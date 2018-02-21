Master of the High Court Accuses Leo Varadkar of a 'Sick Joke' over Housing

making waves
Master of the High Court Edmund Honohan has described as "a sick joke", a letter sent from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to a man seeking to avoid repossession of his home, advising the man to contact mortgage arrears adviser Abhaile.
The High Court has people attending every day trying to prevent the repossession of their homes.
Mr Honohan said Abhaile is of no use to these people because it is "merely a voucher for 250 worth of legal advice" before you go to the Circuit Court.
Honohan accused Varadkar's office of being so misinformed that it is unable to formulate a reasonable policy to cope with the wave of repossessions that is about to break.
Holohan goes on to argue of the need for 'co-operative housing' and then went on to attack Varadkar for giving people the wrong advice.
https://www.rte.ie/news/2018/0221/942327-mortgages/
Not surprisingly - the current government under Varadkar is so out of touch with the housing crisis that the Master of the High Court has seen it necessary to attack Varadkar's ineptitude.
