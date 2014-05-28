Mass unmarked grave in Tuam for 800 babies (Second Thread)

Andrew49
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2008
- Messages
- 6,030
- AndrewSB49
Official Ireland very silent on the concrete tomb in Tuam containing the bodies of 800 children.I would be happy to see this issue gain the light of day particularly as the Irish state still seems to collude with religious orders in Ireland in restricting access to proof of what was a lucrative trade for those orders. Once again it appears that events, dear boy, events, may run away with the usual Irish institutional stasis when it comes to dealing with those organisations.
<Mod> This thread has been merged with "The Phantom Holocaust". </Mod>
The only work I'm familiar with concerning 'The Phantom Holocaust' is Olga Gershenson's book on Soviet Cinema and the Jewish Catastrophe - 2013. I think. So I haven't a clue what this particular 'Mod' is up to.
If this 'Mod' is playing 'silly buggers' with the remains of 796 dead babies & infants they should be ashamed of themselves.
Last edited: