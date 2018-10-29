Mayo next GE



A 4 seater, last time round

Enda Kenny - FG

Micheal Ring - FG

Dara Calleary - FF

Lisa Chambers - FF



Enda is retiring at the next election with former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon replacing him on the FG ticket and is joined by Senator Michelle Mulherin from Ballina. Ring will top the poll, the other 3 seats will be a battle between Ballina and Castlebar with possible who are ahead in each area coming out on top. U also have Walsh of SF who has a high profile as a senator. Alot of votes left the Ballina area which did Michelle no favours, also part of South Mayo which was in Galway West in the last GE is back in Mayo which is normaly a strong FG area.

This time round their wont be as many Indos. running unless Kilcoyne of Castlebar runs, he has being contemplating a number of times running, RENUA is also running a candidate. Their will be 2 FG, 1 FF and a dogfight between FG, FF and a outside chance of SF for the last seat