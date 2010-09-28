Mary Lou McDonald - Vincent Browne



Didn't see it. For some strange reason alot of middle aged women I know can't stand her. She irritates them. Don't ever hear the same repulsion towards her from men.
 
ne0ica said:
Didn't see it. For some strange reason alot of middle aged women I know can't stand her. She irritates them. Don't ever hear the same repulsion towards her from men.
She repulses everyone.VB made her look like a fool last night-no cuts and no new taxes, "buoyancy" will solve our debt crisis.
 
Tomas Mor said:
She repulses everyone.VB made her look like a fool last night-no cuts and no new taxes, "buoyancy" will solve our debt crisis.
She was a disgrace, but then she will never be minister of Finance, when you think of it look how stupid Brian Lenihan and Richard Bruton have been since the night of the bank guarantee not a constructive idea from either of them. especially Bruton with his oxford degrees in economics,
 
Maybe she is right. Everybody is to blame except FF , "we are all in this together". Perhaps Labour in new found role will come to their aid, although they did not back the guarantee like FG and SF !
 
MaryLou:'We should have a wealth tax because there is still enormous wealth in this country'
VB: 'Really? Where? Who has it?'
ML: 'Numerous studies have shown that. . .'
VB: 'Which studies?'
ML: 'Various studies'
VB: 'Ok, which studies?'
ML: 'I'm not going into that now'
VB: 'Because you don't know'
ML: 'I do know'
VB: 'Great. Which studies then?'

. . . and on and on.

Oh Dear. I almost felt sorry for her.
 
She was right, Browne writes the same script every second week in the SBP.

If she was poor, what were the other 3?

Shes not hated by middle aged women -maybe middle class women, but that probably applies to all politicans.
 
ne0ica said:
Didn't see it. For some strange reason alot of middle aged women I know can't stand her. She irritates them. Don't ever hear the same repulsion towards her from men.
Great to see her getting exposure. She performed well on VB, puttlign him straight on a number of points. A wealth tax is a very good ideas. Perhaps the reason why some women do not like her is simple jealousy - without being partisan she is undoubtedly the new political talent of her generation to have emerged in recent years and is already Vice President of Sinn Féin (having held previously the post of National Chair).
 
I'm surprised SF don't talk about defaulting and leaving the euro. It's radical. It may be inevitable and a lot of people will vote for it. If it happens they would have predicted it and if it doesn't then putting it on the agenda would still have improved our negotiating position.
 
TradCat said:
I'm surprised SF don't talk about defaulting and leaving the euro. It's radical. It may be inevitable and a lot of people will vote for it. If it happens they would have predicted it and if it doesn't then putting it on the agenda would still have improved our negotiating position.
Sinn Féin opposed the Euro at the refereendum. However to argue that Ireland should default - that might give SF a fiscally irresponsible image. Rather, higher tax on those able to pay is a responsible position.
 
TradCat said:
I'm surprised SF don't talk about defaulting and leaving the euro. It's radical. It may be inevitable and a lot of people will vote for it. If it happens they would have predicted it and if it doesn't then putting it on the agenda would still have improved our negotiating position.
+1

True. And they could get David McWilliams to defend it and speak at their Special Economic Ard Comhairle. But that would be using the noggin.
 
factual said:
- without being partisan
God forbid. ;)

factual said:
. . she is undoubtedly the new political talent of her generation to have emerged in recent years and is already Vice President of Sinn Féin (having held previously the post of National Chair).
Be nice if she could get elected.
 
factual said:
Great to see her getting exposure. She performed well on VB, puttlign him straight on a number of points. A wealth tax is a very good ideas. Perhaps the reason why some women do not like her is simple jealousy - without being partisan she is undoubtedly the new political talent of her generation to have emerged in recent years and is already Vice President of Sinn Féin (having held previously the post of National Chair).
I don't know which line is the funniest. Dude, she went from taking a SF vote that was 80 votes shy of a seat in 2002, with 5,300 1st prefs - down to 3,182 1st prefs and out before the final tussles. She lost the Dail election, lost the Euro election - in fact the only thing she can win is the highly desirable position of (sic) vp of Sf, which I'm sure was highly contested.

Her political talent is losing votes. People gave her a chance in 2004. And didn't like what they saw. She's toxic.
 
Mary Lou and Dan Boyle should get married.
I am reliably informed they are two seperate people but I always thought they were Irish politics answer to a Bangkok half-man half-woman transvestite act.
 
Vinnie took her apart. I've never seen her so tongue tied. Looked like she was on the verge of revealing she didn't have a clue what she was on about. She barks incessantly and it isn't just women she irritates. I look forward to the great white hope losing again in the next election. St. Tropez, false nails and the odd bit of gold won't endear her to the electorate. THe thought of her in the Dáil or frequently on TV again fills me with foreboding...
 
Why is there so much dislike for Mary Lou .She is not the one who broke the Country
 
