Man in Custody Over Alleged Assault on Mayor of Galway.

A gentleman has been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged assault on the Mayor of Galway last Friday.Martin Ward, of no fixed abode, appeared before Galway District Court.He is charged with assaulting The Labour Party Mayor Neil McNeilis on September 7 last at Wolfe Tone Bridge, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Act 1997.The following reports refer to the alleged incident -There are no details at all as to whether or not the mayor, who is The Labour Party's Galway City Candidate for the next General Election, had the mayoral chain with him at the time of the alleged incident!