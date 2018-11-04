Meath East: Next GE

Three-seater with the current incumbents all running again.

Thomas Byrne FF
Helen McEntee FG
Regina Doherty FG

Byrne topped the poll the last time so would probably be a safe bet to be returned. The FG share last time was about 35% so looking like there will be no change. SF will run Darren O'Rourke once again but their vote share doesn't look like near enough to give them a seat. AFAIK to date there is no Labour candidate and the rest will be no-hopers.

No change 1 FF 2 FG.
 


Three-seater with the current incumbents all running again.

Thomas Byrne FF
Helen McEntee FG
Regina Doherty FG

Byrne topped the poll the last time so would probably be a safe bet to be returned. The FG share last time was about 35% so looking like there will be no change. SF will run Darren O'Rourke once again but their vote share doesn't look like near enough to give them a seat. AFAIK to date there is no Labour candidate and the rest will be no-hopers.

No change 1 FF 2 FG.
Thank you. Linking to the main thread where I hope to amalgamate all the predictions in time

Constituency by constituency threads for the next GE: utilising the P.ie hive mind
 
Three-seater with the current incumbents all running again.

Thomas Byrne FF
Helen McEntee FG
Regina Doherty FG

Byrne topped the poll the last time so would probably be a safe bet to be returned. The FG share last time was about 35% so looking like there will be no change. SF will run Darren O'Rourke once again but their vote share doesn't look like near enough to give them a seat. AFAIK to date there is no Labour candidate and the rest will be no-hopers.

No change 1 FF 2 FG.
A rather predictable constituency, unlikely to generate much interest or debate.
 
Too true, three-seaters are often like that.
 
However, it will feed nicely into the general prediction thread.
 
Why? Who's going to take one of them? SF were a good bit back the last time and the rest are not likely to be at the races.
 
mcentee has done well in her portfolio and is pretty high profile with brexit.
Doherty is a bit marmite and might struggle if FG are struggling.

she'll be grand if they aren't though
 
If she did struggle, who'd take the seat?
 
Only 1000 votes between Regina and the Shinner , and thats with FG on 35% ........not the biggest of leaps

I believe relations between the 2 ladies are "poisonous" according to a colleague who lives there . He's a McEntee voter , but wont transfer to Regina he says
 
So a possible SF gain from FG.
 
Latest updated predictions from across the threads.

FG - 58 - 59
FF - 49 - 53
SF - 22 - 24
Lab - 3 - 5
PBP - 1 - 2
Sol - 1
SD - 3
Green - 2
Indo - 16 15
Other - 0

Note that because the ranges per constituency can often involve more than two parties, there's no simple adding up to 160.
These figures include 1 FF for the CC.
 
Hard to see either of the FGers losing out - both high-profile ministers in a fairly prosperous rural/suburban constituency, should push their vote back up near 40%. This is actually one of SF's better possibilities but it's hard to see it.
 
When the shinners didn't dethrone one of the blueshirts last time it certainly won't happen this time. In saying that, Doherty is not a nice bit of work.
 
For a bit of perspective on the task facing SF in dethroning the 2nd FG seat this time. It should be noted that there was only an 8.9% SF vote in Meath East in 2011 with the SF candidate getting 5,000 fewer first preferences than the 2nd FG TD elected and having only three counts pass before the SF candidate was eliminated.

By 2016 the SF candidate got 14% of the vote just under 1,000 votes fewer than the 2nd FG TD Regina Doherty got, but this time the SF candidate made it all the way to the 9th and last count where there was still only approximately a 1,000 votes between the candidates.

A 3% rise in the SF vote there would have given SF that last seat. There are a few things at play in this constituency that would allow SF to make a major push for that last seat.

 This constituency is not a natural FG stronghold, it had been a FF stronghold where FG were only on for a single seat.

 Regina Doherty is definitely not the most charming candidate in the world.

 With Tobin almost certainly doing mortal damage to SF's prospects in neighbouring Meath West, SF who have a substantial and growing organisation in Meath and North Leinster will have a big incentive to make a big push for the extra few percent that would give them a compensatory new seat to balance out the probable loss in Meath West.
 
No R2W bonus this time.
SF has also lost the Eurosceptic and pro-life vote.
All in all, they currently have no chance.
 
Not gona happen, no matter how hard you wish for it.
FF and FG are stronger in the polls this time and this is fertile territory for them.
 
The current state of our predictions, using a simpler model for the range:

FG
Max: 66
Min: 51

FF
Max: 52
Min 41

SF
Max 25
Min 22

Lab
Max: 8
Min:3

PBP
Max: 3
Min: 1

Sol
Max: 2
Min: 1

SD
Max: 4
Min: 3

Green
Max: 2
Min: 0

Indos/others
Max: 21
Min: 16
 
