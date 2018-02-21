Master of the High Court Accuses Leo Varadkar of a 'Sick Joke' over Housing

When questioned about people in mortgage arrears in Ireland being some of the most protected in the world, Mr Honohan said historically the cohort of people who were in deep arrears may have been the most protected, but that we must now look forward.



"Do we want to have all these houses vacated? These people are actually technically speaking squatters.”



"The reason they haven’t moved on is because the banks haven’t evicted them, there are hundreds of possession orders that have not been executed."



He went on to say that his proposed bill would not assist "strategic defaulters," that is those who can afford to pay.



"The real strategic defaulters in this are the husbands who haven’t told their wives that they haven’t paid the mortgage, there’s stupidity for you."