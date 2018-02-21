  • Before posting anything about COVID-19, READ THIS FIRST! COVID-19 and Misinformation (UPDATED)
    Misinformation and/or conspiracy theories about this topic, even if intended as humor, will not be tolerated!

Master of the High Court Accuses Leo Varadkar of a 'Sick Joke' over Housing

M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
21,171
Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan has described as "a sick joke", a letter sent from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to a man seeking to avoid repossession of his home, advising the man to contact mortgage arrears adviser Abhaile.

The High Court has people attending every day trying to prevent the repossession of their homes.

Mr Honohan said Abhaile is of no use to these people because it is "merely a voucher for 250 worth of legal advice" before you go to the Circuit Court.

Honohan accused Varadkar's office of being so misinformed that it is unable to formulate a reasonable policy to cope with the wave of repossessions that is about to break.

Holohan goes on to argue of the need for 'co-operative housing' and then went on to attack Varadkar for giving people the wrong advice.

https://www.rte.ie/news/2018/0221/942327-mortgages/

Not surprisingly - the current government under Varadkar is so out of touch with the housing crisis that the Master of the High Court has seen it necessary to attack Varadkar's ineptitude.
 
H

hammer

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2009
Messages
58,180
When questioned about people in mortgage arrears in Ireland being some of the most protected in the world, Mr Honohan said historically the cohort of people who were in deep arrears may have been the most protected, but that we must now look forward.

"Do we want to have all these houses vacated? These people are actually technically speaking squatters.”

"The reason they haven’t moved on is because the banks haven’t evicted them, there are hundreds of possession orders that have not been executed."

He went on to say that his proposed bill would not assist "strategic defaulters," that is those who can afford to pay.

"The real strategic defaulters in this are the husbands who haven’t told their wives that they haven’t paid the mortgage, there’s stupidity for you."
 
M

making waves

Well-known member
Joined
Mar 2, 2010
Messages
21,171
And in response -

Mr Honohan has written a new bill that would give greater powers to the State's financial and legal support services and stronger protections to people who are in mortgage arrears.
 
mr_anderson

mr_anderson

Well-known member
Joined
Dec 12, 2007
Messages
9,843
My first thought was that there must be a lot of legal eagles still under financial pressure.
 
M

Mick Mac

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 6, 2017
Messages
7,851
making waves said:
Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan has described as "a sick joke", a letter sent from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to a man seeking to avoid repossession of his home, advising the man to contact mortgage arrears adviser Abhaile.

The High Court has people attending every day trying to prevent the repossession of their homes.

Mr Honohan said Abhaile is of no use to these people because it is "merely a voucher for €250 worth of legal advice" before you go to the Circuit Court.

Honohan accused Varadkar's office of being so misinformed that it is unable to formulate a reasonable policy to cope with the wave of repossessions that is about to break.

Holohan goes on to argue of the need for 'co-operative housing' and then went on to attack Varadkar for giving people the wrong advice.

https://www.rte.ie/news/2018/0221/942327-mortgages/

Not surprisingly - the current government under Varadkar is so out of touch with the housing crisis that the Master of the High Court has seen it necessary to attack Varadkar's ineptitude.
Click to expand...

In the capitalist free for all that is neo liberal ireland the worker unit gets a voucher as their entitlement as a citizen of the republic.
 
M

Mick Mac

Well-known member
Joined
Jan 6, 2017
Messages
7,851
making waves said:
And in response -

Mr Honohan has written a new bill that would give greater powers to the State's financial and legal support services and stronger protections to people who are in mortgage arrears.
Click to expand...

Isn't that the type of thing that today gets labelled "populist".
 
H

hammer

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2009
Messages
58,180
What if every single person in the State cancelled all direct debits tomorrow for mortgage payments, private healthcare payments, car loan payments, visa card payments etc...

Would we all benefit with WRITE DOWNS eventually.

Would the State collapse. Would the banks collapse.
 
G

gleeful

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 7, 2016
Messages
7,520
hammer said:
What if every single person in the State cancelled all direct debits tomorrow for mortgage payments, private healthcare payments, car loan payments, visa card payments etc...

Would we all benefit with WRITE DOWNS eventually.

Would the State collapse. Would the banks collapse.
Click to expand...

All building would stop and the housing crisis would get far worse.
 
H

hammer

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2009
Messages
58,180
gleeful said:
All building would stop and the housing crisis would get far worse.
Click to expand...

David McWilliams has predicted a property collapse.

David McWilliams was right last time supposedly.

Why would anyone buy today knowing that house prices could fall 10%-30% tomorrow, next week, next month, next year.
 
LISTOWEL MAN

LISTOWEL MAN

Well-known member
Joined
May 14, 2013
Messages
12,961
making waves said:
Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan has described as "a sick joke", a letter sent from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to a man seeking to avoid repossession of his home, advising the man to contact mortgage arrears adviser Abhaile.

The High Court has people attending every day trying to prevent the repossession of their homes.

Mr Honohan said Abhaile is of no use to these people because it is "merely a voucher for €250 worth of legal advice" before you go to the Circuit Court.

Honohan accused Varadkar's office of being so misinformed that it is unable to formulate a reasonable policy to cope with the wave of repossessions that is about to break.

Holohan goes on to argue of the need for 'co-operative housing' and then went on to attack Varadkar for giving people the wrong advice.

https://www.rte.ie/news/2018/0221/942327-mortgages/

Not surprisingly - the current government under Varadkar is so out of touch with the housing crisis that the Master of the High Court has seen it necessary to attack Varadkar's ineptitude.
Click to expand...

if you don't pay your bills they take it away .. cars houses etc

how many other people just get on with it ?

they work and pay the **** bills and never complain
 
P

PBP voter

Well-known member
Joined
Sep 18, 2015
Messages
9,467
hammer said:
David McWilliams has predicted a property collapse.

David McWilliams was right last time supposedly.

Why would anyone buy today knowing that house prices could fall 10%-30% tomorrow, next week, next month, next year.
Click to expand...

Some people cant wait because they leave it late to have children.

What if your 35 and want to get married and start a family?

Can you wait for the next crash? It could be in 1 year,2 years 5 years etc

People should go back to the old ways of getting married in their mid 20s.
 
E

*EPIC SUCCESS*

Well-known member
Joined
May 19, 2016
Messages
3,087
hammer said:
David McWilliams has predicted a property collapse.

David McWilliams was right last time supposedly.

Why would anyone buy today knowing that house prices could fall 10%-30% tomorrow, next week, next month, next year.
Click to expand...

You do know people primarily buy homes to live in them, with speculation on their future worth not an issue to many?

So to answer you seeing as the human element is not a factor in FG thinking; to live somewhere.
 
H

hammer

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2009
Messages
58,180
*EPIC SUCCESS* said:
You do know people primarily buy homes to live in them, with speculation on their future worth not an issue to many?

So to answer you seeing as the human element is not a factor in FG thinking; to live somewhere.
Click to expand...

So someone would buy a home today for 400,000 knowing that it could be worth 320,000 next year.

WOW.
 
H

hammer

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2009
Messages
58,180
PBP voter said:
Some people cant wait because they leave it late to have children.

What if your 35 and want to get married and start a family?

Can you wait for the next crash? It could be in 1 year,2 years 5 years etc

People should go back to the old ways of getting married in their mid 20s.
Click to expand...

Agreed.
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
Last edited:
Last edited:
R

Round tower

Well-known member
Joined
Feb 9, 2011
Messages
9,565
making waves said:
And in response -

Mr Honohan has written a new bill that would give greater powers to the State's financial and legal support services and stronger protections to people who are in mortgage arrears.
Click to expand...

Is this a first, instead of him enforcing the law as a judge he now wants to make the law, is it worth the paper it will be writen on unless some party take it
 
E

*EPIC SUCCESS*

Well-known member
Joined
May 19, 2016
Messages
3,087
hammer said:
So someone would buy a home today for €400,000 knowing that it could be worth €320,000 next year.

WOW.
Click to expand...

Not at all. But then that's kind of obvious (maybe not to you though going by the exclamation of surprise you made.)

If you knew how much something was going to be in a years time, you could be a very wealthy person indeed. But considering how much credence was given to halfwits like Jim Power in the past, people with families are not interested in the atrocious rental market that FG have facilitated with their inept bumbling since they took power, they want something real to make a life in and all the 'experts' can talk things up or down, ultimately, they are just guessing.
 
H

hammer

Well-known member
Joined
Jul 6, 2009
Messages
58,180
*EPIC SUCCESS* said:
Not at all. But then that's kind of obvious (maybe not to you though going by the exclamation of surprise you made.)

If you knew how much something was going to be in a years time, you could be a very wealthy person indeed. But considering how much credence was given to halfwits like Jim Power in the past, people with families are not interested in the atrocious rental market that FG have facilitated with their inept bumbling since they took power, they want something real to make a life in and all the 'experts' can talk things up or down, ultimately, they are just guessing.
Click to expand...

Sure didn`t FG bring in something for first time buyers to assist them ?
 
Mushroom

Mushroom

Well-known member
Joined
Nov 27, 2009
Messages
15,474
Round tower said:
Is this a first, instead of him enforcing the law as a judge he now wants to make the law, is it worth the paper it will be writen on unless some party take it
Click to expand...

Honohan likes to think of himself as a judge although in reality he's just a court official (civil servant) who likes pontificating about things. I suspect that he'd be absolutely thrilled to see you referring to him as a judge!
 
E

*EPIC SUCCESS*

Well-known member
Joined
May 19, 2016
Messages
3,087
hammer said:
Sure didn`t FG bring in something for first time buyers to assist them ?
Click to expand...

So?

We were discussing the reality of why people make a decision to buy a home. If I wanted to, I could go out to my recycle bin and fish out the 'YOUR RIGHTS AND ENTITLEMENTS' that some local FG Councillor keeps sending me for some odd reason, if I wanted to read about your inner circle jerk?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

New Threads

Popular Threads

Most Replies

Top Bottom