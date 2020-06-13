Arlene Foster: Order has played a crucial role during crisis The year 2020 will be remembered as the year when the best-laid plans were set to one side to help contain Covid-19.

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year when the best-laid plans were set to one side to help contain Covid-19.While today is July 13, for as long as I can remember, the Twelfth parade has taken place. Many of the most memorable photos of my childhood and family were taken at the Twelfth; this year should be no different for our children and young people.The children may not be holding the banner strings, or daddy's hand, in the parade, but let's work together as families to create lasting memories of the year the Twelfth was at home.I commend the Orange Order membership, not only for their leadership in discouraging mass gatherings, but also in the support role that the Orange family have played in the community.As an organisation grounded in the scriptures, the institution has certainly matched their prayers with actions to support frontline workers and help the vulnerable by delivering meals, or placing a friendly phone call to people who were shielding. People of all faiths and none were given vital support.It should always be remembered that certain things are taken not for what they are but in the "remembrance of things past". I would have had a tendency to berate the orange order for its inability to change and to adjust to the realities of its membership and buildings. In a northern Ireland in which ex IRA people can hold official office in the "government", its loss at Drumcree and ended up looking desperate in a caravans in north Belfast halting site.The question for unionism / orange is how do they change their culture to meet a world in which they must co-exist with nationalism? Older nationalists tolerated unionists going a bit daft" around the 12th. In places like Tyrone nationalists hardly notice unionism existence.