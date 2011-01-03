Mary Robinson

123 said: She may be the most talented politician in the country, remains extraordinarily popular and is proven on the international stage. Click to expand...

I am disposed to a left of centre social democratic government for the nation of fools that we have been but you sir or madam are out of your box. I would respectfully ask you close the said box and keep your hyperbolic meanderings to yourself.There is no doubt she was a woman for our times but now we need a down and dirty mechanic to get the motor of the country going again.We won't be recreating the celtic tiger through the generation of a nationwide cottage industry in the production of rustic candles to be placed in our windows to tempt the FDI diaspora.We need to break the model we have and rebuild again. This requires eyeballing and legbreaking not incessant florid head nodding which she was so good at.A pants idea, if this is what labour has to offer its f*cked and I don't believe it is f*cked.The Republic is dead, it is being kept alive through the "kindness" of strangers, we've never been more alone as a country apart from WWII, are you even remotely possible?