Mass unmarked grave in Tuam for 800 babies (Second Thread)

Should really be a separate thread ... It'll be interesting to see whether there is any official willingness to have those skeletons examined forensically as well ...

Yes, you've made two important points there, Raus.I'd spotted this story a few days ago, and i'd posted on one of the Mass Graves threads _ http://www.politics.ie/forum/history/108054-mass-graves-ireland-14.html#post8081690 I'm becoming a bit sceptical; have a listen to this discussion that there was on Liveline yesterday - go to Liveline Wednesday 28 May 2014 - Liveline - RTÉ Radio 1 and click on 'communal grave in Tuam'.There are a few things about this story that worry me.For one thing the place seems to be a bit of a Knock Shrine.It's now identified as the place where for forty or fifty years there were nuns throwing corpses, up to eight hundred or so, into their sewage tank - and with no-one (not even the fellows that from time to time had to clean the tank) saying anything about it.But it is only recently that the site has been associated with the 'Eight Hundred Babies in the Sewage Tank' - it was previously revered locally as a Famine Grave, with a Marian Image erected.And the same site is also associated with 'the Tuam Martyrs' - with a bit of wall, still standing, that two of them are supposed to have been shot against.The local cemeteries have no records of these eight hundred or so children being buried' but the great majority of these deaths would have been of babies or toddlers, but then a common practice of the time was to place such corpses in the coffins of dead adults.Please, have a listen to that Liveline item.