Mary Robinson

1

123

Member
Joined
Feb 18, 2009
Messages
56
We are in the middle of possibly the worst crisis the state has ever faced. Mary Robinson was our greatest ever president and possibly the greatest states person we ever produced. She is still in her sixties, (as far as I know) in good health. Given her history with the labour party could she be persuaded to help out her own nation in their hour of need? Could Mary Robinson return to domestic politics in the upcoming general election? She would be an obvious and no doubt extremely popular choice as minister for foreign affairs in a Labour government.

She may be the most talented politician in the country, remains extraordinarily popular and is proven on the international stage.

Is this even remotely possible?
 


C

Congalltee

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 10, 2009
Messages
6,124
No, but Labour should try to convince her to run for her second term as president (in fairness I think Eamon De Valera might have a better claim to being the country's greatest statesperson; international Recognition, dismantling the treaty and maintaining neutrality to name a few).
 
Aristodemus

Aristodemus

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 8, 2009
Messages
3,696
Stupid bloody woman. I would think that being President of your country was the acme of ambition for anyone, but not for her. She resigned the post before her term expired to take up a job with the UN which was a joke anyway. Any credibility she had disappeared with that decision.
 
Bobert

Bobert

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 28, 2008
Messages
1,071
Contemptible wagon!
 
E

ellie08

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 2, 2008
Messages
12,325
Aristodemus said:
Stupid bloody woman. I would think that being President of your country was the acme of ambition for anyone, but not for her. She resigned the post before her term expired to take up a job with the UN which was a joke anyway. Any credibility she had disappeared with that decision.
Click to expand...
:rolleyes:
 
J

jackryan

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 3, 2008
Messages
3,748
123 said:
We are in the middle of possibly the worst crisis the state has ever faced. Mary Robinson was our greatest ever president and possibly the greatest states person we ever produced. She is still in her sixties, (as far as I know) in good health. Given her history with the labour party could she be persuaded to help out her own nation in their hour of need? Could Mary Robinson return to domestic politics in the upcoming general election? She would be an obvious and no doubt extremely popular choice as minister for foreign affairs in a Labour government.

She may be the most talented politician in the country, remains extraordinarily popular and is proven on the international stage.

Is this even remotely possible?
Click to expand...
But sure all the above could be said about the current occupant? and both could not manage to get elected to the Dail? Maybe that president gig is an easy one?
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,338
Very unlikely. She didn't run for TD in 20 years as a senator, why on earth would she want to do it now? In addition, her "history" with the Labour party is pretty peripheral. She was an independent Senator for the vast majority of her career, and identified herself as an independent candidate for the presidency albeit with Labour and SP's support.

Whether you like her or not, she's an incredibly intelligent woman, but I don't think anyone would describe her as suffering fools gladly. She's paved a road in her life which specifically avoided getting involved with the many many many morons who inhabit party politics in the country, there's really no benefit to anyone for her to get involved as this point.
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
44,897
She was an accidental president who, rather than serving the full term of office to which she was elected, fecked off to the UN. That doesn't make her the "best" president that Ireland had. That makes her a candidate for the leadership of Fianna Fail.

Regards...jmcc
 
J

jackryan

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 3, 2008
Messages
3,748
Sync said:
Very unlikely. She didn't run for TD in 20 years as a senator, why on earth would she want to do it now? In addition, her "history" with the Labour party is pretty peripheral. She was an independent Senator for the vast majority of her career, and identified herself as an independent candidate for the presidency albeit with Labour and SP's support.
Click to expand...
She ran twice in 77 and 81 failed miserably!
 
Sync

Sync

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 27, 2009
Messages
30,338
jackryan said:
She ran twice in 77 and 81 failed miserably!
Click to expand...
You're right, I meant afterwards but was too stupid to word the sentence correctly. I would point out that those defeats were primarily due to her support of issues which are now viewed as accepted norms (birth control etc)
 
cul de sac

cul de sac

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 23, 2010
Messages
680
123 said:
She may be the most talented politician in the country, remains extraordinarily popular and is proven on the international stage.
Click to expand...
I am disposed to a left of centre social democratic government for the nation of fools that we have been but you sir or madam are out of your box. I would respectfully ask you close the said box and keep your hyperbolic meanderings to yourself.

There is no doubt she was a woman for our times but now we need a down and dirty mechanic to get the motor of the country going again.

We won't be recreating the celtic tiger through the generation of a nationwide cottage industry in the production of rustic candles to be placed in our windows to tempt the FDI diaspora.

We need to break the model we have and rebuild again. This requires eyeballing and legbreaking not incessant florid head nodding which she was so good at.

A pants idea, if this is what labour has to offer its f*cked and I don't believe it is f*cked.

The Republic is dead, it is being kept alive through the "kindness" of strangers, we've never been more alone as a country apart from WWII, are you even remotely possible?
 
KingKane

KingKane

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 19, 2003
Messages
2,323
Website
www.danielsullivan.ie
Twitter
kingkane
jmcc said:
She was an accidental president who, rather than serving the full term of office to which she was elected, fecked off to the UN. That doesn't make her the "best" president that Ireland had. That makes her a candidate for the leadership of Fianna Fail.

Regards...jmcc
Click to expand...
She departed with only a few months to go in a 7 year term of office with blessing of the government and the Irish people. Get over it.

However, to call her Ireland's greatest President is a bit like calling her Ireland's greatest minister for Sport, I mean we're glad she did it but it isn't the most difficult job in the country.
 
E

ellie08

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 2, 2008
Messages
12,325
How sad that such a great Irish person has to be denigrated and yet no-one can come up with anything better than describing her as a wagon. Noel Browne and Mary Robinson, wasters and losers and wagons because they actually stood up for what people really needed, social change and eloquent people with a moral compass and guts to do it. It seems to be true, that certain people in this society regard gombeenism and cute hoorism as things to be proud of. Very sad.
 
J

jmcc

Well-known member
Joined
Jun 12, 2004
Messages
44,897
KingKane said:
She departed with only a few months to go in a 7 year term of office with blessing of the government and the Irish people. Get over it.
Click to expand...
With the blessing of the government but not necessarily the Irish people.

However, to call her Ireland's greatest President is a bit like calling her Ireland's greatest minister for Sport, I mean we're glad she did it but it isn't the most difficult job in the country.
Click to expand...
Wasn't Enda the minister for Sport in some long past government? :)

Regards...jmcc
 
collina

collina

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
3,409
123 said:
We are in the middle of possibly the worst crisis the state has ever faced. Mary Robinson was our greatest ever president and possibly the greatest states person we ever produced. She is still in her sixties, (as far as I know) in good health. Given her history with the labour party could she be persuaded to help out her own nation in their hour of need? Could Mary Robinson return to domestic politics in the upcoming general election? She would be an obvious and no doubt extremely popular choice as minister for foreign affairs in a Labour government.

She may be the most talented politician in the country, remains extraordinarily popular and is proven on the international stage.

Is this even remotely possible?
Click to expand...
Most despicable and insincere politician the Island has ever produced. A complete self-server and shaper right out of the FF mould.
 
collina

collina

Well-known member
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
3,409
One of the most despicable and insincere politicians the Island has ever produced. A complete self-server and shaper, right out of the FF mould.
 
Panopticon

Panopticon

Well-known member
Joined
May 27, 2009
Messages
5,575
Aristodemus said:
Stupid bloody woman. I would think that being President of your country was the acme of ambition for anyone, but not for her. She resigned the post before her term expired to take up a job with the UN which was a joke anyway. Any credibility she had disappeared with that decision.
Click to expand...
Ah, come on, it's a joke job. She did more good for the world in the UN than she did in the Irish Presidency, which is a job where you try very hard to offend nobody in a small island for seven years.

The overwhelming negativity on this thread is yet more evidence that the sad males of P.ie reserve their greatest hatred for women who are politicians.
 
J

jackryan

Well-known member
Joined
Aug 3, 2008
Messages
3,748
I voted and campaigned for her, still admire especially the stances she took when it wasn't fashionable but I wonder whether day to day politics suits her. Ireland needs its dreamers and thinkers but we also need those who can get their hands dirty!
 
rash mulligan

rash mulligan

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 24, 2010
Messages
3,136
Anti-semetic, anti-American head up the ass lefty.
This woman believes the 1st world should be brought
down to 3rd world living standards instead of the other
way around. A proponent of U.N. one world government.
Very dangerous woman ya know.
 
F

Future Irish Leader

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 20, 2010
Messages
1,008
i could never understand why she was so highly regarded, maybe if she had paid more time to domestic issues rather than trying to get recognised on the international stage she would have been better off, you realy cant screw up the irish presidency
 
You must log in or register to reply here.


New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top