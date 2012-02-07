Max Keiser Calls RTE liars and State sponsored scum.

Here's what Max has to say about our beloved National public service broadcaster."At the BBC, the propaganda agenda is presented more subtly and therefore some might argue even more insidious (and oh aren’t we a sucker for that British accent). Considering that the UK license fee payer pays to be lied to it’s also quite shameful. Having said that, what I can tell you is that as bad as the BBC is, RTE of Ireland is completely shambolic and even worse. RTE is truly state sanctioned scum that does nothing but lie to people 24/7."I agree but the sickening thing is we pay for this. How does everyone else feel. Is he right?