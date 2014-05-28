Mass unmarked grave in Tuam for 800 babies (Second Thread)

Old Mr Grouser said:



I'd spotted this story a few days ago, and i'd posted on one of the Mass Graves threads _



I'm becoming a bit sceptical; have a listen to this discussion that there was on Liveline yesterday - go to



There are a few things about this story that worry me.



For one thing the place seems to be a bit of a Knock Shrine.



It's now identified as the place where for forty or fifty years there were nuns throwing corpses, up to eight hundred or so, into their sewage tank - and with no-one (not even the fellows that from time to time had to clean the tank) saying anything about it.



But it is only recently that the site has been associated with the 'Eight Hundred Babies in the Sewage Tank' - it was previously revered locally as a Famine Grave, with a Marian Image erected.



And the same site is also associated with 'the Tuam Martyrs' - with a bit of wall, still standing, that two of them are supposed to have been shot against.





The local cemeteries have no records of these eight hundred or so children being buried' but the great majority of these deaths would have been of babies or toddlers, but then a common practice of the time was to place such corpses in the coffins of dead adults.



The site has long been known of in Tuam as has its relation to the 'Mother and Child Home' run by the nuns. A couple hve been tending to the site for some time now - mowing the grass and keeping it neat etc. They were the ones who placed the memorial stone and Marian shrine there. It was popularly believed that the site or somewhere near it had served as a famine grave and may well have - the 'Home' was located in the old Workhouse.I recently talked to a business owner in Tuam who can remember children in the area back in the 70s running around with skulls on sticks having uncovered some of the bodies.I spoke to an older gentleman today who can remember the children being walked through the town back in the 50s dressed in their brown uniforms.This country was a seriously nasty place.