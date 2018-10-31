Maurice McCabe to retire this evening

I'd love to know how much he got from the Independent by way of Paul Williams nasty article about him and completely unfounded allegations from his colleagues daughter for a start. I have a feeling thought that Sgt. McCabe might be in for an extended holiday and rightly so. He reminds me that amidst the guys joking about rape, battering students at a peaceful protest or releasing videos of women with mental illness onto social media, there are still plenty of decent, honest and capable Gardai out there.



They need all the support they can get doing the job they do and those who do not hold themselves to a reasonably high standard let the rest of them, doing such a difficult job, down.