Mary Lou McDonald: Chief Moaner with nothing to offer ...

Mary Lou was on the radio today and, certainly from her tone, she was dis-satisfied. Her hectoring and lecturing and general dyspepsia boiled down to that she wants the Government to do............things. She has no idea as to what these things might be ,but, the Government should be doing them.
Being Leader of the Opposition in a Democracy is not an easy job, but it takes a bit more than endless negativity.
The reality is that , while it sticks in her craw to admit it , she believes that the Government is making the right decisions and is in fact doing a good job in relation the the Covid pandemic. It really annoys her
