites and crooks.
The way things are going, a boycott is no great sacrifice but if you enjoy the game, its hard to be squeamish about those who finance teams. I think the organisation of the game is far dodgier.
 
Will he be helping towards MoN's and The Cork Langer's Salary again?
 
It should only be a game. Unfortunately it attracts parasites and crooks.

Obviously that is not a reference to either of the persons I mentioned in the OP; it is merely a general statement of my experience of lower level football.
That's a much bigger debate about lower level football. Regardless of opinions on either man, Delaney managed to get OBrien on board, and what he gives in money has been returned by being able to appoint both Trappotini and O'Neill, both of whom have got us to finals. Just remember our manager prior to Trapp was Staunton, a great pro but a crap manager.
 
He paid for Giovanni. May as welk soap him up and suck more money out of him.
 
The way things are going, a boycott is no great sacrifice but if you enjoy the game, its hard to be squeamish about those who finance teams. I think the organisation of the game is far dodgier.
As a complete aside, unrelated to your observation, John Delaney sits on the UEFA Executive Committee.
 
As a complete aside, unrelated to your observation, John Delaney sits on the UEFA Executive Committee.
As my mother used to say: "As God made them, he matched them":lol:
 
That's a much bigger debate about lower level football. Regardless of opinions on either man, Delaney managed to get OBrien on board, and what he gives in money has been returned by being able to appoint both Trappotini and O'Neill, both of whom have got us to finals. Just remember our manager prior to Trapp was Staunton, a great pro but a crap manager.
Charlie Haughey was a decent skin, I hear. That Lowry fella as well - always delivering for North Tipp.
 
