Marian Finucane, why? (Second Thread)

Estragon
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 25, 2007
- Messages
- 1,563
Direct quote.
"I saw a headline on the cover of the Irish Times."
This must be the, 'hours of research,' she was telling us about. She got about 20 minutes airtime out of that.
The three peices I listened to were some of the laziest, most dirivative, and inane rubbish I've listened to in some time.
She seems to be just back from about three months away.
Can someone remind me, just how much we're paying for this tripe?
