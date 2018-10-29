Mayo next GE

Round tower

Mayo next GE

A 4 seater, last time round
Enda Kenny - FG
Micheal Ring - FG
Dara Calleary - FF
Lisa Chambers - FF

Enda is retiring at the next election with former Mayo footballer Alan Dillon replacing him on the FG ticket and is joined by Senator Michelle Mulherin from Ballina. Ring will top the poll, the other 3 seats will be a battle between Ballina and Castlebar with possible who are ahead in each area coming out on top. U also have Walsh of SF who has a high profile as a senator. Alot of votes left the Ballina area which did Michelle no favours, also part of South Mayo which was in Galway West in the last GE is back in Mayo which is normaly a strong FG area.
This time round their wont be as many Indos. running unless Kilcoyne of Castlebar runs, he has being contemplating a number of times running, RENUA is also running a candidate. Their will be 2 FG, 1 FF and a dogfight between FG, FF and a outside chance of SF for the last seat
 


devoutcapitalist

FG won't win 3 seats in Mayo with Kenny retiring, It will be between FF and SF for the last seat. Unless of course Kilcoyne decides to run.
 
the secretary

the secretary

devoutcapitalist said:
FG won't win 3 seats in Mayo with Kenny retiring, It will be between FF and SF for the last seat. Unless of course Kilcoyne decides to run.
How will the last seat be between SF and FF?
Have SF made big gains in the Mayo constituency since the last GE?

West's Awake should be along soon to tells us how It will go!
 
Half Nelson

Half Nelson

Kenny did nothing for Mayo and is leaving a sour taste behind him, so don't count on his seat going to another waste of votes.
 
blinding

Half Nelson said:
Kenny did nothing for Mayo and is leaving a sour taste behind him, so don't count on his seat going to another waste of votes.
Has any Taoiseach or TD ever done less for their own constituency that Enda Kenny ?
 
westernyelp

westernyelp

Dillon and Chambers will be fighting on the same patch, interesting to see that dynamic
 
Round tower

westernyelp said:
Dillon and Chambers will be fighting on the same patch, interesting to see that dynamic
U have them in Castlebar while uhace Michelle/Dara in Ballina, Alan will have the edge on Lisa through his GAA backroundm when OMahoney ran in Mayo he had FF GAA men canvassing with him.
Michelle has done a lot of work in Mayo since the last GE, this work has resulted in a scheme for fixing houses damaged through Pyrite, hopefully some thing will be done for peoples houses distroyed by the Pyrite.
 
the secretary

the secretary

Surely Chambers as the sitting TD had an edge ocer Dillon? She is pretty high profile and when she could get elected last time in the Taoiseachs home patch surely shecwill be delighted to see the back of him this time.
If Dillons political career is as successful as his footballing one then Chambers should be ok.
 
culmore

looks like 3 FG to me, Ring topping the poll followed by Dillan , the GAA vote will get him over the line , then Colleary and the last seat between Chambers and Mulherrin with the Ballina lady just getting there
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Round tower said:
Since she was elected Lisa is being pushed, appearing on different shows, brexit spokesperson and she is not afraid to mix it with the opposition pesonally
she is able,articulate and not afraid to take stand on Repeal 8th in a rural area, a possible future leader?
 
blinding

Eoin Coir said:
but he rescued the country, no pork barreler he
He followed the instructions of the Eu and IMF . Other than that he never did fook all for Mayo or Ireland .

He has not been missed because he always did fook all .
 
R

Round tower

culmore said:
looks like 3 FG to me, Ring topping the poll followed by Dillan , the GAA vote will get him over the line , then Colleary and the last seat between Chambers and Mulherrin with the Ballina lady just getting there
It would be great as i will be canvassing for her again as i have done for the last 2 GE, the GE will be different this time as the person who i canvassed with for the last 2 will be caught between the 2 sides especially if the GE comes before the LE
 
Eoin Coir

Eoin Coir

Round tower said:
It would be great as i will be canvassing for her again as i have done for the last 2 GE, the GE will be different this time as the person who i canvassed with for the last 2 will be caught between the 2 sides especially if the GE comes before the LE
are you talking about a love nest ?
 
E

ergo2

Has Dillon any record of any kind of community development at all?. Is he relying solely on his GAA record? It will get him some votes but will not in itself elect him.

Seán Flanagan, as captain of an All Ireland winning team was a shoo-in. Didn't have to canvass.
 
