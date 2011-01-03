We are in the middle of possibly the worst crisis the state has ever faced. Mary Robinson was our greatest ever president and possibly the greatest states person we ever produced. She is still in her sixties, (as far as I know) in good health. Given her history with the labour party could she be persuaded to help out her own nation in their hour of need? Could Mary Robinson return to domestic politics in the upcoming general election? She would be an obvious and no doubt extremely popular choice as minister for foreign affairs in a Labour government.
She may be the most talented politician in the country, remains extraordinarily popular and is proven on the international stage.
Is this even remotely possible?
