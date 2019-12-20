Matthew parris : United Ireland : The idea makes so much sense.

McSlaggart

McSlaggart

Dec 29, 2010
18,436
aster than many realise, the time is coming to think dispassionately about the unification of Ireland. When the expected border with the rest of the UK is established in the Irish Sea the case for reuniting north and south will get its biggest boost since partition in 1921.
I suggest this may not be a bad thing. Before describing unification on the whole island of Ireland in the language of the “break-up” of the UK we should remember that there will be a corresponding coming-together. We should think about the gains. The idea makes so much sense.
“It is hereby declared” (says what has come to be known as the Good Friday agreement between the British and Irish governments) “that Northern Ireland . . . shall not cease…
A united Ireland would be good for everyone

Faster than many realise, the time is coming to think dispassionately about the unification of Ireland. When the expected border with the rest of the UK is established in the Irish Sea the case for...
I wish to thank the DUP and their work on changing the minds of British conservatives to the need to bring about a united Ireland.
 


L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
30,457
Matthew Parris is widely read and influential as well. That's an interesting source for this gentlest breaking of news in the UK. The sort of article that wouldn't otherwise be written, or if written hesitated over at editorial level, if the writer and newspaper weren't fairly certain that people would receive it with equanimity.

I think the average sensible English person knows, and I've met a lot of those, that Ireland does sensibly have a case for reunification. Possibly in some ways a better claim than the two Germanies had in our lifetime.
 
Lord Talbot

Lord Talbot

May 29, 2013
4,208
Pity the nationalists are clueless as to how it might be achieved. Might just take a unilateral withdrawl.
 
J

jmcc

Jun 12, 2004
43,175
John "Unionist" Bruton will be in tears reading that. :) There seems to be a rapidly changing attitude to reunification in the UK and NI. Dublin, as usual, seems to be behind the curve.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
30,457
jmcc said:
John "Unionist" Bruton will be in tears reading that. :) There seems to be a rapidly changing attitude to reunification in the UK and NI. Dublin, as usual, seems to be behind the curve.
I'm not so sure that Dublin is behind the curve at all on this.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
30,457
Heh. Unionism. A Dunkirk without the possibility of a D-Day.
 
Lord Talbot

Lord Talbot

May 29, 2013
4,208
Kind of, but without the stress of a highly organised war machine bearing down upon them.

Just shinners.
 
Sync

Sync

Aug 27, 2009
29,921
Rather than obsess about the ‘break-up’ of the UK we should accept that the Republic and north are moving ever closer
Starts from a point of delusion and builds on. Just like all the best articles.
 
L

Lumpy Talbot

Jun 30, 2015
30,457
From the intelligence files of the National Inquiries Desk of the Plain People of Ireland.

'Macra na Feirme. A militant paramilitary organisation with known berserkers in the ranks. Cross-index with confidential secret service report ' A Sort of 9/11 In Knickers' and 'Interior Risks to the Sovereign'. Apologies for the title of the latter. Feckin' Brutons.

Is mise le meas

Colonel Lumpy
Section Chief
NID
 
