Man in Custody Over Alleged Assault on Mayor of Galway.

General Urko

General Urko

A gentleman has been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged assault on the Mayor of Galway last Friday.

Martin Ward, of no fixed abode, appeared before Galway District Court.

He is charged with assaulting The Labour Party Mayor Neil McNeilis on September 7 last at Wolfe Tone Bridge, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Act 1997.

https://galwaybayfm.ie/man-charged-with-assaulting-mayor-of-galway/

The following reports refer to the alleged incident -

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/ireland/irish-news/galway-mayor-shocked-as-onlookers-film-his-assault-rather-than-help-1.3623990

https://www.thesun.ie/news/3095525/shocked-galway-mayor-punched-face-helped-woman/

There are no details at all as to whether or not the mayor, who is The Labour Party's Galway City Candidate for the next General Election, had the mayoral chain with him at the time of the alleged incident!

Perhaps Only Superman Should Wear His Underpants on The Outside of His Trousers!
 
Given that he was allegedly beating a woman when McNeilis intervened, I'm not sure that "gentleman" is appropriate, Urko.
 
Carlos Danger said:
Given that he was allegedly beating a woman when McNeilis intervened, I'm not sure that "gentleman" is appropriate, Urko.
Well we are innocent until proven guilty!
 
Why the snide comment?
Do you think McNelis was wrong to try to help the woman?
Presumably you would have walked (run?) away?
 
What is his issue with the Gardai? On one hand he thanked them for arriving within 8 mins { the Garda station is about a 5 minute walk from Wolfe Tone bridge} and then he later comments if they knew it was him it would have taken them 18 minutes? It is odds on that this knacker has a long track record of criminality but even so I predict his sentence will be a year with 6 months suspended.
 
automaticforthepeople said:
The concept of being a gentleman is not legally provable before a court, so he is no gentleman.
Surely this would be a behavioural attribute.

In which case - did he behave in a gentlemanly manner.

The evidence indicates that he did not.

Thankfully, the mayor did not respond in Frank Ross style.
 
Notachipanoaktree
What? Get involved in a dispute between three knackers on a wind swept bridge in hookertown. Yeah right. Go F*uck yerself poison dwarf fodder.

Must look for that video.
 
Does he have 700 previous convictions ?
 
The Mayor said that there is a large cohort of street drinkers in Galway and also that the Gardaí are doing an excellent job.

(Snigger, snigger)

(Snigger, snigger)
 
He intervened to protect the woman involved who apparantly was as inebriated as her attacker. It was also mentioned that there was a fair number of onlookers, some of them men who just stood there filming the assault on their phones. Milennials eh?
 
I can't understand how grown men can stand with their mobile phones filming a woman being assaulted by a man. It beggers belief. I'm proud of this particular Mayor for stepping in.

It doesn't matter what community the woman is from; this is abuse. Witnessed by members of the public who rather than coming to her aid, instead decided to film. For what? To share with mates in the pub?

FFS
 
HereWeGoAgain said:
I can't understand how grown men can stand with their mobile phones filming a woman being assaulted by a man. It beggers belief. I'm proud of this particular Mayor for stepping in.

It doesn't matter what community the woman is from; this is abuse. Witnessed by members of the public who rather than coming to her aid, instead decided to film. For what? To share with mates in the pub?

FFS
Notachipanoaktree

Fu*ck the media whores who revel in the drunken street brawl.

Most of all. F*uck this idiot above for being THAT idiot above.
 
Orbit v2

It must be a bit weird for people to be just standing there filming it, but I think he might be a bit harsh on bystanders for expecting them to intervene between two drunks, one of whom says he has "a blade". People should definitely assist without putting themselves in danger, though as I said, passively standing there with your phone recording it, is kind of creepy.
 
