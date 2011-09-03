Marian Finucane, why? (Second Thread)

Tomas Mor said: Its one of the disgraces of those times the huge salaries Finucane, Duffy, Tubs, Plank etc are paid. How can they address the economic situation. Have they no shame, nor has RTE which allows this to go on ? Click to expand...

RTE is the most bizzare creation of modern Ireland, and until some government tackles the systemic abuse of tax payers (license fees being just another form of tax really) money it will continue to thrive in its self-made cocoon. RTE is neither a public service broadcaster (license sponsored programming of national interest/importance) or a commercial venture (wholly depended on ad revenue) – it’s the worst of both worlds.RTE has put itself at the heart of Irish “power” and they have abused this position time and again. There’s a myth that RTE can make or break a career in politics – and while this was probably once true, before the internet, satellite and cable TV – it no longer is – see how their plan to get Graybo into the Aras came a cropper.Irish governments still crave RTE’s approval – akin to a hostage victim with Stockholm Syndrome – it seems to be regarded as the media of record, yet is hugely conflicted by the nature of its funding arrangement. Two events demonstrate the unholy relationship – who did Bertie turn to in order to get access to the masses when his lies to the tribunal was catching up with him - RTE News at 6, with that tearful interview about them bad times and the digouts, yet he was equally able to wave the prospect of Beverly Cooper-Flynn becoming a minister someday – maybe minister of communications – to get them to back off on the legal fees.Until some government wises up and realises that (a) RTE is no longer the “go to” media and (b) that taking RTE “out” will be a very popular move, until that time the likes of Finnucane will dole out insipid comments and inane “luvvie” stories for €3.5k an hour to an unimpressed audience.