Maurice McCabe to retire this evening

Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to retire

From midnight tonight, Maurice McCabe will no longer be a garda, and will be no longer be subjected to garda restrictions on speaking to reporters.

According to Katie Hannon on morning Ireland, a major documentary on the scandal is on the way.

What is likely to be revealed?
 


hollandia said:
Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to retire

From midnight tonight, Maurice McCabe will no longer be a garda, and will be no longer be subjected to garda restrictions on speaking to reporters.

According to Katie Hannon on morning Ireland, a major documentary on the scandal is on the way.

What is likely to be revealed?
I'd love to know how much he got from the Independent by way of Paul Williams nasty article about him and completely unfounded allegations from his colleagues daughter for a start. I have a feeling thought that Sgt. McCabe might be in for an extended holiday and rightly so. He reminds me that amidst the guys joking about rape, battering students at a peaceful protest or releasing videos of women with mental illness onto social media, there are still plenty of decent, honest and capable Gardai out there.

They need all the support they can get doing the job they do and those who do not hold themselves to a reasonably high standard let the rest of them, doing such a difficult job, down.
 
The OD said:
I'd love to know how much he got from the Independent by way of Paul Williams nasty article about him and completely unfounded allegations from his colleagues daughter for a start. I have a feeling thought that Sgt. McCabe might be in for an extended holiday and rightly so. He reminds me that amidst the guys joking about rape, battering students at a peaceful protest or releasing videos of women with mental illness onto social media, there are still plenty of decent, honest and capable Gardai out there.

They need all the support they can get doing the job they do and those who do not hold themselves to a reasonably high standard let the rest of them, doing such a difficult job, down.
The majority of Gardaí are normal, decent people. Problem is, it has been run by a cartel, for the last fifty years, keeping "unconnected" people out of the top jobs. I'm hoping the appointment of Drew Harris is the start of root and branch reform of how AGS does its business.
 
hollandia said:
The majority of Gardaí are normal, decent people. Problem is, it has been run by a cartel, for the last fifty years, keeping "unconnected" people out of the top jobs. I'm hoping the appointment of Drew Harris is the start of root and branch reform of how AGS does its business.
Quite, but the culture of keeping the lid on certain things does nobody any favours. The more they are held to account, like anyone else, the more people will trust them. It's easy to complain about them and I am as guilty of that as anyone but outside of gangsters and their ilk, most people actively want to support them and if he was of a mind, I could see a career in politics for McCabe, although if I was him I think I would want to keep out of the limelight from here on in.
 
hollandia said:
Garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe to retire

From midnight tonight, Maurice McCabe will no longer be a garda, and will be no longer be subjected to garda restrictions on speaking to reporters.

According to Katie Hannon on morning Ireland, a major documentary on the scandal is on the way.

What is likely to be revealed?
What age is he?

I only ask as up until the massive expansion in 3rd level participation most recruits entered between the age of 18 & 21...so it looks ( t my age profiling of irish people is getting noticeably hairier the longer I am away.....complexion and diet are less and less typical of what I am surrounded by daily) like he might have had a relatively "late vocation".....wonder if this contributed to his contrary point of view regarding custom & practice?
 
The OD said:
Quite, but the culture of keeping the lid on certain things does nobody any favours. The more they are held to account, like anyone else, the more people will trust them. It's easy to complain about them and I am as guilty of that as anyone but outside of gangsters and their ilk, most people actively want to support them and if he was of a mind, I could see a career in politics for McCabe, although if I was him I think I would want to keep out of the limelight from here on in.
Politics is .....political ....though.
Even the whitest of white politicians had / has to compromise to make any ground.

Single issue campaigners are a different matter and do serve a wider purpose. However in ireland they have a habit of hanging around .....like everyone else.
 
Roberto Jordan said:
What age is he?

I only ask as up until the massive expansion in 3rd level participation most recruits entered between the age of 18 & 21...so it looks ( t my age profiling of irish people is getting noticeably hairier the longer I am away.....complexion and diet are less and less typical of what I am surrounded by daily) like he might have had a relatively "late vocation".....wonder if this contributed to his contrary point of view regarding custom & practice?
He's had thirty years service so that would put him at early fifties. He would also have maxed out his pension at this point. It's not untypical of guards to retire after thirty years.
 
I imagine he wants to step away from it all. The limelight has brought years of pain. One can retire earlier from the guards than other professions and he's more than earned the right to leave on his terms. Ordinary people like him, Vicky Phelan and so many others put everything on the line to improve things to the benefit of all.
 
The man has probably done more for the Garda and the public than anyone.
I do not think the controversial appointment of Harris has done anything to restore any confidence in them.

If people genuinely seen a few convictions eg Calinan with 100% transparency resulting with individuals charged over the penalty points/ alcohol testing ,it might do something
 
ted08 said:
I imagine he wants to step away from it all. The limelight has brought years of pain. One can retire earlier from the guards than other professions and he's more than earned the right to leave on his terms. Ordinary people like him, Vicky Phelan and so many others put everything on the line to improve things to the benefit of all.
Until we change the culture of "keeping your head down" these people will remain few and far between. And collectively, we are to blame for that, as a nation. We take it. We accept it. "sure it'll be grand, just don't let yourself get caught."
 
PAGE61 said:
The man has probably done more for the Garda and the public than anyone.
I do not think the controversial appointment of Harris has done anything to restore any confidence in them.

If people genuinely seen a few convictions eg Calinan with 100% transparency resulting with individuals charged over the penalty points/ alcohol testing ,it might do something
Give the man a chance. As I understand it, the Charlton Tribunal is not finished just yet, with the third interim report only just published.
 
hollandia said:
He's had thirty years service so that would put him at early fifties. He would also have maxed out his pension at this point. It's not untypical of guards to retire after thirty years.
Yeah thats why I asked. To me he looks older than early fifties.

But I dont see fellow spud munchers who are still living in Vitamin D deserts etc. much except on facetime and when I check the irish newspapers.
 
hollandia said:
Until we change the culture of "keeping your head down" these people will remain few and far between. And collectively, we are to blame for that, as a nation. We take it. We accept it. "sure it'll be grand, just don't let yourself get caught."
Wishing Maurice and his wife and family every happiness as a new chapter opens for him.

Together they have faced corruption and criticism at every turn
How he survived it all I don't know
He deserves a healthy, happy, long retirement to enjoy his children and their children.

Thanks Maurice for having the courage to fight the good fight which ensured you won the support of the masses to challenge the status quo and 'old' politics.

Well done to you.
 
Q-Tours said:
Looking forward to comment by the GRA and AGSI.

They were oddly quiet while one of their colleagues was under the cosh. Funny how that happened.
They've never uttered a word of support for him even when Callinan was spewing hatred against him.
 
Shame they didn't arrange for a promotion to a significant position before he retired, if only for a few days. It would have sent a good message.
 
Q-Tours said:
Looking forward to comment by the GRA and AGSI.

They were oddly quiet while one of their colleagues was under the cosh. Funny how that happened.
Callinan and his mates were and are too powerful, no significant discipline been handed out yet, they will hope it will come to pass with the retirements that have occurred.
 
Looking forward to this 2-part documentary that RTE are preparing.
All the best to Garda McCabe, the finest of citizens and a credit his country.
 
