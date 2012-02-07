Max Keiser Calls RTE liars and State sponsored scum.

Here's what Max has to say about our beloved National public service broadcaster.

"At the BBC, the propaganda agenda is presented more subtly and therefore some might argue even more insidious (and oh aren’t we a sucker for that British accent). Considering that the UK license fee payer pays to be lied to it’s also quite shameful. Having said that, what I can tell you is that as bad as the BBC is, RTE of Ireland is completely shambolic and even worse. RTE is truly state sanctioned scum that does nothing but lie to people 24/7."

BBC bans the word

I agree but the sickening thing is we pay for this. How does everyone else feel. Is he right?
 


Brendan O'Connor
Ryan Tubridy
Pat Kenny
Gay Byrne
Sean O'Rourke
Etc.

Who could argue with him? Just because it's Mad Max coming out with this doesn't mean it's wrong.
 
They certainly done a hatchet job on Dunphy last friday. Scary stuff.
I disliked Dunphys original performance but the vengence served up the other night was a disgrace .
Two establishment lackeys(Hook and Tubs) mocked and sneered and sought to destroy the guy.
Dunphy should sue the Louis Copeland pants off them.
 
Dead right.

The only way we get a fair and balance approach is if we watch something like Press TV and then use our brains to work out the truth somewhere in the middle of what the two stations are reporting.
 
I would be surprised if RTE were as competent as this criticism implies.
 
_ I agree, rte is mostly propagenda, a mouth piece for corporate gansters & banksters & the introduction of new taxes,thats why I don't use it.
 
Zoo!
 
SideysGhost said:
You'd fit right in with the modern Labour Party, Astral.
Click to expand...
So thinking that this is an extraordinarily crap thread makes me a Lab Nua type, eh?

Sorry, Sidey, don't see the logic there, but carry on.................
 
Astral Peaks said:
So thinking that this is an extraordinarily crap thread makes me a Lab Nua type, eh?

Sorry, Sidey, don't see the logic there, but carry on.................
Click to expand...
No , it just makes you look lazy.
What is your argument , as such ?
I know its late an all , but you cant just rubbish peoples opinions with 'one liners' or one worders in your case :D
 
Astral Peaks said:
So thinking that this is an extraordinarily crap thread makes me a Lab Nua type, eh?

Sorry, Sidey, don't see the logic there, but carry on.................
Click to expand...
Well I'm not surprised that you don't see the logic in comparing your kneejerk demand to have a thread critical of the establishment media buried in the Zoo, with Labour's recent antics seeking to suppress online comment critical of the establishment.
 
daveL said:
Why?
Click to expand...
Because it is simplistic, contains no objective evidence other than a throway comment by a known contraversialist, has no logical argument.
All in all, crap......

But don't mind me, what do I know.....................
 
SideysGhost said:
Well I'm not surprised that you don't see the logic in comparing your kneejerk demand to have a thread critical of the establishment media buried in the Zoo, with Labour's recent antics seeking to suppress online comment critical of the establishment.
Click to expand...
If it had been a worthy thread, with decent logic and argument then you would have a point.

But it doesn't, so you you don't..............

Anyway, my opinion is just that, one opinion.
 
I think the 'logic/point' is obvious. Our media treat us like children .
Now , altogether kids, after me ...

"The wheels on the bus go round and round , round and round" ..etc...

Lets all see which economist/expert is behind the magic door tomorrow.
Sleep tight children.

[video=youtube;wcz1DZckf6k]http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcz1DZckf6k[/video]
 
In all honesty i'd give up everything I own to be rid of the insidious and mind- demeaning influence of bloody rte. They are a scourge on culture, dignity and intelligence. I wish my children didn't have to be exposed to such crap. It is the icing on the cake that we pay so much to these people. Institutionalised ************************wits.
 
Speedfreak said:
In all honesty i'd give up everything I own to be rid of the insidious and mind- demeaning influence of bloody rte. They are a scourge on culture, dignity and intelligence. I wish my children didn't have to be exposed to such crap. It is the icing on the cake that we pay so much to these people. Institutionalised ************************wits.
Click to expand...
Alarmist nonsense . No one is forced to listen to RTEs' appalling output or watch it . You muppets just have to pay for it .
Capis ?
 
