Mary Lou signals her intent to move SF to the centre.

Mary Lou McDonald and her senior advisors have conducted a general election postmortem. The general consensus is that the SF strategy of encouraging tactical voting in order to maximise Nationalist seats was a win win. The result, nine to eight in favour of Nationalists is historic and puts a United Ireland front and centre on the political stage. The election of two SDLP candidate gives political cover to Sinn Fein. The assumption is that Eastwood and Hanna will toddle off to Westminster only to ignored and humiliated time and time again just like their predecessors.



Mary Lou was primarily responsible for the decision to stand down SF candidates in favour of the SDLP and Alliance. She pushed through the controversial policy in the face of stiff opposition from some in the Party. It was a high risk strategy that could have easily gone wrong and resulted in a leadership challenge. Its success has bolstered her position in the party and given her a new found confidence to pursue her ambition of moving Sinn Fein to the economic centre ground.



McDonald has told senior figures in Sinn Fein that hard left parties struggle to get more than 15% of the popular vote and that SF will always be a marginal party in the South unless it drops marxist economic policies. She believes that the nationalisation of critical industries and massive tax hikes on the middle classes to pay for a “free everything” approach to government services will simply alienate the public. She intends to use the implosion of the British Labour Party as evidence that a skeptical electorate will reject a party with unrealistic spending plans and a high taxes policy. She reckons that most SF TDs would rather compromise on policy and exercise power in a coalition government than remain in permanent principled opposition for ideological reasons. The question is whether she can bring TD’s like Eoin O’Broin with her. There may be a few casualties along the way.