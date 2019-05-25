Maria Bailey's claim and consequences

Gin Soaked

Gin Soaked

So, not an isolated case or the first of a dubious claim by a politician.

Personal injury claims are killing businesses, and FG is supposed to be pro business. I think her position is untenable.

If you can do 10k in 53 mins a few weeks after a fall which was down to your own clumsiness, then most people would presume you have recovered, and should not be damaging a business out of a sense of entitlement.

As a TD, She is an invisible lightweight, she got in by virtue of being FG family and in a FG stronghold.

Think it merits a thread of its own as it could force the arithmetic in the Dail if she rightly gets the push.

She should resign. She wont, but she should be de-selected at a minimum.
 


wombat

wombat

Gin Soaked said:
She should resign. She wont, but she should be de-selected at a minimum.
It will be interesting to see if there is any impact on her father's vote. FG currently have 3 of 4 seats in Dun Laoghaire. They were expected to lose one to FF, looks like they could lose another to the Greens or fight Rich Boy for the 4th. As far as I know, they have already selected Mitchell O'Connor, Bailey & Ward to run in GE.
 
redneck

redneck

With all due respect to the people of Dún Laoghaire they have a reputation for electing scoundrels to the Dáil.
I live in West Dublin by the way.
Mitchell O Connor, Maria Bailey, all F.G's who got in as O.P said by being well connected in Fine Gael and being cronys. Also South Dublin of course.
 
wombat

wombat

Gin Soaked said:
As a TD, She is an invisible lightweight, she got in by virtue of being FG family and in a FG stronghold.
She got in because of a lot of hard work as a councillor. Her father, John, first ran for FG in 2002 when he was asked to stand to try and save a seat. He failed but gained a council seat in 2004. He's popular in Dalkey and because of his GAA involvement. Dun Laoghaire is one of the most fickle constituencies in the country, there is no such thing as a safe or family seat in Dun Laoghaire.
 
redneck

redneck

wombat said:
She got in because of a lot of hard work as a councillor. Her father, John, first ran for FG in 2002 when he was asked to stand to try and save a seat. He failed but gained a council seat in 2004. He's popular in Dalkey and because of his GAA involvement. Dun Laoghaire is one of the most fickle constituencies in the country, there is no such thing as a safe or family seat in Dun Laoghaire.
my apologies.
 
B

Baron von Biffo

Much harder for the parties to get rid of a GQ candidate. The voters need to do it.
 
O

Orbit v2

Baron von Biffo said:
Much harder for the parties to get rid of a GQ candidate. The voters need to do it.
The voters could end up unseating the whole party over something like this. The typical FG voter doesn't have a high opinion of compo culture.

Wasn't aware she was a beneficiary of gender quotas. I was wondering (even before the 10k revelation) what kind of political death wish she had, but this would explain a lot. It's a lot less surprising from someone who is parachuted in that way to a Dail election with little political experience compared with another person who worked their way up the ranks the conventional way.
 
wombat

wombat

Orbit v2 said:
Wasn't aware she was a beneficiary of gender quotas. I was wondering (even before the 10k revelation) what kind of political death wish she had, but this would explain a lot. It's a lot less surprising from someone who is parachuted in that way to a Dail election with little political experience compared with another person who worked their way up the ranks the conventional way.
She wasn't, she had been on the council since 2004 before running for the Dail so she got there by hard work. Anyway, she has dropped the case, several days late and multiple dollars short. We'll see if it affects her father's vote.
 
O

Orbit v2

wombat said:
She wasn't, she had been on the council since 2004 before running for the Dail so she got there by hard work. Anyway, she has dropped the case, several days late and multiple dollars short. We'll see if it affects her father's vote.
Thank you for clarifying that. So, the question stands then. What the f**k did she think she was doing?
 
wombat

wombat

Orbit v2 said:
Thank you for clarifying that. So, the question stands then. What the f**k did she think she was doing?
Short term gain? I suspect someone in the Indo has personal animosity to her or more likely, her father who is at best, an acquired taste. It seems strange that they chose to run with the story in the week of the local elections.
 
B

Barroso

wombat said:
Short term gain? I suspect someone in the Indo has personal animosity to her or more likely, her father who is at best, an acquired taste. It seems strange that they chose to run with the story in the week of the local elections.
Usedn't the father be a local councillor in the past?
 
wombat

wombat

Barroso said:
Usedn't the father be a local councillor in the past?
He still is, maybe, depends on how he did in the election, its why I suspect someone with a grudge against him rather than Maria.
 
B

brughahaha

wombat said:
She wasn't, she had been on the council since 2004 before running for the Dail so she got there by hard work. Anyway, she has dropped the case, several days late and multiple dollars short. We'll see if it affects her father's vote.
Any evidence for that , the article linked is from today and implies the law suit is still pending

its very damning and makes it look like she is a liar and a fraud

It is claimed Ms Bailey can no longer sit or stand for long periods without experiencing pain and discomfort as a result of the incident on July 10, 2015.

yet she was able to attend a 10 k and a music festival

Liars scumbags and cheats ..more prevalent in the precious middle classes than anywhere else IMO
 
B

Barroso

Then again, if FG are planning on running 3 candidates in the next GE, it might be someone getting their retaliation in first.
She will deffo be on the back foot now, compared to the delectable lady who has been known to drive down steps ...
 
B

brughahaha

wombat said:
He still is, maybe, depends on how he did in the election, its why I suspect someone with a grudge against him rather than Maria.
A grudge ...to report a fraudulent TD? No wonder its impossible to change anything in this country with a minsdset like this.

This is Healy Rae territory from you
 
W

Watcher2

wombat said:
Short term gain? I suspect someone in the Indo has personal animosity to her or more likely, her father who is at best, an acquired taste. It seems strange that they chose to run with the story in the week of the local elections.
Why is it strange? Its the perfect opportunity to run such a story, wouldn't you agree?
 
wombat

wombat

Barroso said:
Then again, if FG are planning on running 3 candidates in the next GE, it might be someone getting their retaliation in first.
She will deffo be on the back foot now, compared to the delectable lady who has been known to drive down steps ...
Depends when the election is called, its why I think the story was run now to damage her father rather than held until nearer the election to damage her.
 
