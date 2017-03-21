Martin McGuinness is dead

P

Polak

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 29, 2014
Messages
566
Just reported by RTE



<Mod> This thread has been merged with "Martin McGuinness is Dead". </Mod>
 
Last edited by a moderator:


mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,836
Ah Jesus, now we'll have to suffer weeks of sanctimonious bullsh*t from the meejia.
Cue vast swathes of 'bomber to chuckle brother' articles.
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,836
So now that he's dead, what can be said about him that our libel laws prevented while he was breathing ?
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
31,636
Twitter
No
mr_anderson said:
So now that he's dead, what can be said about him that our libel laws prevented while he was breathing ?
Click to expand...
That he was pretty clearly a conviction politician? A pretty hefty charge on either side of the border.
 
theloner

theloner

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,532
Sad few days for the people of Doire. RIP.
 
ruserious

ruserious

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 3, 2011
Messages
29,629
RIP.

I saw him speak once.

He will be remembered in history, unlike many of his detractors.
 
earwicker

earwicker

Well-known member
Joined
May 10, 2010
Messages
4,698
Martin McGuinness is Dead

Sad news. Huge figure in NI. RIP.
 
gijoe

gijoe

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 26, 2010
Messages
15,298
Will there be shots fired over the coffin? By IRA convention there will be but in the current political environment is that the best idea??
 
theloner

theloner

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 24, 2011
Messages
9,532
gijoe said:
Will there be shots fired over the coffin? By IRA convention there will be but in the current political environment is that the best idea??
Click to expand...
2 utterly ridiculous questions in 1 post. What time warp are you people stuck in, or is it just willful ignorance?
 
G

GDPR

1
Joined
Jul 5, 2008
Messages
217,782
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

It is tragic that he never got to enjoy a proper retirement away from Ulster's dramas.
 
Last edited:
M

murf13

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 10, 2007
Messages
2,073
Inarguably A man with the courage of his convictions whether you agreed with him or not.
We need more of his kind.

RIP
 
S

SgtBilko

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 11, 2011
Messages
7,585
[video=youtube;UWLIgjB9gGw]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UWLIgjB9gGw[/video]
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top