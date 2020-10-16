  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
Mary Lou McDonald: Chief Moaner with nothing to offer ...

Mary Lou was on the radio today and, certainly from her tone, she was dis-satisfied. Her hectoring and lecturing and general dyspepsia boiled down to that she wants the Government to do............things. She has no idea as to what these things might be ,but, the Government should be doing them.

Being Leader of the Opposition in a Democracy is not an easy job, but it takes a bit more than endless negativity.

The reality is that , while it sticks in her craw to admit it , she believes that the Government is making the right decisions and is in fact doing a good job in relation the the Covid pandemic. It really annoys her
 
The contrast between the measured, calculated and strategic way that Keir Starmer is opposing the Tory government in the UK, and the unserious ranting and arm-waving of SF over here, has never been more evident.
 
Being Leader of the Opposition is a tough job, because you do not naturally get the limelight, except at Leader's Questions.

Mary Lou took a few years to get into the swing of being party leader, maybe being Opposition leader does not come naturally.

And a full-blown National Crisis is not ideal circumstances.

However, point taken - now that the budget is over, maybe the critique of Government policy needs to be a bit less strident, and more balanced?
 
I've been in contact on another issue with all TDs and Senators this week and have to say that the response from Sinn Fein TDs and from Social Democrat and Independents too has been really excellent when you consider their probable email mountains.
 
It would be a frightener if SF ever has a leader who understands wealth creation.
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
I've been in contact on another issue with all TDs and Senators this week and have to say that the response from Sinn Fein TDs and from Social Democrat and Independents too has been really excellent when you consider their probable email mountains.
Because of course no FG, FF or Green TDs or Senators have email mountains
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
I've been in contact on another issue with all TDs and Senators this week and have to say that the response from Sinn Fein TDs and from Social Democrat and Independents too has been really excellent when you consider their probable email mountains.
Given the (perhaps quite understandable) vagueness of your post, it's hard to really read anything into what you say.
 
bactrian said:
Because of course no FG, FF or Green TDs or Senators have email mountains
I'm sure they all do. But they'll have appointed sisters or brothers on the Oireachtas tit to read email mountain for them :)
 
McTell said:
It would be a frightener if SF ever has a leader who understands wealth creation.
After decades of FFFG in Government how many hundreds of billions do we have stashed away for a rainy day?
 
bactrian said:
Being Leader of the Opposition in a Democracy is not an easy job, but it takes a bit more than endless negativity.
FYI of you all the above line was inserted by a Moderator.

If I had thought to write anything like that I would have simply pointed out that

" Being a leader takes a bit more than endless negativity."
 
Lumpy Talbot said:
I'm sure they all do. But they'll have appointed sisters or brothers on the Oireachtas tit to read email mountain for them :)
You know that the other parties do exactly the same, don't you?
 
We had the 17th largest sovereign wealth fund at around 28 billion euros in 2006. In 2007 Brother Lenihan decided the Anglo bondholders were all little old ladies saving from their pensions for budgie seed money (no mention of eastern European criminal money laundering or anything) and that they must be saved so he threw that at them and also the University pension scheme funds, which are now a direct drain on the Oireachtas account.

Such financial geniuses we had back then government offices were thronged with people from KPMG gasping at the swishness of it all.
 
hiding behind a poster said:
How did I compound it?
You went to all the trouble of responding to a post you claimed was vague and seemed to complain about the vagueness of it. I queried why you felt so upset about it and so moved to complain.

And now you've developed your temporary Parkinson's thing again.
 
bactrian said:
Mary Lou was on the radio today and, certainly from her tone, she was dis-satisfied. Her hectoring and lecturing and general dyspepsia boiled down to that she wants the Government to do............things. She has no idea as to what these things might be ,but, the Government should be doing them.

Being Leader of the Opposition in a Democracy is not an easy job, but it takes a bit more than endless negativity.

The reality is that , while it sticks in her craw to admit it , she believes that the Government is making the right decisions and is in fact doing a good job in relation the the Covid pandemic. It really annoys her
And she still gets more votes than the combined votes for the FF, Green and two FG candidates in her constituency.
 
borntorum said:
The contrast between the measured, calculated and strategic way that Keir Starmer is opposing the Tory government in the UK, and the unserious ranting and arm-waving of SF over here, has never been more evident.
The Irish ability to negotiate is pathetic
Remember once being at an industrial meeting in Brussels, The Irish government negotiator started speaking in Gaelic, went on for about 15 minutes, at the end of his rant, His only words were, And that is the Irish position. The translators printed his rant in English so that the other Europeans could understand. Hopefully, this has changed and maybe now we can get our position across in English .. Mind you this was 26 years ago.
 
