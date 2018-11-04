Meath East: Next GE

the secretary said: When the shinners didn't dethrone one of the blueshirts last time it certainly won't happen this time. In saying that, Doherty is not a nice bit of work. Click to expand...

For a bit of perspective on the task facing SF in dethroning the 2nd FG seat this time. It should be noted that there was only an 8.9% SF vote in Meath East in 2011 with the SF candidate getting 5,000 fewer first preferences than the 2nd FG TD elected and having only three counts pass before the SF candidate was eliminated.By 2016 the SF candidate got 14% of the vote just under 1,000 votes fewer than the 2nd FG TD Regina Doherty got, but this time the SF candidate made it all the way to the 9th and last count where there was still only approximately a 1,000 votes between the candidates.A 3% rise in the SF vote there would have given SF that last seat. There are a few things at play in this constituency that would allow SF to make a major push for that last seat. This constituency is not a natural FG stronghold, it had been a FF stronghold where FG were only on for a single seat. Regina Doherty is definitely not the most charming candidate in the world. With Tobin almost certainly doing mortal damage to SF's prospects in neighbouring Meath West, SF who have a substantial and growing organisation in Meath and North Leinster will have a big incentive to make a big push for the extra few percent that would give them a compensatory new seat to balance out the probable loss in Meath West.