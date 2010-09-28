Mary Lou McDonald - Vincent Browne

Didn't see it. For some strange reason alot of middle aged women I know can't stand her. She irritates them. Don't ever hear the same repulsion towards her from men.
SShe repulses everyone.VB made her look like a fool last night-no cuts and no new taxes, "buoyancy" will solve our debt crisis.
Oh yeah, Mary Lou. What ever happened to her?
Great to see her getting exposure. She performed well on VB, puttlign him straight on a number of points. A wealth tax is a very good ideas. Perhaps the reason why some women do not like her is simple jealousy - without being partisan she is undoubtedly the new political talent of her generation to have emerged in recent years and is already Vice President of Sinn Féin (having held previously the post of National Chair).
Sinn Féin opposed the Euro at the refereendum. However to argue that Ireland should default - that might give SF a fiscally irresponsible image. Rather, higher tax on those able to pay is a responsible position.I'm surprised SF don't talk about defaulting and leaving the euro. It's radical. It may be inevitable and a lot of people will vote for it. If it happens they would have predicted it and if it doesn't then putting it on the agenda would still have improved our negotiating position.
+1I'm surprised SF don't talk about defaulting and leaving the euro. It's radical. It may be inevitable and a lot of people will vote for it. If it happens they would have predicted it and if it doesn't then putting it on the agenda would still have improved our negotiating position.
LOL! Horse. Stable door.- that might give SF a fiscally irresponsible image..
God forbid.- without being partisan
Be nice if she could get elected.. . she is undoubtedly the new political talent of her generation to have emerged in recent years and is already Vice President of Sinn Féin (having held previously the post of National Chair).
I don't know which line is the funniest. Dude, she went from taking a SF vote that was 80 votes shy of a seat in 2002, with 5,300 1st prefs - down to 3,182 1st prefs and out before the final tussles. She lost the Dail election, lost the Euro election - in fact the only thing she can win is the highly desirable position of (sic) vp of Sf, which I'm sure was highly contested.
Rejected twice for TDwithout being partisan she is undoubtedly the new political talent of her generation to have emerged in recent years and is already Vice President of Sinn Féin (having held previously the post of National Chair).