Marian Finucane, why? (Second Thread)

Direct quote.

"I saw a headline on the cover of the Irish Times."

This must be the, 'hours of research,' she was telling us about. She got about 20 minutes airtime out of that.

The three peices I listened to were some of the laziest, most dirivative, and inane rubbish I've listened to in some time.

She seems to be just back from about three months away.

Can someone remind me, just how much we're paying for this tripe?
 


Estragon said:
Direct quote.

"I saw a headline on the cover of the Irish Times."

This must be the, 'hours of research,' she was telling us about. She got about 20 minutes airtime out of that.

The three peices I listened to were some of the laziest, most dirivative, and inane rubbish I've listened to in some time.

She seems to be just back from about three months away.

Can someone remind me, just how much we're paying for this tripe?
I have not the vaguest notion. But whatever it is, it's way too much for that boring, sanctimonious old moo!:roll::roll::roll:
 
Gimpanzee

shush now for fear she'll declare that she's considering a run for the presidency
 
Estragon said:
Direct quote.

"I saw a headline on the cover of the Irish Times."

This must be the, 'hours of research,' she was telling us about. She got about 20 minutes airtime out of that.

The three peices I listened to were some of the laziest, most dirivative, and inane rubbish I've listened to in some time.

She seems to be just back from about three months away.

Can someone remind me, just how much we're paying for this tripe?
She is obscenely paid 570k a year for this tripe - she had Bobby Ballagh on again telling his personal soty for the umpteenth time. Back after her long holidays, I suppose she was away in Africa doing some research, or maybe interesting herself in animals rights, or landmine work, like British Royalty.
 
She is very poor with her interviews and I feel at times totally out of depth with many subjects. Clare Byrne was good during her prolonged summer holidays.
Really RTE need to get rid of these type presenters (Joe Duffy etc) and allow new talent on.
 
wicklowperson said:
She is very poor with her interviews and I feel at times totally out of depth with many subjects. Clare Byrne was good during her prolonged summer holidays.
Really RTE need to get rid of these type presenters (Joe Duffy etc) and allow new talent on.
That is assuming that the current shower of chancers are "old" talent. I don't believe that there is any form of talent in the RTE swamp!
 
Its one of the disgraces of those times the huge salaries Finucane, Duffy, Tubs, Plank etc are paid. How can they address the economic situation. Have they no shame, nor has RTE which allows this to go on ?
 
It's pointless complaining about her level of (non)talent,
She is simply a product of what you always get when you have
State run massively subsidised media, as is evidenced by messers kenny, Duffy and tubs et al, (exhibit A - last nights LLS).

But don't despair, they are all living on borrowed time (and money), the accelerating economic realignment will call last orders for them and their bosses!

I wish Marion all the best in her attempts to find a private company that will match her current salary, or 50% of it, or 20% or even 10%,

How much are George and Ivan getting at newstalk, or vinny and the various newsbabes
over at TV3, they are all on a fraction of the rte wages and like them or not they pull in ratings and revenue!

Market forces rule baby!

PS - "Expose" is not classed as a news programme!
 
She embodies the problem with the whole system in this country and the west in general: The old guard won't retire and have extremely good pay and conditions. They have amassed large amounts of wealth and they won't share it with their children. The younger generation are in extended penury and are not getting any chance to get out. It's like what Brendan Keenan said to Vincent Browne when Browne was ranting on about the economy:

"Look, if we don't want to consign a whole generation to emigration people like you and me will have to accept a thirty percent cut in our wealth." Browne was speechless! I'd say more like fifty percent, at least.

These are general statements BTW. I'm well aware that many older people have it tough, but in general, they hold most of the cards and they ain't playin' the game!
 
RTE is a blood-sucking leech on Irish society.

These elite few have been receiving heavy cheque's in their letterbox for decades now at the expense of the people that do not, nor have not listened to RTE programming in their lives - where is the fairness in that?
RTE is a scam. Privatise it and let the market rip all these parasites to shreds.
 
Tomas Mor said:
She is obscenely paid 570k a year.
What!!!
This cannot be true, it just cannot.

She only works a couple of hours a week and she's not even good. How can RTE justify this? Why the hell are we forced to pay a TV license to RTE so they can make a few mediocre broadcasters millionaires? RTE really needs to be brought down to earth with a bang. It's a fooking scandel.
 
moralhazard77 said:
What!!!
This cannot be true, it just cannot.
She only works a couple of hours a week FFS and she's not even good. How can RTE justify this? Why the hell are we forced to pay a TV license to RTE so they can make mediocre broadcasters millionaires. RTE really needs to be brought down to earth with a bang. It's a fooking scandel.
It is true - most of them are on the good side of a half mill. As I said, there's no debate here - RTE is a scam. Worse still, you don't pay these peoples wages and you'll go to prison. lol....you couldn't make this up..
 
KingCash said:
It is true - most of them are on the good side of a half mill. As I said, there's no debate here - RTE is a scam.
Yes it is and the Irish peolpe en masse need to withold the license fee until they bring their salaries into line with the rest of us. I'm sick of talking about this, it's time for action.
 
Tomas Mor said:
Its one of the disgraces of those times the huge salaries Finucane, Duffy, Tubs, Plank etc are paid. How can they address the economic situation. Have they no shame, nor has RTE which allows this to go on ?
RTE is the most bizzare creation of modern Ireland, and until some government tackles the systemic abuse of tax payers (license fees being just another form of tax really) money it will continue to thrive in its self-made cocoon. RTE is neither a public service broadcaster (license sponsored programming of national interest/importance) or a commercial venture (wholly depended on ad revenue) – it’s the worst of both worlds.
RTE has put itself at the heart of Irish “power” and they have abused this position time and again. There’s a myth that RTE can make or break a career in politics – and while this was probably once true, before the internet, satellite and cable TV – it no longer is – see how their plan to get Graybo into the Aras came a cropper.
Irish governments still crave RTE’s approval – akin to a hostage victim with Stockholm Syndrome – it seems to be regarded as the media of record, yet is hugely conflicted by the nature of its funding arrangement. Two events demonstrate the unholy relationship – who did Bertie turn to in order to get access to the masses when his lies to the tribunal was catching up with him - RTE News at 6, with that tearful interview about them bad times and the digouts, yet he was equally able to wave the prospect of Beverly Cooper-Flynn becoming a minister someday – maybe minister of communications – to get them to back off on the legal fees.
Until some government wises up and realises that (a) RTE is no longer the “go to” media and (b) that taking RTE “out” will be a very popular move, until that time the likes of Finnucane will dole out insipid comments and inane “luvvie” stories for €3.5k an hour to an unimpressed audience.
 
moralhazard77 said:
Yes it is and the Irish peolpe en masse need to withold the license fee until they bring their salaries into line with the rest of us. I'm sick of talking about this, it's time for action.
And yet the prisons are full of people who didn't pay their TV license....given the state of the nation and the audit trail of fraud and deception it's infuriating that state will jail you for not propping up its own personal Pravda, but turns a blind eye to the banksters and the fraudsters.
 
I watched the Late Late Show last night and it was a joke. I read somewhere that Tubridy promised the show would be improved, more indepth serious interviews and higher quality all round. But no, it was the same old sh#te. A tennis player, educate together people, couple of boring hollywooders, an illness, stupid music and Sinead O'Connor trying to be sexy(Ew!). Same old dross. God forbid they would ever mention the fact that the IMF are running the country or that democracy is dying and the world is in flames. I know I won't be watching it again and I bet I'm not the only one. But I suppose it doesn't matter if you watch RTE or not, they still get paid.
 
moralhazard77 said:
I watched the Late Late Show last night and it was a joke. I read somewhere that Tubridy promised the show would be improved, more indepth serious interviews and higher quality all round. But no, it was the same old sh#te. A tennis player, educate together people, couple of boring hollywooders, an illness, stupid music and Sinead O'Connor trying to be sexy(Ew!). Same old dross. God forbid they would ever mention the fact that the IMF are running the country or that democracy is dying and the world is in flames. I know I won't be watching it again and I bet I'm not the only one. But I suppose it doesn't matter if you watch RTE or not, they still get paid.
I think RTE is actually mistaken by the government as being systemic. I haven't/won't watch the Late Late Show for love nor money - it's just so bad. The best/last and nearly only piece of it I ever watched was Tubridy trying to interview a Welsh actor who called him a "wee dainty man" to which the interviewer (Tubridy) nearly lost the plot - hilarious.

I consider one show to epitomise all that's wrong with RTE at the moment - the only one I actually hear because of when it's on - that's Miriam Meets. The problem I have with it is that Miriam is always "meeting" such "loveley people", all from the same gene pool, all successful professionals, academics, etc., with the same accents, with the same "interesting" stories about growing up with politician/semi-state CEO/Professor/Department Sec. Gen etc. fathers, went to the right schools, etc., blah, blah, blah. Some day I'd love Miriam to "meet" a skanger with a crack cocaine problem, kids by seperate mothers on social welfare in council houses, etc. to add a touch of reality and colour.

RTE lives in a bubble and sees itself as the last bastion of 1950s and 60s style upper-middle class bliss and seems to have ignored any social developments in the past 30 years.
 
Disillusioned democrat said:
Until some government wises up and realises that (a) RTE is no longer the “go to” media and (b) that taking RTE “out” will be a very popular move, until that time the likes of Finnucane will dole out insipid comments and inane “luvvie” stories for €3.5k an hour to an unimpressed audience.
RTE news is so biased, it's pathetic. I doubt younger people even watch it anymore, I know I don't. RTE's power is dwindling fast, but they refuse to change. The license fee is unsustainable in these recessionary times.

Something's got to give.
 
Ribeye said:
It's pointless complaining about her level of (non)talent,
She is simply a product of what you always get when you have
State run massively subsidised media, as is evidenced by messers kenny, Duffy and tubs et al, (exhibit A - last nights LLS).

But don't despair, they are all living on borrowed time (and money), the accelerating economic realignment will call last orders for them and their bosses!

I wish Marion all the best in her attempts to find a private company that will match her current salary, or 50% of it, or 20% or even 10%,

How much are George and Ivan getting at newstalk, or vinny and the various newsbabes
over at TV3, they are all on a fraction of the rte wages and like them or not they pull in ratings and revenue!

Market forces rule baby!

PS - "Expose" is not classed as a news programme!
the times they are a changing alright.

RTÉ’s cost-cutting programme will see 70 jobs lost · Business ETC

were a long way from when the coke head refused to take a paycut.

still im flabergasted at those figures

70 people costing us five million a year in payroll and ten million to get shot of them ?

someone was enjoying themselves. no wonder they think the average industrial wage is "low".
 
Ribeye said:
I wish Marion all the best in her attempts to find a private company that will match her current salary, or 50% of it, or 20% or even 10%,
She might get 10 grand a year at a community radio station.

Ribeye said:
How much are George and Ivan getting at newstalk, or vinny and the various newsbabes
over at TV3, they are all on a fraction of the rte wages and like them or not they pull in ratings and revenue!

Market forces rule baby!
I think I read Vinny gets around 54,000 after tax. He works his ass off 5 days a week and is on late at night, compare that to Finucane who works 2 days for a couple of hours.

Let the market rule baby is right.
 
