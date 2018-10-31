Maurice McCabe to retire this evening

hollandia
Well-known member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2012
- Messages
- 30,149
Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to retire
From midnight tonight, Maurice McCabe will no longer be a garda, and will be no longer be subjected to garda restrictions on speaking to reporters.
According to Katie Hannon on morning Ireland, a major documentary on the scandal is on the way.
What is likely to be revealed?
From midnight tonight, Maurice McCabe will no longer be a garda, and will be no longer be subjected to garda restrictions on speaking to reporters.
According to Katie Hannon on morning Ireland, a major documentary on the scandal is on the way.
What is likely to be revealed?