Mary Lou McDonald: Chief Moaner with nothing to offer ...

Mary Lou was on the radio today and, certainly from her tone, she was dis-satisfied. Her hectoring and lecturing and general dyspepsia boiled down to that she wants the Government to do............things. She has no idea as to what these things might be ,but, t he Government should be doing them.



Being Leader of the Opposition in a Democracy is not an easy job, but it takes a bit more than endless negativity.



The reality is that , while it sticks in her craw to admit it , she believes that the Government is making the right decisions and is in fact doing a good job in relation the the Covid pandemic. It really annoys her