Mary Lou McDonald - Vincent Browne

MaryLou:'We should have a wealth tax because there is still enormous wealth in this country'

VB: 'Really? Where? Who has it?'

ML: 'Numerous studies have shown that. . .'

VB: 'Which studies?'

ML: 'Various studies'

VB: 'Ok, which studies?'

ML: 'I'm not going into that now'

VB: 'Because you don't know'

ML: 'I do know'

VB: 'Great. Which studies then?'



. . . and on and on.



Oh Dear. I almost felt sorry for her.