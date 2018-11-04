Meath East: Next GE

sic transit
Three-seater with the current incumbents all running again.
Thomas Byrne FF
Helen McEntee FG
Regina Doherty FG
Byrne topped the poll the last time so would probably be a safe bet to be returned. The FG share last time was about 35% so looking like there will be no change. SF will run Darren O'Rourke once again but their vote share doesn't look like near enough to give them a seat. AFAIK to date there is no Labour candidate and the rest will be no-hopers.
No change 1 FF 2 FG.
