Maria Bailey's claim and consequences

TD Bailey ran 10km race three weeks after swing fall - Independent.ie Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey took part in a 10km race three weeks after falling from a swing in a Dublin hotel.

So, not an isolated case or the first of a dubious claim by a politician.Personal injury claims are killing businesses, and FG is supposed to be pro business. I think her position is untenable.If you can do 10k in 53 mins a few weeks after a fall which was down to your own clumsiness, then most people would presume you have recovered, and should not be damaging a business out of a sense of entitlement.As a TD, She is an invisible lightweight, she got in by virtue of being FG family and in a FG stronghold.Think it merits a thread of its own as it could force the arithmetic in the Dail if she rightly gets the push.She should resign. She wont, but she should be de-selected at a minimum.